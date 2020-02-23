Police Log: Crying Mad, Car Fire & New World Order

By Bethany Hashway and Elizabeth F. McNamara

Monday, Feb. 3

9:44 a.m. – Police arrested an East Greenwich woman, 37, for possessing cocaine, a felony, and for driving with a suspended license (third offense), after she was pulled over driving south on Post Road because of erratic driving. When police went to talk to the woman, the officer saw she was holding a phone in one hand and cash in the other. Routine checks showed the car was not registered to the woman, who said she’d just bought it. Police asked if there was anything illegal in the car. The woman said there was not and to go ahead and search it. Police saw crack pipe paraphernalia in plain view in the car. Police told the woman about what was found and asked if she had any drugs on her. She said she had a small amount of cocaine in her purse. Police found a container with white, powdery substance as well as a used syringe and what appeared to be a crack pipe. The car was towed from the scene; the woman was taken to Kent County Courthouse to be arraigned.

6:06 p.m. – A mother called police to say her son and his girlfriend were having a verbal argument; police arrived to take the girlfriend back to her car, which was parked at the high school.

6:13 p.m. – A Brisas Circle resident told police trash was scattered all over the road as if someone had searched the trash bins sitting on the curb or perhaps someone had hit them with their car.

7:02 p.m. – Police arrested a 16-year-old boy on charges of simple assault, vandalism and disorderly conduct. No additional information was provided.

Tuesday, Feb. 4

9:15 a.m. – An Elm Court resident told police a raccoon had been sitting in the same spot for about an hour and appeared to be sick. Police used a handgun to dispatch the animal. It needed six shots.

11:17 a.m. – Police assisted EGFD in a vehicle fire at New England Tech involving a Toyota 4Runner belonging to a dorm resident. The fire marshal found the fire to be suspicious; surveillance video, however, was not able to provide useful images.

3:40 p.m. – A caller told police shots were fired nearby Canterbury Lane. Police spoke with multiple residents, who said they thought the shots seemed to be coming from the direction of the West Greenwich transfer station, which sits to the west of Canterbury Lane.

Wednesday, Feb. 5

3:35 p.m. – A staff member from Frenchtown School told police an unknown woman dropped off a letter saying the school is being evicted to comply with the new world order, among other things.

Thursday, Feb. 6

1:41 p.m. – Police arrested a North Kingstown woman, 52, for driving while intoxicated and refusing to submit to a chemical alcohol test (second offense) after being alerted to an erratic driver heading west on Division Road. Police followed for some miles before finally pulling the woman over on New London Turnpike. The woman smelled of alcohol and was unsteady on her feet. She told police she was close to her house, even though she was driving in the opposite direction. The woman, who needed support to walk, agreed to take field sobriety tests but was so unsteady, police stopped them for fear she would fall. She was taken to the station, where she was unable to make a phone call because she couldn’t remember what number she wanted to call. She said she’d been drinking vodka and police had found an open bottle of vodka in the car. The woman declined a chemical test. She was given her court summons; a friend came to take her home.

Friday, Feb. 7

11:41 p.m. – An East Greenwich resident told police their 17-year-old daughter had run away from home, on foot and without her cell phone. Police found the youth and took her home.

Saturday, Feb. 8

12:55 a.m. – A caller told police about an EG resident who could be suicidal, based on text messages they’d received from the resident. Police and EGFD rescue went to the residence and the resident was taken by rescue to Kent Hospital for evaluation.

7:31 a.m. – A West Warwick man dropped off a stray dog at the EGPD that had jumped into his car at Cumberland Farms on Post Road.

7:44 a.m. – A Marion Street resident told police someone had egged their house.

3:44 p.m. – Police got a call about a possible impaired customer at the Tavern on Main. Police met with the man and he checked out ok. He stumbled because he was wearing slippers.

4:01 p.m. – An Adirondack Drive resident told police someone was riding an ATV on the street. Police did not see anyone driving an ATV, but spoke with the youth probably responsible, who said he would not ride in the street. Police left a message on the mother’s cell phone.

8:36 p.m. – A caller told police a car was inside the playground on Pequot Trail. Police found it was not as reported, but rather a parent had parked their car in a designated area with the headlights illuminating the basketball court so kids could play.

11:05 p.m. – Police were called to help with an intoxicated woman trying to enter Mainstreet Coffee. EGFD rescue was called and they took her to Kent.

Sunday, Feb. 9

12:35 a.m. – Police arrested a Monroe, Conn., man, 18, for driving while intoxicated, with blood alcohol higher than .15, after he was involved with a road rage incident and police saw him driving erratically on Division Street. When police talked to the man about the road rage incident, he said another car had almost hit him, so he decided to turn his truck around and follow the car, telling the officers he was so mad he wanted to cry. Noticing the smell of alcohol on the man, as well as bloodshot eyes and slurred speech, police gave him field sobriety tests, which he failed. At the station, the man agreed to take the breath test, blowing first .191 BAC then .200 BAC. The legal limit is .08.

9:46 a.m. – Police arrested an East Greenwich man, 29, for disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and obstruction after the clerk at the Shell station pushed the panic button and told police a customer had become irate, then ran from the store. Police found a man fitting the description given by the clerk in front of Cathay Garden. The man denied having been at the Shell station. He put his hand in his sweatshirt pocket and the officer asked him to take the hand out of his pocket. He pulled his hand out, but then put his other hand in his pocket. The officer, holding on to the man’s right arm, told the man he needed to search him for weapons. The man pulled away and the two men wrestled a bit. As the officer called for backup, the man darted across Main Street to the convenience store. The officer followed the man. In the store, the officer ordered the man to lie on the floor. The man refused. A struggle ensued, with the officer getting partial control over the man. After backup arrived, they were able to get the man in handcuffs. A review of the video from the Shell station showed the man go into the small convenience store there and ask for Dutch Irish Fusion cigars. The clerk, who told police the man had worked at the station for a brief time, tried several times to scan the cigars but they would not scan. The man left to use the bathroom for several minutes, then returned and again asked for the cigars. The clerk said she couldn’t help the man, who then kicked a trash can, threw a plastic sign and knocked the scanning device off its holder. Upon leaving he spit on the glass door. The man was taken to the station for processing.

10:05 a.m. – An employee of Cumberland Farms on South County Trail told police a woman tried to take several items, placing them in her bag as she assisted an elderly shopper around the store. The employee stopped the woman, asked to see her bag, and recovered several items but not a veggie and cheese snack. The woman then left. The store would have video on the incident available Monday.

Monday, Feb. 10

1:09 a.m. – The owner of West Bay Laundry and Dry Cleaning on Post Road told police a car had been parked in the lot for several hours and he wanted to make sure no one was lurking around before staff arrived in a couple hours. Police spoke to the driver, who had been resting and left the scene.

4:13 a.m. – An Anchor Bay employee said a resident had left the premises; police found the resident and brought the resident back.

