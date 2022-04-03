Police Log: ‘Dog Did It’ & Nighttime Visitor

Monday, March 21

10:29 p.m. – A EG caller told police her ex-husband took his license plates off her car and did not leave the bolts.

1:56 p.m. – Police arrested a Warwick man, 31, for driving while intoxicated after seeing him cross the double yellow line several times, first on Main Street, then on First Avenue. When police used lights to indicate a traffic stop, the man pulled over by Eldredge Elementary, driving up over the curb, then off the curb, then back on the curb. Police noticed the man smelled somewhat of alcohol and was very unsteady. He failed field sobriety tests and said more than once the stop was “bull****” and he wasn’t going to do a *f****** thing.” At the station, the man refused to take a chemical breath test. Police gave him a district court summons and a traffic tribunal citation for refusing the breath test. A family member picked him up. Police had the car towed.

Tuesday, March 22

9:26 a.m. – Police arrested a Providence man, 36, for driving without a license after he was stopped on Division Street because his car had no front license plate, a cracked windshield, and an expired inspection sticker. The man said he bought the car on Facebook and it came with a temporary Texas license plate. His license had expired in 2017. Police had the car towed to the man’s Providence residence; he was given a district court summons for the license violation and a citation for driving an unregistered car.

3:54 p.m. – A resident came to the station looking for help finding his cell phone. An officer met the man at his residence and was able to find the phone.

5:21 p.m. – A caller told police there were people riding dirt bikes on the trails near EG Cemetery. An officer spoke with the riders who said they had permission to be there.

6:45 p.m. – Police assisted EGFD at a call on Duke Street where there was smoke coming a residence there. Because no one answered the door, firefighters forced their way in and found a crock pot left unattended on the stove. The plastic liner had melted, causing a lot of smoke. There was a dog in the residence; the owner arrived and said the dog must have turned on the stove.

9:42 p.m. – A town employee called for a police officer to respond to a Zoning Board meeting taking place at Town Hall. A person had gotten up to comment on a proposal, however his comments were off topic and he declined to stop. Police arrived and the man continued to read. The man was asked for a third time to stop reading. He did not so the officer took him out of the chambers. The man said he had a constitutional right to make his comment; police told the man to contact Town Hall in the morning about his issue but that he was to leave Town Hall now, not to return this night. The man calmed down and left as directed. Police stayed until the meeting adjourned a short time later.

Wednesday, March 23

12:48 p.m. – A FedEx employee told police their office had gotten a call from an East Greenwich resident angry packages had not been delivered. According to the employee, the person at one point said they wanted to go to a FedEx office and kill someone. Police spoke with the resident, who apologized, saying they’d never meant to threaten anyone and were sorry the conversation “had gotten to that level.”

2:43 p.m. – Police cited North Kingstown man for driving an unregistered car after police noticed him driving north on South County Trail appearing to try to dodge police by pulling into a driveway then pulling back out as soon as police passed. Routine checks showed the license plate on the car was registered to another vehicle. A cross-agency check turned up a caution out of Jamestown for the man keeping firearms in his house and vehicle. Police had another officer check the driveway the man had pulled into to see if anything had been discarded. The man had told police he’d pulled into that driveway because he knew someone there. Nothing was found; police had the car towed and told the man they would mail the citations.

11:39 p.m. – Police cited a North Kingstown man for driving with canceled registration after he was seen going 40 mph on Main Street, a 30 mph zone. Routine checks turned up the canceled registration. Police smelled marijuana but the driver said there was nothing illegal in the car; he said he knew the registration was canceled. Police had the car towed. The man got a ride home with a friend.

Thursday, March 24

12:50 a.m. – Police arrested a Providence man, 33, for driving with a suspended license after police clocked him driving 53 mph on Division Street (a 35 mph zone). He was given a district court summons for the license violation and a speeding ticket; police had his car towed to an EG friend’s residence.

1:18 p.m. – Police arrested a Newport man, 30, for driving without a license after he was involved in a car accident on First Avenue at Prospect Street. Police gave the man a district court summons on the license violation and a ticket for driving in the breakdown lane; police had his car towed.

5:36 p.m. – An EG man turned in a wallet found in the area of Prospect and Spring streets that contained $110 cash and a $50 Amazon gift card but had no ID. A couple hours later, a woman came to the station to report the loss of her daughter’s wallet. The woman was able to identify the contents but the wallet was locked away and the keys were unavailable until the morning, so she was told to return then.

Friday, March 25

2:35 p.m. – A caller said there was a person experiencing homelessness who was camping out among construction materials at New England Tech.

2:40 p.m. – Police arrested an East Greenwich woman, 18, for driving without a license after she was involved in a car accident on Middle Road at Tanglewood Drive. Checks showed the car’s registration was suspended and her driver’s license had expired. Police gave her a district court summons for the license violation and a traffic tribunal summons for the registration suspension; they had the car towed.

3:09 p.m. – A caller said he was walking behind New England Tech and noticed an unlocked door of a construction storage unit. He said he thought he heard noises coming from the unit. Police notified NEIT security.

5:09 p.m. – Police arrested a West Warwick man, 22, for driving without a license after he was pulled over on Route 2 near Division Street because of problems with the car, including a garbage bag covering the rear window space. The man could not produce a license, insurance proof or car registration; he said he’d just bought the car and had a DMV appointment to get it registered. Police gave the man a district court summons for the license violation and a traffic tribunal notice for failing to have proof of insurance. A family member with a valid license arrived to give the man a ride home; police had the car towed.

10:12 p.m. – A caller complained about the loud music coming from Tavern on Main. Police spoke with someone at the restaurant and they turned off the music on the patio.

Saturday, March 26

12:30 a.m. – Police cited a West Warwick man for driving with a suspended car registration after he was clocked driving 58 mph in a 35 mph zone heading north on Main Street. Routine checks turned up the registration suspension. Police had the car towed. The man was cited and released.

4:35 p.m. – A Cranston man told police his truck had gotten scratched while parked on Main Street. He said it had not been scratched before he parked there and had not come into contact with something that would have left the scratch.

4:42 p.m. – Police arrested an East Greenwich man, 26, on a warrant for domestic simple assault and disorderly conduct from an incident Friday. A bail commissioner arraigned the man at the station. Police gave him a district court summons as well as a no contact order and he was released.

5:02 p.m. – A Eugene Street resident told police there was an unknown car parked in front of their house since Friday. Police contacted the car’s owner, who said they would pick it up.

9:23 p.m. – A Middle Road resident told police an unknown woman was banging on their door, saying she was looking for a pharmacy. Police talked with the visitor, who said she lived in West Warwick. They guided her to West Warwick and pointed her way home from there.

9:36 p.m. – A Queen Street resident told police valet drivers were using spaces that belonged to residents. The manager of La Masseria said the restaurant has a verbal agreement to use some spaces. The resident said they would talk with the owner of the parking spaces in question to resolve the matter.

Sunday, March 27

1:32 a.m. – Someone reported a woman passed out on a driveway. She’d spent the evening on Main Street, according to the report. She was taken by EGFD rescue to the hospital;

1:01 p.m. – Police arrested a Providence man, 22, for driving without a license after he was stopped on First Avenue because of a loud muffler. The man said he didn’t have a valid license and that the car belonged to his dad. Police gave him a district court summons for the license violation and a traffic ticket for the loud muffler. Police had the car towed to the man’s home.

Monday, March 28

6:10 a.m. – An officer reported a cracked patrol car windshield, saying it happened when he was driving on Avenger Drive and a light went on saying the car’s hood was not secure. As the officer pulled over, the windshield flew open, damaging the windshield.