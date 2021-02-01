Tuesday, Jan. 19

9:20 a.m. – Police at a traffic stop on Division Road and First Avenue found that the vehicle registration on a black Chevrolet Silverado was cancelled, and had not been active since 2017. Blue Sun Towing towed the car, and the driver was issued a court summons.

9:45 a.m. – While backing out of his driveway, a man on Judge Torres Lane accidentally drove his car partially over a curb corner and the car got stuck. By the time police arrived, the driver had freed his vehicle. The incident scraped the undercarriage of the car, but there was no other damage nor was anyone injured. Police asked the man for his proof of insurance, which he said he would bring to the station by 3 p.m. At 2:58 p.m., the man brought insurance for a car that expired in 2017. Police mailed him a violation for operating his car without evidence of insurance.

12:26 p.m. – Police received a complaint regarding a car driving erratically on Shippee Road. The car was a white pickup truck with an unknown Ohio registration. By the time police arrived, the vehicle was gone.

Wednesday, Jan. 20

2:05 p.m. – Police had a car parked on Wildwood Trail with no license plates towed. In the middle of the tow, a resident came from the back of the house, seeking to know why the car was being told. Police explained the situation.

6:45 p.m. – An East Greenwich woman told police her ex-boyfriend was threatening and blackmailing her over text. The woman said the ex-boyfriend told her he would send several inappropriate pictures to family and friends if the woman did not give him a large amount of money, specifically “a lot more than $5,000.” The woman found the ex-boyfriend on a dating website called Millionaire Match, and had only met him in-person twice, both times in Boston. She said he lived in Los Angeles, Calif., and that she had never been there. At the woman’s request, police called the ex-boyfriend and left a message telling him to stop harassing his ex-girlfriend. The next day, the woman said that the ex-boyfriend was no longer contacting her and that she will not proceed with charges. She reported her ex-boyfriend’s behavior on Millionaire Match.

Thursday, Jan. 21

1:57 p.m. – A woman reported receiving notice from NortonLifeLock that there was an inquiry on her credit from the U.S. Small Business Administration in Texas. The woman suspected that this was fraud since she had not filled out any reports nor given permission for inquiry. She changed all of her passwords and performed credit checks with all three credit bureaus. The police informed her that the case will be documented, but not investigated because no crime had been committed since there was only a credit inquiry and no personal information had been used.

8:42 p.m. – An officer was driving on Middle Road when he saw Toyota Rav4 with an expired registration sticker. After running further checks, the officer found that the registration was cancelled in August 2019. He stopped the driver, and the driver said that she was aware of the status of her registration, but that she had been unable to fix it due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The officer explained that the registration was cancelled seven months before COVID-19 became widespread in the United States. Belleville Towing towed the vehicle, and the driver received a ticket.

Friday, Jan. 22

2:31 p.m. – A woman told police she heard three men talking about wanting to jump someone. She said she didn’t get the details but she was able to give police a photo of the cafe’s COVID-19 sign-in sheet, which police used to contact one of the men. When police called, the man said that the woman misunderstood and that he and his friends were joking around with another friend of theirs. He also said he would never do anything violent, since two of the three men wanted to become police officers. Police took no further action.

3:54 p.m. – An East Greenwich man said that the contents of a package he ordered from Hello Fresh had been removed from the hallway of his apartment. The meal-prep package included chicken, pork, vegetables, fruit and broth that cost $74.33 total. He said that on Jan. 3 a neighbor said their package had been stolen as well.

3:58 p.m. – Someone at London Bridge Learning Center told police of a possible restraining order violation. When police arrived, the caller explained that they thought there was a restraining order between a woman picking her son up at London Bridge Childcare and her ex-boyfriend, who is also the son’s father. The police found that there was no active restraining order, but that the woman and her ex-boyfriend both had no-trespass orders for each other. The two have ongoing civil issues. Minutes after the police arrived, the ex-boyfriend arrived, and told police that he did not want his child around his mother. Police advised him to take up this issue in family court.

Saturday, Jan. 23

8:39 a.m. – Police respond to a report of a child estimated to be about 4 or 5 years old left alone in a car in a Division Street parking lot. The car was gone on arrival, but police said that they will contact the vehicle owner.

7:46 p.m. – A caller told police a red landscaping truck was swerving and crossing road lines. When the caller drove by, the truck driver tossed items out of the truck at the caller’s vehicle. The truck turned onto Narrow Lane in North Kingstown, so East Greenwich police warned North Kingstown police about the vehicle.

Sunday, Jan. 24 2021

1:23 p.m. – Police investigated reports of an erratic driver on South County Trail and Middle Road in a gold Chevrolet. No further action was taken.