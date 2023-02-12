Police Log: Brothers Start Fight at Restaurant

Monday, Jan. 30

10:36 a.m. – A German shepherd puppy was returned to its home on Duke Street.

4:25 p.m. – A Frenchtown Road resident informed police that an injured deer was in her yard. Officers determined the deer was injured but could walk, eat, and then it ran into the woods.

6:03 p.m. – An Amazon driver told police that the front door of an EG home was slightly open, and a dog was barking inside the residence. Through a window, police noticed chairs in the living room had been flipped upside down and theorized that someone might have broken into the home. A neighbor contacted the homeowner, who explained to police that the inverted chairs prevent the dog from going on the living room couch. Officers walked the premises with the homeowner and found nothing out of place.

Tuesday, Jan. 31

5:48 a.m. – A Long Street resident claimed her new landlord stole the belongings she’d been keeping in a garage. She told police that the previous landlord verbally agreed to allow her to store items in the garage. Police asked the woman to provide a list of items that had been taken. She stated that she could not recall all the items she stored in the garage. A written statement was taken, and police suggested she contact her new leasing company.

4:18 p.m. – Police noticed the driver of a blue Chevrolet Silverado traveling north on Main Street looking at and then away from them multiple times. When they ran a routine check, they noted the registration of the car had been superseded. Police cited the driver and seized the license plates.

Wednesday, Feb. 1

11:07 a.m. – A caller told police three cars were parked in a no parking zone located in front of a Long Street house.

3:14 p.m. – An EG resident told police he thought the front license plate of his son’s car came off when driving over a sheet of ice in New Hampshire.

5:48 p.m. – A Cranston man was arrested and charged with drunk driving and child neglect after crashing his silver sedan into a white Ford SUV on Division Road. The man was showing signs of intoxication at the scene, urinated in the street near the passenger side door, and had a blood alcohol level of 0.181 percent. His 3-year-old son was crying uncontrollably throughout the process and had to be picked up by a relative.

Thursday, Feb. 2

12:48 a.m. – A Johnston woman was issued a citation after police noted her red Subaru didn’t have an active registration. Police were alerted to this after the car was seen traveling on Main Street without headlights or taillights. The vehicle was impounded.

2:23 p.m. – A New England Tech student, 19, was charged with simple assault and battery after he fired a water-filled BB from a Gel blaster gun into his roommate’s eyes. The attack occurred when the accused allegedly became enraged because the victim had not invited him to a recent trip to Walmart.

4:20 p.m. – Police cited a Providence man who stopped his car on Division Road to yell at another driver. A routine check on the car determined that the vehicle’s registration had been canceled. When police questioned the driver if there was anything illegal in the car, the driver asked, “Why, do I look like a criminal or something?” The vehicle was towed, and the license plates were seized.

Friday, Feb. 3

11:58 a.m. – An EG resident notified police that the US Small Business Administration contacted him about paying a loan he had taken out. He said he had not taken out a loan and does not know how his personal details were used to file for a loan.

1:50 p.m. – EG police responded to a call of a found dog inside the Fred Astaire Dance Studio on Post Road. The owner of the “large” and “friendly” husky called the station looking for the dog, referring to it as “a bit of an escape artist.” The dog was returned to its owner.

2:30 p.m. – A North Kingstown man who works on South Country Trail told police his work iPad had disappeared from his office. His co-workers stated they do not know where the tablet is. The IT department of his company wiped and locked the iPad. A police report was filed; the man said he did not wish to press charges if a thief is found.

6:09 p.m. – Police were notified that a shopping cart was in the street on Frenchtown Road.

8:56 p.m. – A concerned citizen informed police that kids were fighting in a car on King Street. It turned out to be a woman listening to loud music.

9:51 p.m. – Warrants of domestic violence, simple assault, and disorderly conduct were issued for a set of EG brothers, 30 and 35, after they attacked two men inside Tavern on the Square on Division Street. The victims knew their attackers, and video footage shows the brawl was instigated by the brother and had to be broken up by restaurant staff.

Saturday, Feb. 4

12:26 p.m. – A deceased “coyote” in the middle of the road on Main Street ended up being a raccoon.

1 p.m. – Police nearly had a 1998 Toyota Sienna with Michigan plates impounded when it hadn’t been moved from the municipal lot on Peirce Street for a number of days. It had been ticketed previously. The owner of the vehicle arrived at the scene just prior to the car being towed, explaining he hadn’t moved the vehicle because he had been traveling.

4:30 p.m. – A resident told police she was a victim of fraud after forking over $9,500. In a series of phone calls with individuals claiming to be law enforcement officers, she was directed to purchase Money Pak cards and mail them to the U.S. DOT in Washington D.C., informing the callers which mailbox she dropped them in. Also, she was told to put money in a Money Gram account and then provide the callers with the account number and pin. The victim wishes to press charges if a suspect is found.

5:30 p.m. – An EG resident turned to the EGPD to help retrieve the license plates on a 2005 Honda Accord he sold the previous month. He stated the woman he sold it to via Facebook Marketplace never returned the license plates. Police reached the woman, who brought the plates to EGPD headquarters.

10:16 p.m. – EGPD responded to 5600 Post Road for a reported water leak. Officers observed heavy flooding coming from a ceiling sprinkler system. EGFD was already on the scene.

Sunday, Feb. 5

12:14 a.m. – A Warwick woman, 40, was arrested and charged with DUI after making an illegal U-turn on Main Street without any headlights on. When police approached her car regarding the traffic violation, she said, “I’m not drunk.” She refused to give an accurate breathalyzer sample, was combative with police, and did not follow instructions regarding the roadside sobriety tests.

8:34 p.m. – A Warwick woman, 59, was charged with driving under the influence and refusing to take a breathalyzer test after she was caught doing 50 mph on Division Road. The woman stated she had two glasses of wine but was fine to drive.

Monday, Feb. 6

1:48 a.m. – During a routine patrol, an EGPD officer heard an alarm inside a building on Main Street next to The Current. The officer entered the building and found water pouring from the ceiling into the stairwell and flooding the hallway of the second floor. EGFD entered the business after noticing that water was pouring through the ceiling and onto the merchandise of the store. The electrical panel of the business was secured, and the owner was made aware of the damages to the store.