Police Log: Dead Skunks, Knife Threat & Angry Mom

Monday, Aug. 29

8:50 a.m. – A caller told police a neighbor was trapping and euthanizing skunks. Police talked to someone at DEM, who told them it was legal in Rhode Island to do this. Police told the caller not to leave food out for stray or wild animals.

1:01 p.m. – Police arrested a Warwick man, 59, for disorderly conduct after he allegedly threatened occupants of another car with a knife. According to the driver of the other car, a man from Smithfield, the two cars had been at the McDonalds on Division Street at the same time. According to the Smithfield man, the Warwick man was behind him as they were leaving to pull onto Division Street eastbound and he started honking at him perhaps because the first car didn’t pull out quickly enough. The Warwick man kept honking, then pulled up alongside at a stoplight, rolled down his window and, holding a knife, said he would cut off the other man’s finger, then drove off quickly. The Smithfield man followed and called police. The Warwick man pulled into a residence in Cowesett, where EG and Warwick police responded. The Warwick man told police he got angry after the Smithfield man flipped him off, and he admitted to threatening to cut off the guy’s hand. The man gave police the knife he had used, a multi-tool. Police gave him a district court summons and told him to come to the station for processing before his court date.

Tuesday, Aug. 30

11:16 p.m. – A Squirrel Lane resident told police they thought they saw a bobcat. Police found no signs of wildlife.

11:44 p.m. – Police arrested an East Greenwich woman, 21, on a warrant and because she was driving with a suspended license, after police noticed her driving on Main Street with a car with an excessively loud muffler and black tint on all the car windows. Routine checks showed the suspended license as well as a warrant out of Johnston for car vandalism. She was taken to the police station, processed and turned over to Johnston police after police gave her a district court summons on the license suspension and citations for the muffler and the tinted windows.

Wednesday, Aug. 31

6:56 a.m. – Police arrested a Warwick man, 34, for driving with an expired license after they got a call about a car landing on the rotary in front of New England Tech on Division Road. The man told police he was leaving Amtrol and lost control of his car in the rotary and did a 360 before the car hit the island curb and the rear passenger tire “snapped” off. The man initially told police he’d been driving around 15 mph but then said he didn’t know. The road was wet after some rain but there were no other impediments. Routine checks showed the man’s license had expired in 2011; he acknowledged he hadn’t had a valid license for “years.” Police gave him a district court summons for the license violation, a traffic citation for violating conditions requiring reduced speed. AAA arrived to tow the car from the scene.

11:30 and 11:58 a.m. – Police picked up a bike that had been in a Duke Street parking lot for a week; shortly after that, a resident turned over a scooter that had been left on Peirce Street for a couple of days. Police held both items pending owner returns.

Thursday, Sept. 1

12:12 a.m. – Police cited a Warwick woman for driving a car with a suspended registration after police checked the car’s registration status while driving on Main Street. Police had the car towed and gave the woman a RI Traffic Tribunal citation on the registration suspension. The car was also without an inspection sticker. The woman told police she was working on that; they gave her a warning.

12:48 a.m. – Police cited a North Kingstown man for driving a car with an expired registration after police noticed the out-of-date registration sticker on his car while driving south on Main Street. The driver, 19, said he understood when police told him his car would need to be towed. He called his mother (also of North Kingstown), who became upset about the towing and said she would have AAA tow it, not the company (Ronnie’s) used by the police. The officer explained AAA could not take the vehicle. The woman said she was going to come to the scene and reiterated her desire for AAA to tow the vehicle. Because of her hostility on the phone, police called for backup. When she arrived, police explained the process to her and, according to the report, “eventually” the woman said she understood and would comply. The driver was given his citation and the car was towed to their home in NK.

4:50 a.m. – A caller told police there was a man in their apartment building parking lot and perhaps he was breaking into cars there; police talked to the man and learned he lived in the building and was getting something out of his own car.

7:08 p.m. – A caller told police about a woman sitting at the bar at Kon who got belligerent after being asked if she was going to order anything. She left the building before police arrived, but police found her and called for EGFD rescue – she appeared to be very drunk – to take her to the hospital.

8:36 p.m. – A caller told police there was a very drunk appearing man in the middle of Water Street; police saw him safely home.

Friday, Sept. 2

9:10 a.m. – An East Greenwich woman told police there were a couple of neighborhood street signs in the Southridge neighborhood – the “Southridge” sign at the entrance to the development and a Princess Pine street sign. Police notified DPW about the missing signs.

5:45 p.m. – A caller notified police about a very drunk woman in the vicinity of Friendly Road; police notified EGFD rescue, which took the woman to the hospital for detox.

Saturday, Sept. 3

Sunday, Sept. 4

1:08 a.m. – A caller told police they’d come upon a woman walking on Old Forge Road naked from the waist down. The caller said they asked if the woman needed help but the woman disappeared into the woods. Police did not find anyone; they notified Warwick PD.

Monday, Sept. 5

12:53 a.m. – Police were called to assist with a 16-year-old who was drunk and potentially combative; the teen was taken to the hospital by EGFD rescue.

12:05 p.m. – Police arrested an EG woman, 35, for domestic simple assault and disorderly conduct after neighbors reported loud yelling and crying in the apartment upstairs. The EG woman was living with her mother and three young children in an apartment and the woman got upset when her mother complained about how loud the children were. The mother then called her other daughters, who came over and one confronted the EG woman, who allegedly started hitting her. The woman was taken into custody; police left the children with their grandmother at the mother’s request, and contacted DCYF.

2:55 p.m. – An EG woman told police she had an unsettled interaction with another customer at Panera. The woman said she was working at a table there and a man at a nearby table started pacing while talking on the phone. According to the woman, the man said something like, “Is she conscious?” The woman said she left at around the same time as the man, who she said looked at her and winked. The woman got the man’s license plate and gave it to police. The police said it was only informational at this point.

Tuesday, Sept. 6

6:42 a.m. – Police arrested an EG man, 39, on charges of domestic simple assault and disorderly conduct after he alleged kicked his girlfriend in the stomach during an argument. The girlfriend’s friend called the police after the kick but the man had allegedly barricaded the girlfriend in a bedroom, then grabbed her purse and other personal things and ran out to his truck. The girlfriend said she could not speak to the police for fear of the EG man and begged police not to do anything to him since she needed a place to stay. A little later, she told police this wasn’t the first time he’d behaved this way. Police took the man into custody and gave the girlfriend information about domestic violence and how to get help.