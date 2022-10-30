Police Log: Dog Bites & Scratches; Deer Woes

Monday, Oct. 17

1:55 p.m. – An East Greenwich woman told police she saw on her surveillance video that her landlord looked in her mailbox. The landlord told police his business is located in the same building and sometimes mail is delivered to the wrong box so he was checking. Both parties confirmed the woman would be moving out soon.

4:40 p.m. – A caller told police a teen was walking on Kenyon Avenue carrying a sword; the sword turned out to be a toy.

Tuesday, Oct. 18

10:36 a.m. – An East Greenwich woman told police her German shepherd had been bitten by a raccoon after the two animals got into a fight.

1:40 p.m. – A North Kingstown man told police a dog had scratched his car after his dog and the other dog had been playing off leash at Scalloptown Park. The NK man had put his dog back in his car to leave and the other dog ran over and jumped up, putting his front paws on the side of the car. The man said the dog scratched the car. The man with the offending dog was a friend of the dog’s owner and the owner was not present. The man who had called the police said he planned to sue and wanted a police report.

Wednesday, Oct. 19

1:52 a.m. – Police responded to the Ocean State Job Lot parking lot after a car crashed into an EGFD fire engine. Both vehicles were towed from the scene.

10:25 a.m. – Police were called to the town’s highway garage because of a small fire in a bathroom there. The fire was quickly extinguished; it appeared to be a faulty ceiling-mounted exhaust fan. There was minimal damage.

5:53 p.m. – A resident flagged down police near the Barbara Tufts Playground on Crompton Avenue, complaining about youths acting suspiciously there. Police found the youths had thrown litter on the ground; police had them dispose of it properly and leave the area.

6:15 p.m. – A few callers said there was a deer in the vicinity of Westfield Drive and Miss Fry Drive with an arrow in its side.

6:48 p.m. – A caller said a white van had been parked outside his home with the interior light on for more than 30 minutes. Police spoke with the occupants, who told police they were on a lunch break.

9:34 p.m. – Police arrested a North Kingstown man, 63, on a bench warrant after an off-duty police officer recognized the man at the McDonald’s at 1000 Division Street from previous interactions. The man was in his car in the parking lot there; police took him into custody without incident.

Thursday, Oct. 20

2 p.m. – An employee of Hill & Harbour Veterinary Center told police one dog had bitten another dog at Scalloptown Park. Both dogs were up to date on their rabies vaccinations. According to the animal control officer, they have both been seen off leash at the park (which is not allowed). The owner of the dog that bit the other dog said he thought both dogs had been leashed at the time of the incident – someone else had been working his dog at the time. The ACO gave the owner a 10-day quarantine notice.

2:15 p.m. – An East Greenwich woman told police she’d gotten a call from someone who said they were with the U.S. Marshal’s office in Texas and that she was being investigated for money laundering and drug trafficking. The caller said if she sent $20,000, they would end the investigation. The EG woman hung up at that point. She got a second call, this time from someone saying they were with the EGPD, again requesting $20,000 to stop an investigation.

6:45 p.m. – A caller told police her friend hit a deer in the vicinity of Kenyon and First Avenue and was too upset to call in about it; she was unsure if the deer was dead.

Friday, Oct. 21

6:02 a.m. – A caller reported a dead deer in the vicinity of Overbrook Lane and Division Street. Police contacted DEM.

Saturday, Oct. 22

1:14 a.m. – Police arrested a Pawtucket woman, 57, for driving while intoxicated after police noticed her car drifting repeatedly over the double yellow line on Division Street, then going through a red light. The woman told police she had consumed one glass of wine but couldn’t recall where she had been for that drink. She had difficulty coming up with her driver’s license and finally gave people her U.S. passport. Because her eyes were bloodshot and she smelled of alcohol, police asked her to take field sobriety tests. She said yes and failed them. A search of the woman’s car turned up several bottles of alcohol, including an open bottle of red wine. At the station, she refused to take a chemical breath test; police cited her for that as well as a one for leaving her lane of travel. Police also gave her a district court summons on the DUI charge.

1:18 p.m. – A caller said a deer hit her car while she was driving on Middle Road.

5:56 p.m. – Police stopped an EG man who appeared to be going 50 mph on Frenchtown Road (a 25 mph zone) after he turned onto Tillinghast Road without coming to a full stop. The car registration was expired; the man said that was because he hadn’t been able to get the car inspected in time. Because his driving record was clean, police gave him a warning about the speeding and allowed the man to drive to his home, which was nearby. Police cited him for the expired registration and tried to remove the plates from the car but were unable to. Police told the man he must not drive it until he could renew the registration.

11:11 p.m. – A caller complained about the loud bass music coming from Low Key Cafe on Main Street. Police spoke with the DJ, who turned down the music.

11:19 p.m. – Police arrested an East Greenwich woman, 20, for driving without a license after police pulled her over because of a heavy tint on her car windows. Routine checks showed she had an expired learner’s permit and the car’s registration was expired. Police cited her for the license violation, the window tint and the expired registration. She was allowed to park the car at her home, which was nearby.

Sunday, Oct. 23

9:17 p.m. – Police arrested an East Greenwich man, 33, for domestic assault and disorderly conduct after his mother said he had hit her. According to the mother, she was driving with her son on Main Street when he hit a parked car. When he just kept driving, his mother told him he needed to stop and report it. He refused. After they arrived at his residence, he said he was going out and left his mother. He returned a couple hours later and yelled that he wanted his mother to leave. He said he would drive her to Pawtucket, where she lived, but she said he was too drunk. He got angry and shoved his palm into her face, pushing her back. He hit her and again used his palm to push her back, according to the report. At that point, the mother slapped her son and made for the door. The EG man said he would push her down the stairs. During a scuffle, the woman cut her hand on some broken glass. She left; she told police he kept yelling at her and threatened to “light her up.” Police found the man in his car in a parking lot off Main Street. He appeared to be intoxicated and his car showed damage that lined up with the hit-and-run on Main Street earlier in the evening. Police gave him a court summons on the assault and disorderly conduct charges and cited him for leaving the scene of an accident.