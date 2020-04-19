Police Log: Burglar? Nope. Plumber

By Suraj Sait

Monday, March 23

8:27 a.m. – EGPD arrested a 58-year-old resident of Johnston. The man was driving a car with Florida plates without the consent of its owner. The vehicle was originally reported as stolen earlier in April.

2:15 p.m. – Officers provided assistance to EGFD when a caller told police about a possible brush fire. The caller had started a small fire in his firepit, but was able to extinguish it without assistance.

5:58 p.m. – A woman said her dog was bitten by another dog in Goddard Park. The dog was brought to the vet, who gave it a rabies booster. The officer on the scene recommended that the owner watch her injured dog closely for the next 10 days.

Tuesday, March 24th

12:38 a.m. – Officers assisted EGFD in response to an alarm going off at Nautika on Water Street. It was determined the alarm was caused by the heavy rain that night.

11:57 a.m. – A caller near Route 4 told police there was a mattress on the road. Police were unable to find said mattress after searching the area.

7:21 p.m. – EGPD assisted the fire department in a possible overdose. The man was transported to the hospital.

Wednesday, March 25th

8:21 a.m. – A caller described an incidence of vandalism on Marlborough Street. The caller said an outdoor shelf had been broken, but the officer on the scene noted that it was actually just dismantled.

1:50 p.m. – EGPD investigated an incidence of hit-and-run on Division Street. A silver Dodge Dakota, driven by a possibly intoxicated operator, was involved. It was last seen taking the Division Street exit from Route 95. Officers searching the area did not find the vehicle.

1:56 p.m. – A caller from Severn Court said a man was trying to get into her home through her back door. She described the man as thin and having a gray hoodie on. Her boyfriend later confirmed that it was just the plumber.

3:14 p.m. – A caller told police that an African-American man was staying in a building on South County Trail. Police did not find him upon searching the area.

5:04 p.m. – A man told police his wife gave banking and credit card information over the phone to a scammer. He said he’d been napping and when he awoke, he heard his wife giving the information over the phone – she’d been promised the possibility of cash and a Mercedes Benz. The man recognized the scam, called the police to report it, and said he would be contacting their bank and credit card companies to report the fraud.

6:09 p.m. – A caller on Maplewood Drive said a loose dog was running through her yard. The dog’s owner, who lived down the street, said her 8-year-old child opened the door and the dog escaped. The dog was eventually recovered and brought inside.

Thursday, March 26th

8:30 a.m. – An alarm went off at Camp Fogarty, signaling tampering to a panel box and the vault. The alarm turned out to be accidental and the camp’s sergeant was notified.

8:49 a.m. – Police investigated a report from a passing motorist on Ayrault Road who had observed a vehicle whose door was ajar and whose operator was absent. The police checked in with the operator, who had called AAA and was doing fine.

11:14 a.m. – A caller told police a man was trespassing in her building and that she also smelled cigarette smoke. The police told the property manager to call the police if and when the man returns, so they could give him a No Trespass order.

4:36 p.m. – A caller said numerous vehicles were blocking travel at the intersection of Carrs Pond and Middle roads. Police went there and found that there weren’t any parking places along the road and that the cars weren’t stopping travel.

4:39 p.m. – A caller told police that people were playing soccer at the high school, coming into close contact with each other in violation of social distancing rules. The police contacted the DPW and got them to lock the track, easement fields, and the access road gate.

5:07 p.m. – A caller told police that his landlord had broken the glass window on the door of his residence during a verbal argument. An employee of the landlord said the landlord was on his way to the police station. The landlord agreed to have the glass replaced.

Friday, March 27th

7:11 a.m. – Police investigated a possible road rage incident near First Avenue involving a man and two women. The man had broken up with one of the women, who had then followed him until his car and her car ran out of gas. The woman she thought the man and the woman with him had stolen her medication, and that it was located in the man’s vehicle. Officers searched the vehicle and found no evidence of the prescription medication and told the woman to file a report if she couldn’t find the medication at her house.

12:05 p.m. – The police assisted the fire department with a brush fire on Cedar Avenue.

12:13 p.m. – The police provided assistance to the fire department in transporting an 86-year-old man to R.I. Hospital. The man had been walking and had a fall, suffering a head injury.

3:47 p.m. – A caller told police that a man was driving erratically in the parking lot of East Greenwich Square. According to the caller, the man had boxed her car in as she was entering the McDonald’s drive through, and was screaming expletives and spitting at it. The caller also said the man boxed her in as she was leaving. The officer on the scene attempted to contact the owner of that vehicle but received no response.

5:05 p.m. – A caller complained about a group of 8 to 10 youths on the Eldredge basketball courts.

5:49 p.m. – A caller told police that a white man with salt–and–pepper facial hair, a beige jacket, and a hat had followed her into Dave’s, and when she left, he was back in his car. The woman also said the man was swearing and yelling at people who walked past his car.

8:11 p.m. – Police received a report of a man screaming at people in the middle of the CVS on Main Street. The man was yelling and demanding narcotics. When CVS personnel denied his request, he became enraged to the point where said personnel called the police.The fire department and rescue responded and took the man to Kent County Hospital for an evaluation.

Saturday, March 28th

[No Time Given] – A caller told police about a dead deer on Partridge Run. The police called DEM to retrieve it.

3:58 p.m. – A woman told police that her next-door neighbor’s camper ran over a large group of shrubs that she had planted. The neighbor said he did not run over the shrubs, but uprooted them to fit his camper. The man also said he offered to replant the shrubs but the woman denied his request. The woman also demanded that the man leave the trailer park, but the police assured her that the park was private property and that the man had a right to stay.

6:18 p.m. – A caller informed the police of a man walking eastward on Division Street, saying that he may need assistance. Officers checked in with the man and found that he was just out for a walk.

8:17 p.m. – A caller told police that a fellow tenant was harassing him. The police recommended the caller to file a civil complaint and to speak with building management.

Sunday, March 29th

7:45 a.m. – A caller told police that a tree was down on Frenchtown Road. The officer on the scene was able to move it out of the way, and the officer contacted the highway department to get rid of it.

8:18 a.m. – The manager of Dave’s asked the police to help enforce a No Trespass order for an customer. Because the video evidence was unclear, the officer couldn’t identify the vehicle. The manager promised to call EGPD if the person returned.

12:42 p.m. – A caller complained about a racoon acting odd on Frenchtown Road, claiming it was displaying rabies symptoms. The officer on the scene consequently shot it.

8:36 p.m. – The police assisted EGFD when a fire alarm went off at Saint Elizabeth Home. A secondary alarm indicated there was smoke in the building. But when officers got there, they saw nothing out of the ordinary.

11:24 p.m. – A caller said she received a text from a woman, who said her friend was on the verge of harming herself and sending the woman a picture of the injury. The police attempted to contact both women but neither was able to be reached. The area from which the call came from was peaceful; the matter was transferred to North Kingstown police.

Monday, March 30th

12:29 a.m. – West Warwick police requested EG police to stand by near Route 2. A group of individuals had stolen tires nearby. The police managed to capture two of them, but suspected two others of lurking in the area. Dogs also arrived on the scene to investigate.

