Police Log: Costly Missing Purse; Amazon TV Non-Purchase 

Monday, Feb. 14

11:40 p.m. – Police arrested a North Kingstown man, 36, for disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and vandalism after a bartender told police the NK man allegedly threatened to throw furniture around at Kai Bar when told he would not be served alcohol there. By the time police arrived, the NK man was walking down Queen Street. When police went up to him, he said, “I didn’t ***** do anything – it wasn’t me.” He at first complied with arrest but then started to struggle, including falling to the ground. He had to be lifted into and out of the patrol car. At the station, he was processed and placed in a holding cell since he had no one to pick him up. While he was in the cell, he peed on the floor, bringing on the additional vandalism charge.

Tuesday, Feb. 15

9:39 a.m. – A Warwick woman told police her purse went missing while she was dining at Siena Restaurant on Feb. 11. She said she was there from 9 and 11:30 that night and had a photo of her with her purse taken at 10:49 p.m. She realized she didn’t have her purse upon her return home; the restaurant did not have the purse when contacted the next morning. The woman said the purse contained $2,400 in cash along with various credit and gift cards, insurance cards, her driver’s license and a check.

11:36 a.m. – A Middle Road resident told police someone drove into their mailbox overnight, breaking the wooden base. Another nearby mailbox was also toppled. Police said it was unsure whether this was a snow plow incident or something malicious.

6:22 p.m. – A caller told police he hit a deer on Howland Road; police found the dead deer on the road.

Wednesday, Feb. 16

3:21 a.m. – West Greenwich police notified EGPD that a caller said he’d hit a deer on Shippeetown Road at Division Road; EG police checked the area and did not find a deer.

7:52 a.m. – Police put down a severely injured deer on Division Road then contacted DEM to pick up the carcass.

4:09 p.m. – A Washington Trust employee told police there was suspicious activity in their parking lot. It remains under investigation.

Thursday, Feb. 17

9:42 a.m. – An East Greenwich man told police someone opened an Santandar Bank account in his name and took out a $25,000 loan, for which he was being billed. He reported the situation to the bank but also wanted a police report to document the identity theft.

9:54 a.m. – A resident told police they heard intruders downstairs; police found construction workers at the house.

4:26 p.m. – The manager of Frenchtown Liquors told police someone had knocked down a pedestrian crosswalk sign next to their parking lot. Police were able to get the license plate number from surveillance video and went to the EG address connected with the license plate. At that house, a man told police his wife had been driving the car but that she had gone to bed. The woman came to the door and appeared to be intoxicated. She acknowledged she had been driving when the accident happened. Police cited her for leaving the scene of an accident.

Friday, Feb. 18

12:08 p.m. – An East Greenwich woman told police she got a text telling her she owed $1,775.98 for a TV she bought on Amazon. She hadn’t ordered a TV. Nevertheless, the woman followed a link and paid $990 to a woman named Destanie. She told police she thinks she also gave over her Bank of America account and routing numbers. She said she then got a phone call from a man named David Miller, who requested a photo of her. She complied. After the woman told her daughter about the exchanges, they went to BofA and were told it was a scam. The report noted, “At this time, the true identity of Destanie and Mr. Miller are unknown.”

12:15 a.m. – A woman told police her husband wasn’t home yet from a meeting; police located the man in his car. He checked out OK and was on his way home.

12:18 p.m. – A Queen Street resident told police people were throwing trash and bottles and urinating near the condo dumpster. The resident will take up the issue with the condo association.

3:31 p.m. – A caller told police about a refrigerator with its doors attached sitting on the side of Middle and Tillinghast roads; police said the doors had been removed and the refrigerator put down on its side.

4:24 p.m. – accident and an expired registration

6:01 p.m. – A caller told police a speeding car on Cindy Ann Drive almost hit a child who is hard of hearing.

Saturday, Feb. 19

9:06 a.m. – Ocean State Vet cat bite.

12:48 a.m. – An East Greenwich resident told police her grandson was talking about suicide and had a history of drug use. Police spoke with the grandson and notified EGFD rescue, which took the man to the hospital for an evaluation.

6:01 p.m. – A caller said there was an intoxicated woman at the Tavern on Main; a friend gave the woman a ride home.

8:23 p.m. – The same woman who called police about her grandson, told police she’d found a bag of a crystal-like substance in her grandson’s room. Police took the substance.

Sunday, Feb. 20

3:47 p.m. – Police arrested an East Greenwich man, 42, for violating a no-contact order after he spent the day with his ex-girlfriend, who has the no-contact order against him. Police got involved after the man fell, gashing his head and the woman called 911. The man was taken by EGFD rescue to the hospital with police following. He was treated, found to be COVID positive, and released to police, who took him to the ACI. Afterward, police used an UV disinfection light in the squad car.