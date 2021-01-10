Police Log: Burglary Tool Cache, Hunters on Cove & More Cheese

Monday, Dec. 28

1:30 p.m. – Police arrested a Warwick woman, 56, for leaving the scene of an accident on Dec. 20, following a crash with another car. She turned herself in at the station, was processed, issued a District Court summons and released.

3:02 p.m. – An employee of Harbor One Bank on Post Road told police a combative drive-thru customer had returned; the customer left after police arrived.

3:05 p.m. – An anonymous caller told police a black Chevy Suburban with no plates was parked on the roadway near the hiking trails on Carrs Pond Road.

3:41 p.m. – The manager of Pizza Heaven on South County Trail told police a delivery driver left with all of the money gathered during his shift. When the manager reached him by phone, the man said he was not returning. Soon after the manager called the police, the delivery driver returned the money.

4:33 p.m. – A Signal Ridge Way resident told police she was missing roughly 10 packages since late November even though UPS stated they had been delivered. The UPS driver told police he’d accidentally delivered the packages to the wrong address. When police reached out to the man who owns the home where the packages were delivered he said he was out of town and had not received any packages not meant for him. He said he would check for the neighbor’s packages when he returned. The neighbor said she would send a list of the missing items to the police.

Tuesday, Dec. 29

2:37 a.m. – A Cora Street resident told police his dog “went nuclear” and the resident feared it was because something suspicious was happening nearby. Police investigated and told the resident they believed the disturbance was just a neighbor returning home.

7 a.m. – A Deerfield Drive resident’s name and Social Security number was used to file for unemployment benefits. He told police he never applied for unemployment.

8:29 p.m. – A car was about to be towed because it was blocking a driveway on Dedford Street but the owner was able to move it before the tow truck made it to the house.

9:03 p.m. – A Marlborough Street resident asked police to check on his home. He was away but had been told by a friend that lights were on in the residence. Police checked the residence, finding it secure with nothing appearing to be out of place.

11:26 p.m. – A Middle Road resident was freaked out when a man knocked on her door and refused to lift his head so she could see his face. Police could find no one suspicious in the area.

Wednesday, Dec. 30

1 a.m. – Police had a gray GMC towed after stopping the driver because the car registration was expired. The woman was a little evasive about where she was coming from – police had seen her leave the Greenwich Hotel but she said she’d been at Mainstreet Coffee. Police noted Mainstreet Coffee closes at 10 p.m. The car was seized and police also took a container of white powder the woman said might be her “pre-workout” to be tested.

8:59 a.m. – A man sleeping in the woods near Virginia Avenue was told to leave the area.

11:37 a.m. – A South County Trail resident told police someone appeared to have vandalized her car overnight. She said she’d parked it in the driveway at 10 p.m. last night and this morning noticed a cracked windshield, the key left in the ignition had been broken off, and the key ring was left on the ground outside of the car. The turn signal lever was also damaged.

12:43 p.m. – A Warwick man found a gun and what appeared to be a cache of burglary tools in the woods near Sanctuary Drive. There was a Derringer-style pistol, black gloves, a pry bar, and a hammer. In addition, police found a syringe, tin foil, an empty prescription pill bottle, and an empty box of Marlboro cigarettes.

4:15 p.m. – A man seeking to file a complaint against a specific police officer began to swear at that officer when he entered the room. The man said he was unhappy with the EGPD; the officer told him to contact the R.I. State Police to make a complaint. A few minutes later the man called EGPD to say he was unhappy with the RISP response to his complaints; he said he might reach out to the town manager.

Thursday, Dec. 31

9:55 a.m. – A Bow Street resident called police to complain about a moving company.

5:59 p.m. – Police couldn’t find a person who was apparently using a bar to break into a vehicle according to a woman at the scene on London Street.

6:29 p.m. – Police escorted a woman to get her belongings from a residence on Duke Street in which she was no longer residing.

9:10 p.m. – A caller on Howland Road told police that kids were hiding behind a rock wall and throwing things at passing cars.

Friday, Jan. 1

1:45 a.m. – A Signal Ridge Way resident called police when she saw a bunch of kids huddled around a vehicle parked in front of her house. The kids were celebrating New Year’s and one had vomited on the side of the car. Some youths had gathered to celebrate the New Year together and two were staying at a house in the neighborhood. Police notified the parents of the other youths and they each came to pick up their child.

4:32 a.m. – A Duke Street resident made a loud noise by accident and called EGPD to make sure that his neighbor had not called police because of it.

9:44 a.m. – Police arrested an EG man, 21, for allegedly taking $5,000 in cash from his parents and for possessing 50 pills without having a prescription for them. The man had sought help from the police after his parents had kicked him out. While talking to the police, he flashed a large wad of cash held by a yellow rubber band. Police when to the parents to see if they could reconcile the family members. That’s when the father said he thought his son had stolen $5,000 cash held by a yellow rubber band from his car. Police took the younger man into custody.

11:02 a.m. – A male told police he was upset his parents were late getting home.

11:24 a.m. – The police were called to Main Street and Greenwich Boulevard because of an erratic driver. It turned out to be a father teaching his son to drive stick shift. Police advised the father to use parking lots for such instruction.

Saturday, Jan. 2

10:59 p.m. – Police evicted an EG woman and a Providence man from the Greenwich Hotel for not paying the $3,170 in lodging fees they owed. The owner of the hotel told police she thought they were also selling drugs from the hotel. When police initially knocked the woman stated “not available” before opening the door and yelling at police that she would not leave. Shortly after she packed and the two left. They were both issued No Trespass orders.

12:35 p.m. – A Bow Street resident told police they saw a fox attack a few squirrels and thought the fox could be rabid; police found no sign of the fox.

5:32 p.m. – An off-duty police officer said some youths were driving a go-cart at high speeds in the area of Adirondack and Cavalier streets.

5:50 p.m. – A caller told police there was a downed deer on Howland Road at Hemlock. DEM was notified and the deer was moved out of the roadway.

9:11 p.m. – A Reynolds Street resident told police the headlights from one of the police cruisers were shining into his house. He asked that the cruiser’s high beams be turned off, but the high beams weren’t on.

9:54 p.m. – A caller told police there might be an animal stuck in a trash can at the rear of EG Town Hall on Pierce Street. The EG police officer could not find an animal but a passerby told him that a raccoon is in the drain nearby.

11:30 p.m. – A Proctor Avenue resident told police three youths had spread cheese all over one of their cars while it sat in the driveway. Home surveillance footage captured the youths but the homeowner couldn’t identify them. The residents said they did not wish to press charges but wanted the incident documented.

Sunday, Jan. 3

2:52 a.m. – A woman who lives above Dante’s Kitchen on Main Street called to complain of loud music coming from below her apartment. Someone from the restaurant was eventually reached and showed up to the location; music was shut off and the building was locked.

1:12 p.m. – Police received a report of six dogs off leash at Scalloptown Park. When police arrived there were three people walking but no dogs.

2:04 p.m. – Police were called back to Scalloptown Park for a noise complaint regarding possible hunters in the park. They found hunters on the Warwick side of the cove. Hunting is allowed at the park as long as hunters remain below the high tide line.