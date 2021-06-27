Police Log: Crab Scam, Waterfront Woes

Monday, June 14

11:23 p.m. – Someone complained to police about a man on Main Street “being loud.” Police spoke with the man, who said he was waiting for an Uber. Police advised him to keep the noise down.

Tuesday, June 15

12:13 a.m. – A woman told police she was talking to an East Greenwich friend on the phone and was worried about his well-being. She said he may have been intoxicated and was telling her he wanted to overdose by taking too much insulin. He was taken to Kent County Hospital for treatment.

5:56 p.m. – An EG woman told police her 14-year-old daughter assaulted her. Police arrested the daughter and took her to Hasbro Children’s Hospital for evaluation.

Wednesday, June 16

12:16 a.m. – An employee at Anchor Bay Assisted Living told police her fiance’s ex-girlfriend would not stop harassing her via call and text. She said the ex-girlfriend began contacting her three years ago, and the employee had told her multiple times to stop contacting her. These incidents occurred on and off over the years using multiple phone numbers, and the employee said the ex’s friend had also harassed her. She finally decided to contact police after receiving 17 texts from the other woman. Police advised the woman to not respond to the other woman’s texts, block any numbers used to contact her, save any messages she receives and consider filing a restraining order against the woman. Police also left the ex-girlfriend a voicemail asking her to stop her harassment.

8:57 a.m. – A Cindy Ann Drive resident told police her mailbox had been damaged overnight. It was snapped at the base. She said this was the second time this happened in the span of two years. Police did not see any tire tracks and there was no camera with surveillance footage in the area.

10:03 a.m. – An employee at Sea Trek Enterprises on Water Street told police the business paid $92,927.78 for an import order of king crab and snow crab clusters from Ramsdal Processing. Despite paying for the crab clusters in May, Ramsdal Processing never delivered the order and did not respond to attempts to contact them. The employee said that Ramsdal Processing is a legit business and he believes he was scammed by imposters. Police notified Sea Trek Enterprises’ bank and the employee made a report with the FBI.

4:11 p.m. – Police assisted the Warwick Police Department in locating a group home resident running along Division Street. They located the resident, who was taken to Hasbro Children’s Hospital for an evaluation.

Thursday, June 17

4:09 a.m. – An EG woman told police she was locked out of her apartment by her boyfriend. Police spoke with both parties, who said the boyfriend was arrested earlier that night by North Kingstown police for drunk driving and when he came home he got into an argument with his girlfriend. The girlfriend threw a glass ornament during the fight and left to take a drive so she could calm down. When she returned her boyfriend had locked the door and refused to let her back in. He told told police he locked her out because he didn’t want her to break more stuff. The couple agreed to go to sleep, keep the peace and talk things over the next morning.

11:15 a.m. – A caller complained about large piles of dirt in the road on Misty Oak Drive. Police found landscapers on the scene who were working on the piles.

Friday, June 18

12:02 a.m. – Someone at Blu on the Water called police after a man allegedly assaulted another man at the waterfront nightclub. The man who was the target told police he had been sitting with friends when another man walked over to chat with them. The other man then allegedly put the first man in a chokehold and struck him in the upper lip. The man speaking with the police said he did not retaliate, and the security guard overheard the altercation. Both the man and the security guard told police they saw the alleged perpetrator run towards the East Greenwich Yacht Club when they went to the parking lot to find him. The first man had a minor injury on his upper lip from getting punched, but did not want medical attention. He said he would like to press charges against the perpetrator. Police watched security camera footage, which did not capture the incident but did capture the suspect walking to and from the bar. Police identified the suspect as a Warwick man and informed Warwick police so they could make contact.

10:09 a.m. – A Crompton Road resident said she saw a red dump truck drive through a school bus stop sign while she was helping her child get on a school bus. She said the truck driver “exchanged unpleasant words” with the bus driver and drove away. Police found a video from the bus of the incident in which the truck came close to, but did not go through, the stop sign. Police were unable to hear what the drivers were saying in the video. They identified the truck driver and pulled him over when he was found. The driver apologized.

5:21 p.m. – A Deerfield Drive woman told police she believed someone broke into her car and stole some of its contents. She explained that when she opened her front passenger door this morning, items that she placed on the center console were on the passenger’s side. A few hours later her neighbor called her to tell her that they found her wallet in their yard. The woman said she was unsure if the vehicle was locked or if her garage door had been open.

Saturday, June 19

7:17 a.m. – Police were called to 1000 Division Street after an accident involving a pedestrian. An EG driver hit the pedestrian’s left foot while she was walking toward Dave’s Marketplace. The pedestrian refused transport and left the scene. The driver said the sun’s glare prevented her from seeing the pedestrian. When police ran routine checks on the driver, they found her registration was cancelled and her car insurance had expired. Police cited her for both and had her car towed from the scene.

8:54 a.m. – The manager of East Greenwich Yacht Club told police a longtime member had recently been displaying disruptive behavior and had his membership suspended for six months. The manager said the member returned to the property despite his suspension, where he was talking to and yelling to himself. He also threw wood and rocks around the parking lot aimed at nothing in particular. The manager filed a no-trespass order which the member signed.

11:24 a.m. – A Spring Valley Drive resident told police his disability placard went missing from his car overnight. Nothing else was missing and he said he was positive his vehicle had been locked. Police advised the man to contact the DMV.

3:06 p.m. – Police received multiple reports of a sedan stopped at the light on Division Street and Route 4 on/off ramps with two people in it passed out. One caller knocked on the window and the driver took off. Police found the car and pulled them over, and the occupants both checked OK. They said they had an argument earlier.

5:09 p.m. – While investigating a motor vehicle accident near the Dunkin’ Donuts on Division Street and Route 2, police determined that one of the cars involved had a fake temporary license plate. The tag read “Texas Buyers” and was printed on an 8×11 sheet of paper. The driver told police he bought the car from a dealer he found on Facebook Marketplace from Massachusetts. He said he met the dealer in Providence, and the dealer told him the car was all set to drive with the Texas Buyers registration. Police informed the driver this was not the case. Belleville Towing towed the car, and police charged the driver with driving an unregistered vehicle.

9:38 p.m. – A caller told police they saw a car drive off the roadway into a ditch on Middle Road and Route 2. Police arrived and found two people in the vehicle were unresponsive and needed rescue. One of the occupants was trapped but became responsive when a doctor arrived on the scene. Police had a tow truck pull the car out of the ditch, and driver was taken to Kent Hospital for treatment.

11:33 p.m. – Police arrested a 46-year-old Warwick man on two counts of simple assault and one count of disorderly conduct. The suspect told police four men jumped him and punched him in the face for no reason while at Blu on the Water. After a detective interviewed other involved parties, police determined that the Warwick man was the primary aggressor. He was arrested without incident.

Sunday, June 20

12:36 a.m. – Police arrested a 48-year-old Warwick man on one count of simple assault and one count of disorderly conduct after he allegedly pushed a woman during an argument at a boat docked at Blu on the Water. The woman told police she and the man got into a argument because he was drunk and she did not want him driving his boat home. She said the man pushed her, and that he had assaulted her multiple times over the past six years. A witness at the upstairs bar area of Blu on the Water confirmed her report and said they saw the man stick his index finger in the woman’s face. The man was taken into custody and processed at the station.

2:23 p.m. – Police received a report from a passerby on Division Street and Howland Road who said a man ran into the middle of Division Street, possibly with a gun in his hand. Police determined the situation was a malicious damage complaint with no firearm involved. The damage occurred in Warwick so police passed the case over to Warwick PD.

4:58 p.m. – An EG resident told police they heard a child screaming “stop” and “no” for some time. Police determined that this was just children playing.

6:41 p.m. – While walking on Main Street, a man found a gold iPhone with a blue case on a bench. He said he waited for the owner to return but no one came, so he left a note on the bench telling them that he found it and to contact him if they were looking for it. Police took the phone and stored it for safekeeping.

7:20 p.m. – A driver thought Brookfield Court was a road and ended up in the woods. Neither the car nor property was damaged, and they waited for AAA to tow. The driver declined to file a report.