Police Log: Death Bed Altercation; Tape Measure Trespass

Monday, March 20

11 a.m. – A woman reported an alleged assault that might have taken place in an East Greenwich home while she was working as a house cleaner. The woman told police, through a translator, that her boss has a list of houses in East Greenwich that she cleans, but is unsure where the incident took place. According to the woman, an argument occurred with another employee, who then grabbed her by the neck and choked her, until other employees broke up the altercation. Police officers were unable to make contact with the women’s employer or coworkers and were still unable to verify that this incident took place in the town of East Greenwich.

1:20 p.m. – Police had a black Hyundai ticketed and towed from a no parking zone on the south side of London Street.

Tuesday, March 21

12:25 a.m. – EGPD officers cited a Woonsocket man for driving without a license and operating a car with a suspended registration on Division Street. Police pulled the car over when they noticed the maroon Ford only had one working headlight. The car was towed from the scene.

4 p.m. – A house fire on Cedar Avenue claimed the life of the homeowner’s dog, which members of the EGFD attempted unsuccessfully to revive. Read more HERE.

11:21 p.m. – EGPD officers arrested a Green Coves Spring, Fla., man, 61, on domestic disorderly conduct charges after a fight broke out between family members who were paying their last respects to the matriarch of the family. According to those present, after the woman passed away, the Florida man threatened a family member and lunged at them.

Wednesday, March 22

1:22 a.m. – A caller reported hearing a dog barking near Westwood Drive. When police contacted the pup’s owner, they found out the dog is a state police K-9 who detected something in the woods. The dog was moved inside the house.

11:23 a.m. – An EG woman told police she felt uncomfortable after her neighbor leaned over her fence with a tape measure. She also told police she thinks the man took pictures of her house and possibly her two children. Police issued the man with a No Trespass order. The neighbor told police officers that he did not take pictures, but did use a tape measure over the fence to check measurements regarding an ongoing zoning issue. The man signed the No Trespass order and said he would not break it.

3:11 p.m. – Police told a group of kids to leave the area near CVS on Main Street.

10:30 p.m. – The owner of the East Greenwich Hotel requested police put a No Trespass order out against a woman who has frequently visited people staying at the location, slamming doors and screaming expletives. According to the owner, incidents such as these have been occurring since January.

10:47 p.m. – Police cited a Providence man for speeding, driving without a license, and not having his headlights on after pulling him over on Division Street and Sanctuary Drive. Police officers noticed multiple pill bottles in the car and the man fidgeting with a small black backpack during the stop. After the driver consented to the police searching his vehicle, they found a small scale and “blunt” wrappers inside the bag. The police also found a heavily damaged car alternator, a car jack lift, and a bag of wrenches and tools. The driver told police he worked at Lowe’s.

Thursday, March 23

8:27 a.m. – A Warwick man, 34, surrendered himself to EGPD officers on a warrant of disorderly conduct and assault and battery regarding a brawl that took place earlier that month at Kai Bar on Main Street. There are similar warrants out for other people that police believe participated in this incident.

1:50 p.m. – An EG resident told police she heard someone in her basement after entering her home. She went outside and waited in her car for the police officers to arrive. EGPD officers couldn’t find an intruder and believe the basement door may have opened when the woman slammed the front door shut.

4:40 p.m. – Police checked on a man sitting in his car at pump #7 at Cumberland Farms on South County Trail after someone alerted them that this man appeared unconscious in his car. The man told police he was just tired after a long drive.

10:53 p.m. – An EG man, 24, turned himself in at EGPD headquarters on a felony bench warrant of breaking and entering. The man was searched, booked, fingerprinted, and placed in a cell until officers drove him to the ACI men’s intake center.

Friday, March 24

8:49 p.m. – Police had a white Honda towed from a no parking zone near Queen and Marlborough Streets.

11 a.m. – A Cedar Avenue resident told police that someone put shaving cream on his car; he did not wish to file a report.

6:38 a.m. – Valets were arguing over a parking spot with the owner of a barbershop on Main Street. Police spoke to those involved, and the dispute was resolved.

7 p.m. – An EG resident told police that someone in the neighborhood was dumping yard debris behind her property. Police told the person doing the dumping to stop.

Saturday, March 25

7:48 a.m. – The EGFD requested police assistance after they found a marijuana grow operation while responding to a firebox alarm on South County Trail. Detectives responded to the scene along with Cranston PD officers. Police are investigating.

11 a.m. – An EG woman went into the EGPD headquarters to report that one of the arborvitaes that line her property had been cut while she was away. Police documented the damage to the shrub.

11:22 p.m. – An anonymous 911 caller told police that people were selling nitrous oxide outside the Greenwich Odeum on Main Street. As police arrived, approximately seven people with balloons dispersed.

Sunday, March 26

11:54 a.m. – An Adirondack Drive resident showed police his damaged mailbox, which had a large dent in it. The homeowner does have a camera that points in the direction of the mailbox but was charging it overnight when the incident occurred. There was no evidence left at the scene.

4:02 p.m. – A caller told police that three McDonald’s employees were sitting in the parking lot of the Division Street location smoking marijuana. Police couldn’t locate the employees, but talked with the manager, who said that he would talk with the staff.

7:24 p.m. – Police arrested an EG woman, 34, on suspicion of driving while intoxicated on Post Road. EGPD officers initially pulled the woman over because she was speeding and swerving. She told police she was avoiding potholes. Police noted the woman’s slurred speech and the smell of alcohol on her breath during the traffic stop. When asked if she had been drinking, the woman said, “Yeah, I had one glass of wine.” When police told her then she’d easily pass a field sobriety test, she amended her previous response by saying, “Okay I may have had two.” According to police the woman failed the initial field sobriety tests and refused to participate in the rest. She refused to take a breathalyzer and instead said she wanted to punch one of the officers.