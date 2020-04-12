Police Log:  Crowded Courts, Weird Raccoons

By Suraj Sait

Monday, March 16

11:18 a.m. – Police assisted EGFD with an intoxicated woman who had fallen on the boat ramp near Crompton Ave. The woman said that her neck and head were in pain, so she was brought to Kent County Hospital.

4:20 p.m. – A caller said that his ex-wife refused to let their son accompany him. An officer spoke with him and family court was advised.

5:06 p.m. – RIPTA dispatch called, requesting an officer to assist a driver in having a passenger leave a bus. An EGPD officer helped out.

5:33 p.m. – An alarm went off at Art Jewelry on Main Street. At the scene, the left and right glass appeared to be broken.

11:07 p.m. – A caller said that their ex-boyfriend was standing in the driveway, and he should go. When police arrived, the ex had left.

Tuesday, March 17

12:52 p.m. – A Frenchtown Road resident complained about a raccoon acting weird. Upon arrival, police noticed that the animal had suffered both rear leg and back injuries. Noting this, the officer put it down and got rid of it in the woods behind the house.

3:12 p.m. – A caller on Main Street noted two blue suitcases sitting on the side of the road without an owner on sight. EGPD went to investigate, and contacted GEM Plumbing, whose information was located on the suitcases. The company said they would send their technician to retrieve the two suitcases.

5:33 p.m. – An EG man reported fraudulent bank activity and identity fraud. He noticed three transactions, which were made using an online Zelle account. Two of the transactions were for $187.50, and the third was $400. The man wanted the incident documented for Bank of America, where the account was located.

8:08 p.m. – A caller reported a couple of people hanging around the boat ramp, noting that they may be homeless and he felt uncomfortable with them there. The officer on the scene did not notice anyone there or in the surrounding area.

9:19 p.m. – The police provided assistance in response to a 911 call, where a woman was sharing suicidal thoughts with a man who was trying to calm her. Through GPS tracking, police located the two parties and they were fine.

9:50 p.m. – A caller on Shady Hill Drive said someone took her mixed-breed, tan/gold, two-year old shepherd from her yard. The dog had been secured to a large piece of outdoor furniture, but there were no signs of the dog escaping its collar or any sort of struggle. If found, the dog’s name is Ruby, it is microchipped, and has a collar with its name on it.

Wednesday, March 18

3:41 p.m. – A caller told police that her mother was missing. She was later located taking out the trash.

4:02 p.m. – A caller told police about a disturbance at Scalloptown Park, where a man said he kicked a dog that was attempting to fight with another dog. The man said he’d argued with a woman there then left. No physical contact between the people had taken place and no criminal complaint was filed. The man said he would stay away from Scalloptown Park for a few months.

4:54 p.m. – A firefighter driving one of the rescue trucks struck the station. EGPD recorded the damages.

5:34 p.m. – Police restored the peace after they were called to help an EG mother and son in the middle of an argument.

6 p.m. – A mother called the police several times over a two-hour period, at times extremely upset, to say she was concerned about her children. Police checked on the children and they were fine.

Thursday, March 19

3:59 a.m. – Police found a door open at the Endzone Pub on Post Road after the alarm sounded. Police found no evidence of intrusion; they called the owner because the door could not be secured.

5:18 a.m. – Two cars were involved in an accident at the McDonald’s drive-thru on New London Turnpike. Both vehicles were able to be driven from the scene and no injuries were reported.

7:42 p.m. – A caller on Main Street told police he thought there was drug activity on the first floor of his building. Police found no evidence of drugs.

Friday, March 20

12:15 a.m. – An officer found a person who appeared to be very drunk on Main Street. EGFD was notified, and the person was taken by rescue to the hospital.

11:31 a.m. – A caller reported a suspicious red truck on Shady Hill Drive. The matter is under investigation.

1:02 p.m. – Police arrested a 68-year-old East Greenwich man near the Armory on Main Street on an outstanding warrant. He was stopped after a complaint from staff at the East Greenwich Hotel that the man was argumentative and disruptive. The staff didn’t press charges, but routine checks turned up the outstanding warrant, so he was taken to 3rd District Court.

5:04 p.m. – A caller said 25 people were playing basketball at the Eldredge Elementary School courts – not allowed under Gov. Gina Raimondo’s COVID-19-related executive order. Police counted 28 adults, all of whom dispersed willingly.

5:38 p.m. – A caller said a vehicle, operated by an African-American man with dreadlocks, was stopping at random intervals on Pinewood Drive. The caller did not recognize the vehicle, but police found no one matching that description.

Friday evening – A caller said that there had been a white van in the parking lot of EaglePicher Technologies on South County Trail. As she left the building, she noticed three people inside who appeared to be living out of the van. She told them to leave. Her supervisor then requested security checks to ensure they wouldn’t return.

Saturday, March 21

8:32 a.m. – An officer dispersed a gathering at the lower boat ramp. Two men had been staying nearby in a tent. Garbage was strewn around the area. They had been given until March 21 to leave, and when advised by the officer, they cleaned up the area, took most of their belongings, and left.

3:36 p.m. – A caller said that a black-and-brown dog was loose on Maplewood Drive. The caller stated the dog is frequently loose, and scares both her and her family. The police contacted the owner, who then advised the officers on the scene not to chase the dog, since that only causes the dog to run. The owner and her daughter are working to catch the dog.

4:03 p.m. – A caller reported a group of 10 youths at Cragan Field, a violation of the town’s order. The police advised the group to leave. Although they were hesitant, they cooperated by calling their parents.

4:45 p.m. – A Shippee Road resident told police a man knocked on her door and said he wanted to purchase her car, which was not for sale. The man also said that his car didn’t start that morning, but the resident had seen the car driving slowly up and down the road. Before he left, the man also snapped a photo of the resident.

6:27 p.m. – At the Shell gas station on Main Street, a caller said a man had gone in three times, bothering the clerk and making strange demands. The man was later transported to the hospital for detoxification.

7:37 p.m. – A call came in with only the sound of a female voice yelling. Police then got a secondary call from an ADT window alarm. Upon checking, police found the alarm had sounded accidentally and the source of yelling were children living at the house.

Sunday, March 22

1:59 p.m. – A Carrs Pond Road resident told police a raccoon was acting oddly in the backyard. Before police arrival, the animal went into the swamp area. The resident said they’d call if the raccoon returned.

4:04 p.m. – A caller complained about a black dog running around loose in the area near Friendly Road.

Monday, March 23

6:13 a.m. – A caller reported concerns about a female’s social media post. The police checked on the female, and she was fine.

7:25 a.m. – A caller reported a black-and-white dog loose on Water Street. A search of the area turned up negative.

7:25 a.m. – A caller told police a telephone line was down on Friendly Road. The wire was moved to the side of the road, and police contacted Verizon.

East Greenwich News is a 501(c)(3) tax exempt organization and we rely on reader support. Help us keep reporting on local issues by clicking on the Donate button below or sending a check to EG News, 18 Prospect St., E.G., RI 02818. Thanks!