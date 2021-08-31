Police Log: Cuddling Teens, Suspicious Skunk

Monday, August 16

12:14 p.m. – An EG woman, 43, told police someone made $2,500 worth of fraudulent charges to her credit card. Her credit card company told her to file a police report.

2:54 p.m. – An EG woman told police she noticed black scrapes on her car after shopping at Dave’s Marketplace. There were no surrounding vehicles and security footage did not show nearby cars; police took photos.

7:43 p.m. – A caller told police about some teens smoking in a car at Thorpe’s Liquors on Main Street. Police spoke with the teens and found no issue.

9:40 p.m. – A caller told police a neighbor informed him that someone entered Maurice Jeffery Salon on Duke Street; it was the cleaning crew.

11 p.m. – A caller told police a vehicle parked on the Route 4 off-ramp curve created a hazard for other drivers. The rental vehicle unlocked with keys in the ignition. The vehicle would not start, and police were unable to contact the car renter; the vehicle was towed.

Tuesday, August 17

12:51 a.m. – A Main Street resident reported four people outside her building smashing things. Police found one person had attempted to sit on a flowerpot and broke it.

6:25 a.m. – A caller informed police of a man circling the Dunkin’ Donuts parking lot on his bike. He was gone when they arrived.

10:04 a.m. – A caller told police four youths were breaking into the Eldredge Field concession stand. The call was not as reported – the concession stand door had been left unlocked and youths were in the area. Police sent the youths on their way.

12:35 p.m. – A man told police another vehicle threw something at him on Division Road. When police arrived, the man no longer wished to make a complaint.

Wednesday, August 18

2:28 a.m. – A resident told police she heard rustling or digging outside her front windows. Police found it was a skunk.

12:53 p.m. – Police responded to Starbucks Coffee on Main Street for an assault report. The incident remains under investigation.

Thursday, August 19

9:27 p.m. – Police assisted EGFD with a pole fire on South Road and notified National Grid.

12:02 p.m. – A Sycamore Drive resident told police someone went through her unlocked car on Monday night and took her phone cord. She did not wish to file a report.

6:21 p.m. – Police observed an empty car parked diagonally in the breakdown lane on South County Trail near Briggs Drive, with part of it almost in the lane of travel. A Warwick man, 55, then stumbled down the hill from the woods – he had urinated on himself. Police asked if he was okay and the man responded, “Yes, I just had to pee,” but as he passed by, police smelled alcohol. He tried getting into the driver’s seat, but police directed him to the rear of the car and said they were concerned he was intoxicated. The man said he had a drink two hours earlier but could not remember where. He said he was driving to Tractor Supply for dog food when he had the urge to pee. Police advised him to have someone pick him and the car up; two friends arrived, one to drive the man home and the other to take the car home.

Friday, August 20

12:21 a.m. – Police found two youths “cuddling” in the back seat of their vehicle on Frenchtown Road at Bear Swamp Road; because of their youth, police notified their parents.

2:15 a.m. – Police assisted another agency with a disorderly group at the Hampton Inn at the Centre of New England; the situation was brought under control.

9:39 a.m. – Police pulled over a Greene man, 26, whose car had a broken rear brake lamp and an object hanging from the rearview window. The vehicle’s registration was suspended, and the car was towed.

9:42 a.m. – A caller found two used needles in a parking lot on Rocky Hollow Road; EGPD disposed of them.

3:11 p.m. – A caller reported a fallen tree on Cedar Avenue.

8:42 p.m. – Police responded to Blu on the Water for a noise complaint; there was no violation.

10:03 p.m. – A Warwick man told police an EG man called one of his family members a hooker on social media. Police called the EG man who said he wrote “legs and eggs” which the Warwick man interpreted as hooker. Both individuals had said nasty things to each other online, and the Warwick man wanted a report so he could take further legal action.

Saturday, August 21

1:04 a.m. – WGPD contacted police about a vehicle traveling 95+ mph on Division Road. Police searched the area but did not find the vehicle.

6:01 a.m. – Police found a woman sleeping on the ground near New England Tech. She refused a well-being evaluation and walked back to the Extended Stay with two friends.

10:55 a.m. – Police reported to Division Road where a vehicle went over the road’s edge and destroyed a mailbox and post. Police believed the incident was accidental.

3:19 p.m. – A caller told police a customer left Dave’s Marketplace without paying for a basket of fried chicken. The caller gave police a description; the man had driven away.

5:09 p.m. – A caller complained about skateboarders in the CVS parking lot on Main Street.

6:34 p.m. – Police reported to Greenwich Hotel where a guest was yelling and threatening others; the individuals were separated.

10 p.m. – Police cited a Cranston man, 21, for driving with a broken headlight and possessing marijuana after police noticed him driving west on First Avenue with only one working headlight. As he started up his car to go, police noticed the vehicle’s exhaust was excessively loud so he was cited for that as well.

Sunday, August 22

1:38 a.m. – A caller reported a driver possibly falling asleep while traveling on Main Street.

1:47 a.m. – Police picked up three youths who were hanging out in the playground at Hanaford Elementary School. Two of the youths were dropped off at their home in East Greenwich; the third youth lived out of town and had to wait until a parent arrived at the station to pick him up.

5:19 a.m. – A caller informed police of a car engulfed in flames on Route 4 south. The driver had a bench warrant and suspended license; state police took over the arrest.

8:39 a.m. – A caller told police water was rising around a truck parked on Water Street; police spoke with someone on the scene who said they were working to get the truck moved.

11:43 a.m. – Police responded to a down power line in a Pegwin Drive driveway; the area was taped off.

7:05 p.m. – A Main Street resident reported a possible breaking and entering after returning home to find her lingerie spread out in the living room and her boyfriend’s clothes gone. She believed her boyfriend climbed through the window and retrieved his belongings since he did not have a key. The apartment’s camera footage showed her boyfriend carrying several black garbage bags down the stairs. Police found he had an active bench warrant for an unrelated incident. There was no way to contact him, and police told her to contact them if he returned. None of her belongings were taken, and she did not wish to make a complaint.

11:18 p.m. – A Twin Pond Road resident said her Ring security camera alerted her of motion. She got out of bed and saw someone in the street with a flashlight; police checked the area, but no one was found.