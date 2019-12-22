Police Log: Costly Stolen Credit Card Spree; Mailbox Mischief

By Elizabeth F. McNamara

Monday, Dec. 2

11:40 a.m. – Police cited an Exeter man, 25, for driving a car with cancelled registration after he was pulled over for going 40 mph in a 25 mph zone on First Avenue. The man’s car was towed; police gave him a warning for speeding.

2:48 p.m. – Police assisted EGFD with the transport of an intoxicated woman on Wine Street.

Tuesday, Dec. 3

3:33 a.m. – Because of the town’s snow-related parking ban, police had 3 cars towed on Queen Street and 13 towed on King Street.

Throughout the morning, police assisted a number of drivers who had difficulty in the snow.

1:42 p.m. – Police were called to help EGFD after an 18-year-old fell from a ladder at the EG Yacht Club. The man was taken by rescue to the hospital.

4:42 p.m. – Police assisted EGFD after a doctor’s office on South Country Trail reported an oddly dressed man without shoes who was creating a disturbance. The man was taken by rescue to the hospital.

6 p.m. – An East Greenwich woman told police three of her credit cards were stolen during a visit to Panera the previous day. She told police she had stopped at Panera at 5:45 p.m. Monday and had left her wallet at the counter while getting some water. She then retrieved her wallet, ate her meal and went to the movies. She got out of the movies at 8:45 p.m. and found a credit card alert notification on her phone. She looked in her wallet and noticed three credit cards missing. Her American Express card had been used at Home Goods in Lincoln ($1,042), Home Depot in Providence ($4,040), and Apple Store in Providence ($2,691). The card had been declined at a Walmart. Her Mastercard was used at the Apple Store ($2,691 again), 5 Below, unknown location ($1,000) and Stop & Shop, also unknown location ($1,011). The third credit card does not appear to have been used. All the transactions took place between 6:30 and 9 p.m. Monday.

6:17, 6:46 p.m., and 8:20 p.m. – A woman called police to complain that she hadn’t heard from her children yet today. Police referred the woman to family court.

Wednesday, Dec. 4

1:10 p.m. – Police arrested a Warwick woman, 32, on a Superior Court warrant after she arrived for work at Dunkin’ Donuts on Main Street.

5:52 p.m. – A caller said a woman at Civil, a shop on Main Street, was unable to find her car. Her daughter came to pick her up.

6:04 p.m. – Police put down an injured deer on Division Street; DEM was notified to pick up the animal carcass.

10:20 p.m. – A Main Street resident told police someone was playing loud music in the Main Street CVS parking lot. Police found two men playing soccer with the doors to their parked car open and music coming from the car. Police had the men turn off the music and told them to leave the parking lot area.

Thursday, Dec. 5

10:41 p.m. – Police were called to assist EGFD in battling a fire at a house on Frenchtown Road. Read more here.

Friday, Dec. 6

5:49 p.m. – Someone reported a black chihuahua found in the parking lot at 1000 Division Street. Police were going to take the small dog to the NK Animal Hospital but the owner contacted them and a reunion took place at EGPD.

8:12 p.m. – A woman told police a deer ran into the side of her car while she was driving on Middle Road near Tanglewood. The deer ran off into the woods. Her car was not damaged.

Saturday, Dec. 7

4:49 p.m. – A Eugene Street resident told police a man was going around to different houses asking to see the homeowner’s energy bill as part of a sales pitch. Police could not locate the man.

Sunday, Dec. 8

1:36 a.m. – Police got two calls about a possible fight on Main Street. They talked with one of those involved and he did not wish to file a complaint.

8:50 a.m. – Three Jodie Beth residents and one Tillinghast resident told police their mailboxes had been damaged overnight. One Jodie Beth resident told police she’d heard something around 11:30 p.m. Saturday when she looked out the window she saw a sedan driving away. The next morning she saw her mailbox was damaged. None of the other residents heard anything, only noticing their damaged mailboxes in the morning.