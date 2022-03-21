Police Log: Catalytic Converters, ‘Disrespectful’ Straws

Monday, March 7

1:08 p.m. – Police cited a Cranston man for driving with a suspended registration and suspended inspection after he was stopped on Division Street because one of his brake lights was out. He said he hadn’t renewed his registration because he hadn’t been able to get his car inspected. Police warned him about the brake light and had the car towed.

10:04 p.m. – Police cited an East Greenwich man, 18, for possessing marijuana after he was pulled over for going 45 mph on Middle Road, a 25 mph zone. The car smelled of marijuana so police asked the driver about it. He said he had smoked pot earlier in the evening; he handed over a small bag of pot to police (less than an ounce). Police said they did not see signs of impairment so they warned him about speeding and said they would be sending him a citation for the marijuana possession.

Tuesday, March 8

12:35 a.m. – A caller told police about loud beeping on Somerset Street. Police found a beeping smoke detector in a dumpster and disabled it.

8:37 p.m. – Police put down a deer that had been critically injured by a car on Middle Road. Police alerted DEM.

Wednesday, March 9

1:28 a.m. – Police cited a Massachusetts man for driving a car with suspended registration after he was stopped for speeding on Division Street. During routine checks, the registration came back as belonging to another car; the registration for the actual car – checked against the car’s VIN number – came back as suspended. Police had the car towed and gave the man the suspended license citation and a speeding ticket.

1:56 p.m. – A South Kingstown man told police it appeared someone had tampered with his catalytic converter while he was parked at his job, on South County Trail. His truck sounded louder after work and his mechanic notice markings around the catalytic converter when he took the car in a day later. There were no security cameras aimed at the parking lot where he worked.

5:08 p.m. – An EG man told police he was missing some things, mainly tools, after being out of his house during renovations for several months in 2021. The contractor said his team did not take them.

11:47 p.m. – Police cited a Coventry man for driving with a suspended registration after police noticed him driving 15 miles over the speed limit on Division Road and making a right turn without signaling. Police had the car towed.

Thursday, March 10

1:58 a.m. – Police and fire responded to an overdose; the youth was transported to Hasbro.

6:18 p.m. – An EG woman told police someone tried to defraud her via computer. She said while using her computer, a popup appeared saying she had been hacked and to call the “Microsoft” number on the screen. She called the number and was told all of her bank accounts had been hacked, a $5,800 charge had been made and she needed to make a duplicate payment at a Walmart. The caller said the woman only had 2 and a half hours to make the payment and to keep it secret. Suspicious, she called the police.

6:27 p.m. – A shopkeeper on Main Street complained about a man riding an electric bike up and down Main Street on the sidewalk for several hours straight, disturbing her customers and presenting a potential peril to walkers. Police could not locate the cyclist.

Friday, March 11

6:17 p.m. – A caller said there was a car parked on Foster Way that he doesn’t recognize and that someone was inside. Police found the car empty. Police reached the owner of the car who said her son was using it to visit a friend who lived nearby.

7:20 p.m. – A Pennsylvania man in R.I. doing work for Electric Boat told police someone had taken the catalytic converter from his truck. He said had left his truck parked in the park-and-ride on South County Trail during the week, commuting to the job in another vehicle. When he returned to the truck today, the motor was really loud and he saw the converter was missing. The parking lot does not have security cameras.

9:27 p.m. – A bartender at Raku Sakura told police a customer hit him after the customer complained about the way the bartender had put straws down on the bar, saying it had been “disrespectful.” Police took the customer into custody but then released him after the bartender said he did not want to press charges, just wanted the man out.

Saturday, March 12

12:54 a.m. – Police arrested a Kingston man, 31, for driving while intoxicated after he was stopped on Post Road because his headlights were not on and he allegedly was driving 60 mph in a 35 mph zone. Police smelled alcohol on the man’s breath; he said he’d had a couple drinks at Low Key on Main Street and was heading home. He agreed to field sobriety tests, which he failed so police took him into custody. He refused to take a BAC chemical breath test at the station, so he was given a district court summons for the DUI and a traffic court citation for refusing the test, as well as a speeding ticket and a ticket because of the headlights.

1:15 a.m. – Police arrested a North Kingstown man, 27, for driving with a suspended license after he was pulled over on First Avenue for driving 40 mph in a 25 mph zone. Routine checks turned up the license suspension. Police gave the man a district court summons; the man’s father was in the car so he drove the car home.

Sunday, March 13

9:44 a.m. – Police arrested a North Kingstown man, 32, for driving with a suspended license after he was pulled over on South County Trail because his inspection sticker was expired and he had something hanging from his rearview mirror. Routine checks showed the car registration was suspended in 2020. The man said he’d been trying to remedy the registration issue and also told police his license was suspended, which police confirmed. Police gave him a district court summons and citations for failing to have valid insurance and for the registration problem. Police had the car towed.

5:09 p.m. – A caller told police about a man in camouflage clothing walking on South Road who appeared to be in need of assistance. Police spoke with the man, who was out getting his mail.

10:05 p.m. – Police arrest a North Kingstown woman, 20, for driving with a suspended license after she was pulled over on Davisville Road after making a dangerous turn from Frenchtown Road. The woman told police there “may be an issue” with her car registration. Checks showed both the woman’s license and registration were suspended. Police gave her a district court summons for the license (second offense), a citation for the registration and had the car towed. A family member came to give her a ride home.