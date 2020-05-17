Police Log: Box Truck Stolen – Keys Were Left Inside

By Andrew Belfry

Monday, April 27

11:30 a.m. – An employee of Flood Ford in East Greenwich informed police that two dealership license plates went missing. The employee told officers during the meeting at EGPD headquarters that he believes they were lost when the vehicles were being test driven earlier that month.

1:42 p.m. – A Kent Drive resident called police to report a raccoon acting oddly in their driveway.

1:54 p.m. – A woman on Hyland Avenue contacted police about a man wearing all black with his hood up in her backyard. She stated it may be her neighbor but she wasn’t sure. Police confirmed that it was her neighbor.

6 p.m. – A woman contacted EGPD after becoming suspicious that an email requesting her to update her banking details from a coworker was not legitimate. Before speaking with police, the woman did reply to the email and complete the form with her personal details. She then contacted her bank to freeze her accounts. No fraudulent activity had occurred prior to the hold being put on her accounts.

7:30 p.m. – An employee of CVS on Main Street informed police that a suspect purchased items from the pharmacy using a counterfeit $100 bill. The suspect appears to be a light brown man roughly 5’9 – 6’0 with long black hair wearing a white face mask and a Timberland hoodie at the time of the incident. The suspect was with another man that entered and exited at approximately the same time. This individual was a light brown man, 5’8 – 5’10, wearing a black New England Patriots jacket and dark pants.The fraudulent currency was placed into evidence and the U.S. Secret Service was informed.

8:58 p.m. – A verbal argument took place at a home on Division Street between a woman and her stepbrother. The woman called police because she stated her stepbrother was controlling and threatened her on a regular basis. Police were unable to locate the stepbrother at the house. The woman packed a bag and was picked up by a friend to spend the night away from the residence.

Tuesday, April 28

10:07 a.m. – An employee of Cumberland Farms on Post Road contacted police about an incident of a counterfeit $100 bill being used to purchase items the day before. According to surveillance video a man in a Timberland hoodie and white face mask made a purchase with the $100 bill in question and received $90 in change. This $90 was given to a man in a dark New England Patriots jacket who used it to purchase Newport cigarettes. The counterfeit money was placed into evidence and the U.S. Secret Service was informed of the incident.

10:30 a.m. – A woman walked into the EGPD headquarters to report being harassed by her boyfriend’s ex-girlfriend. Despite a restraining order her boyfriend’s ex-girlfriend, using an unknown phone number, texted the woman harassing messages. Police copied the text messages to keep on record.

4 p.m. – A man contacted police to document threatening text messages. The man told police he manages a trust and when a beneficiary of the trust came of age was instructed that a third party would be in charge of distributing funds. The beneficiary became irate at the fees associated with the process and sent the man threatening text messages. Police reached out to the beneficiary who stated he understands he went too far, he did not intend on following through on his threats and that he was frustrated with the way the funds were being handled.

4:20 p.m. – A caller notified police that the barricades to the East Greenwich High School parking lot had been moved and 10 cars were parked on the lot. Police responded and informed the vehicle owners they had to leave.

Wednesday, April 29

10:26 a.m. – An anonymous caller tipped police off to a potential hand-to-hand transaction, resembling a drug deal, from a red van in the Cumberland Farms parking lot on Post Road. Police responded to find the owner of the van scratching lottery tickets and reported no suspicious activity.

11:19 a.m. – An employer requested assistance from police on Greene Street after an employee he fired refused to leave. The former employee told police that he was waiting for a ride.

5:30 p.m. – A woman reported being harassed by her ex-girlfriend. The complaint states that the woman was being harassed through phone calls and text messages from her ex-girlfriend but was not being threatened. The ex-girlfriend was notified and told police that she believes the police involvement was unnecessary.

6:24 p.m. – Police were dispatched to a bench in front of the Starbucks on Main Street due to a man yelling. The man told police he would keep it down.

8:34 p.m. – A caller reported a man yelling for a person named Reggie on King Street. Police responded and found two men talking casually to each other.

Thursday, April 30

12:47 a.m. – The owner of a vehicle called police after the car ran out of gas on South County Trail. Police provided assistance with lights until AAA arrived.

9:30 a.m. – A resident of Middle Road contacted police after she received a letter from the Department of Labor and Training regarding a claim for unemployment under her maiden name. She told police she had not made such a request and that the letter had been sent to her old address in Charlestown, where her parents reside. Police told the woman to have her parents monitor their mailbox for any phishing attempts because of similar scams but due to an abundance of actual claims the DLT may have made an error.

11:20 a.m. – Officers were dispatched to the boat ramp on Water Street to investigate a sailboat, Summer Wind, that had been abandoned. Police noted that the sailboat had an expired registration and a Scituate mooring sticker. The boat was towed to the town’s highway garage on Bear Swamp Road.

1:38 p.m. – A concerned CCRI teacher contacted EGPD about a student who was running late. The officer who responded entered the student’s residence through an open window to find the student asleep. The student was instructed to call the teacher.

6:47 p.m. – A caller notified police of a large group in Shovlin Park. Police found four young kids playing hockey.

7:46 p.m. – An employee at the CVS on South County Trail notified police that three individuals had shoplifted multiple items using a large black trash bag to haul the items out of the store. The suspects, two men and one woman, were seen fleeing the scene in a dark colored Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Friday, May 1

2:08 p.m. – A veterinary technician at Ocean State Veterinary Specialists on South County Trail was bit by a stray cat on her ring finger. The animal was euthanized and given to the EGPD to be transported to the state health lab for rabies testing.

4:52 p.m. – A man called police to inform them that his boat, which is on a trailer, is disabled and he would be leaving the vessel at the parking lot above the boat launch on Crompton Avenue until the parts he requested to fix the boat arrived.

6:33 p.m. – An anonymous caller told police that several cars and groups of people were congregating at the Shovlin Park playground on Lenihan Lane. Dispatched police noted that the playground was not in use. The hockey fields were being used, people were keeping their distance and parents were supervising their children.

8:37 p.m. – A Maplewood Drive resident called police to complain of a dog barking in front of the house. When police arrived there was no answer at the house where the dog was being kept.

Saturday, May 2

12:20 a.m. – A Main Street resident called police after a man walked into her apartment uninvited. Police who responded believe the man, who lives nearby, was inebriated. Officers instructed him to return to his apartment.

3:47 a.m. – Guests staying in an Airbnb on Upland Avenue were instructed by police to keep the music down after a noise complaint was made.

11:50 a.m. – A South Road resident contacted police after she received a $906.30 charge from Best Buy for a purchase she did not make. The woman believes that her bank details may have been stolen because she had been using her debit card frequently. She contacted her bank and was issued a new card.

12:21 p.m. – A resident of Laurel Wood Drive informed police of a silver charm bracelet in the roadway in front of his house with a charm “love this life” on it. The man went on to state that he called police at 2 a.m. that morning to report several juveniles or young adults congregating in front of his home but they had dispersed by the time police arrived. The lost property was placed into the small evidence closet at the EGPD headquarters.

12:49 p.m. – An East Greenwich man called police because his intoxicated wife was walking in the street. It was determined that she will spend the day and night with a family friend.

4:52 p.m. – A Howland Road resident told police that a stray male beagle mix was walking around in front of his home. The dog was taken to North Kingstown Animal Hospital and a picture of the dog was to be posted on the EGPD Facebook page.

Sunday, April 3

10:47 a.m. – A dog got loose from its owner on Rocky Hollow Road. Officers assisted in getting the dog home.

1:34 p.m. – A Frenchtown Road resident requested police assistance in locating the 16-foot white box truck he rented from Home Depot with 20 boxes of home office items after he awoke Sunday to find it no longer in his driveway. The man said the keys and rental agreement were left in the vehicle overnight. He had a moving-type sale at his home the day before with numerous people at his property but none seemed suspicious. Police located the truck, without keys or the 20 boxes of property, behind the Panera Bread on Division Street. The truck was impounded as evidence and police requested the man provide them with an itemized list of the stolen items.

4:47 p.m. – A caller informed police of a tree down on Frenchtown and Shippee roads. No wires were down and the officer was able to move the downed tree out of the roadway.

5:27 p.m. – A woman reported being assaulted and having her white subaru stolen by the suspect at the Dunkin Donuts on Division Road. Police could not locate the vehicle.

9:19 p.m. – A noise complaint was made regarding a party with possible underage drinking at a residence on Squirrel Lane. Police found juveniles in the yard sitting around a fire practicing social distancing.