Police Log: Check Fraud, Loose Horses & Multiple Arrests

Monday, Nov. 23

8:33 a.m. – An unregistered vehicle was spotted on the side of the road in front of a home on Allen Drive. Police found out the car belonged to the homeowner and was parked in the street because the driveway was being sealed.

2 p.m. – A white Dodge pickup truck with a busted windshield and trash in the back was towed from the municipal lot on Peirce Street where it had been abandoned.

Tuesday, Nov. 24

10:15 a.m. – An EG woman told police her brother threatened her after she was asked by DCYF to take his child. The man, from Coventry, was drunk at the time his child was taken away and thought the child would be placed with his ex-girlfriend. When he learned the child was with his sister he told her over the phone he was coming to get the child, using threatening language. Police told the man not to contact his sister again and to refer to DCYF if he had questions.

3 p.m. – A Coventry woman told police that her car was damaged when she hit a pothole driving down Howland Road the day before. She did not have her car with her to show police and she said that the pothole had been smoothed over. An EGPD officer checked out the area and saw there appeared to be a fresh patch there.

9:24 p.m. – An EG man, 56, was charged with DUI after crashing his grey Toyota into the rear of a blue Volvo sedan near Duke and King streets. When police arrived, he was leaning against his car and told police, “It is not a big deal,” slurring his words. When he refused to take a sobriety test a police officer placed the man under arrest, but quickly handed him over to EGFD as he had a large red mark on his head and said he wanted to be evaluated at a hospital. He was also giving a citation for refusing a chemical breath test.

11:24 p.m. – An EG woman, 32, was arrested for domestic assault, disorderly conduct, and refusal to relinquish a phone after she allegedly attacked her boyfriend at their apartment. He reported the incident after she locked him out of the apartment, saying he’d been sleeping on the couch when she came in, ripped off his blanket and threw his phone, kicking him when he tried to pick it up. He went outside to get their dog after she let it out and was then locked out. Police spoke with the woman, who evaded direct questions about the incident. She asked for a female police officer so they called one in from North Kingstown. That officer could not get information about the incident either. They decided to place her under arrest – as they walked to the police car, the woman began screaming and it appeared she was having a panic attack. Police called EGFD rescue and she was taken to the hospital. After being treated at Kent, she was taken to EGPD for processing.

Wednesday, Nov. 25

7:21 a.m. – A Laurel Hill Road resident told police that someone dumped garbage in front of his house.

11:28 a.m. – Someone took the ornaments off of a small tree in the hallway of Shoreside Apartments on Sixth Avenue. The woman who reported the incident said she knew the ornaments are not valuable and she didn’t want anyone to be arrested. However, she wanted to file the report so that the management of the apartment building would review the video cameras because she thought she knew who was responsible.

2:50 p.m. – A caller told police about a man walking near the train tracks on Crompton Avenue. The man was taking pictures of the trains as they were going by.

3 p.m. – A North Kingstown man told police he’d been the victim of fraud after someone altered and cashed a $1,500 check originally made out to Fidelity. The man said he’d deposited the check in a mailbox EG Post Office on Post Road. The check had been altered to be payable to a “Abdorlaye Dormbaya” for $6,500. Detectives are looking into the incident.

Thursday, Nov. 26

2 p.m. – For the third time this year a Middle Road resident’s mailbox has gone missing. The estimated cost of the mailbox and post is $300.

8:44 p.m. – A Pequot Trail resident told police he was attacked by a neighbor’s dog while protecting his own dog. The neighbor’s dog was not on a leash and broke out of the yard and went after his dog. The man is unsure if the minor cut on his hand was from the neighbor’s dog or the pavement. The neighbor apologized and picked the dog up in his truck.

Friday, Nov. 27

9:02 a.m. – A caller told police about some items left on Cedar Rock Meadows – a brown leather jacket, backpack, and manila folder. The backpack contained fishing lures and an almost empty liquor bottle. The manila folder contained paperwork regarding a Toyota Tacoma that police believe may have been involved in a hit-and-run earlier in the week. The suspect in that case was seen wearing a brown leather jacket.

3:19 p.m. – Three horses got loose from a farm on Middle Road. They were corralled and brought back to the stable before police arrived.

4:12 p.m. – A caller told police they believed someone was hunting near Scalloptown Park. Police did not find anyone on the shoreline of the park.

5:11 p.m. – A caller told police she heard glass breaking and kids yelling near Eldredge Elementary School. A teenager on the scene told a police officer he stepped on a bottle. Police did not find any damage to the school.

Saturday, Nov. 28

12:11 a.m. – Police picked up some youths in the vicinity of Atherton and Middle Road who were apparently knocking on doors and running away. The youths were handed over to an adult.

11:30 a.m. – Another EG resident fell victim to a check cashing scheme involving a mailbox outside of the Post Office on Post Road. In this instance the victim’s mortgage check of $1,205.30 was altered to $2,208.50 and made payable to “Ethan Sistunk.” The check was cashed at an unknown location and only endorsed with initials.

2:08 p.m. – A Long Meadow Drive resident’s recycle bin went missing. The resident believes the trash truck might have taken it and told police he would call them.

3:07 p.m. – A third EG resident within the week had a check stolen and altered from one of the mailboxes in front of the Post Office on Post Road. In this instance, a $50 check to Comenity Bank was changed to “Seynabou Diallo” for $6,500.

3:12 p.m. – A Cranston woman told police about a man who followed her and her companion into the parking lot at 1000 Division Street and yelled at them after they parked in front of Pet Valu, saying the woman had cut him off. He appeared to hit their car. The woman apologized and she and her companion walked into the pet store to get away from the man, who appeared to be very upset. EGPD had car registration information from a video surveillance camera and were going to try trying to talk with the man.

6:26 p.m. – A caller told police a group of youths were bothering customers in the parking lot and drive-through of the CVS on Main Street.

7:28 p.m. – A Reilly Avenue resident told police a group of kids walking through the neighborhood was harassing her dog.

Sunday, Nov. 29

5:20 p.m. – A yellow Chevy pickup truck was broken down in one of the exits of the East Greenwich Square. The driver told police she had called AAA for a tow, but when the officer ran the plates he asked the woman why they belonged to a 2019 Honda. She said her son had recently bought the truck, it wasn’t registered yet, and she wasn’t sure who the plates belonged to. The EGPD officer removed the license plates from the truck, AAA refused to tow the truck because it wasn’t registered, and the police called Blue Sun to tow the truck to its lot.

7:30 p.m. – A West Greenwich woman, 32, was arrested for assault and disorderly conduct after throwing a drink into the McDonald’s drive-thru window in East Greenwich Square that struck an employee. The woman told police she had complained that her order was incorrect and the employee at the drive-through window refused to take back the order. The employee told police they were not allowed to take back orders because of COVID-19. When the driver put the order on the drive-through counter, the employee knocked it off and some of the beverages splattered on the car. Video footage showed the customer throwing the drink through the window.