Police Log: Bitcoin Boondoggle; Fishy Fishing Pole

Monday, April 10

1:48 p.m. – An alleged fraudster tried to purchase airline tickets to Dubai using an EG man’s Discover credit card information. While the credit card company blocked the purchase, Discover told the man to get a police report regarding the incident. The ticket price: $5,115.56.

7:54 a.m. – Police arrested a Providence man, 54, for driving while intoxicated after watching him drive over the solid white fog line two times traveling north on South County Trail. When asked for his ID, the man gave the officer his R.I. medical marijuana card. According to the police report, the driver slurred his words, swayed while seated, and had a hard time concentrating. Later, the man told police he had just taken methadone, for which he said he had a prescription. After being taken into custody due to failing roadside sobriety tests, police took the man to Kent County Hospital for a blood sample regarding his possible use of narcotics.

3:29 p.m. – An EG resident lost the front license plate on his car while traveling on Route 495 East in Raynham, Mass., two days before alerting the police. According to the man, a truck in front of him on the day he lost the plate was hauling a structure, and part of it fell off, cracking his windshield and knocking off his front license plate. With no witnesses around, he didn’t file an accident report. He tried to get a new plate from the DMV, but was told he needed a police report stating that he lost the original license plate.

5:14 p.m. – A caller told police she thought she saw someone pull a gun from their trunk on the Frenchtown Road and Route 403 overpass. The object turned out to be a fishing pole, which the driver planned to use to fish in a nearby brook.

Tuesday, April 11

1:06 p.m. – A Providence man documented fraudulent withdrawals against his Navigant Credit Union account that totaled $275.90. One of the fraudulent withdrawals allegedly occurred at the New London Turnpike branch, so EG police were notified. The man said he lived in a shelter where personal information is left unsecured and believes he knows the person who may have stolen the money. The individual in charge of the facility told officers they would not be pressing charges and that he would “impose disciplinary action in-house at the facility.”

3:14 p.m. – A River Farm Drive resident reported a fraud attempt. He received a letter last month stating he took out a $183 loan from “Speedy Cash” in January. The man told this company that he never took out a loan with them, and they instructed him to file a police report about the matter.

3:30 p.m. – An EG resident found a Chase Bank card on Main Street near the fire station. She handed it over to the police, who tried and failed to contact the card’s owner.

11:35 p.m. – EGPD officers cited a Cumberland man for speeding and driving with a suspended registration after pulling him over on Division Street and Howland Road. Police had the car towed, and the tow truck driver gave the man a ride to the Shell Gas Station on Quaker Lane.

Wednesday, April 12

1:47 a.m. – Police ticketed a Pawtucket man for driving with a suspended license on Main Street. Initially, the cops pulled the man over for speeding, for which he received a verbal warning. However, police cited him for driving without a valid license and had his car towed.

2:15 p.m. – An EG police officer found a Citi Visa card on Division Road. The police could not get a phone number for the person they believe owns the card.

6:19 p.m. – A caller told police that some youths were again riding dirt bikes through the Adirondack Drive neighborhood. The police spoke with the youths’ father, who said they were riding the dirt bikes on their own property.

8:46 p.m. – An anonymous caller complained to police that she heard what sounded like a marching band coming from the Greenwich Hotel. Police informed the caller that a marching band was practicing at the Kentish Guard Armory on Peirce Street.

Thursday, April 13

12:41 a.m. – Police arrested a Providence man, 35, for driving while intoxicated after noticing his SUV swerving eastbound on Division Street. When an officer began speaking with the driver, he was still talking to someone on FaceTime, which he did not hang up until much later. After noticing the smell of alcohol and the man’s inability to focus on providing his insurance information to the officer, the man took part in roadside sobriety tests. The man failed some and refused to partake in one, prompting the officers to take him into custody. At EGPD headquarters, the man stated he consumed 1.5 shared bottles of wine, an Aperol spritz, two vodka sodas, and a signature cocktail during the night. Police cited the man for DUI, speeding, refusing to submit to a chemical test, and driving without evidence of insurance.

8:14 a.m. – An EG police officer used a shotgun to shoot and kill a raccoon that, according to police, appeared sick near the dumpsters behind Flood Ford.

6:45 p.m. – Police arrested a Coventry woman, 36, on a warrant for shoplifting. The officer who arrested the woman spotted her in the passenger seat of a moving Jeep Laredo on Route 2 near Camp Fogarty. Police arrested the woman in the parking lot of Chef-A-Roni. The woman complained of shoulder pain, so she was handcuffed in the front.

7:15 p.m. – A Westerly woman who works as a nurse at St. Elizabeth Home found her car’s back window broken when she went to drive home after her shift ended. The officers on the scene reported a “small, rock-type hole in the back window” but couldn’t find a specific object that might have broken the window. She told police she had no issues with anyone and was unsure who would have damaged her car. She contacted AAA and had her car towed to her house.

Friday, April 14

12:37 a.m. – Police found a Narragansett resident, 65, in a black Lexus with two of the vehicle’s wheels on the sidewalk near Citizens Bank on Main Street. According to police, the woman didn’t know where she was, handed them an AAA membership card instead of her ID, smelled of alcohol, and was very confused. Police arrested the woman after she refused to take field sobriety tests. She was charged with DUI and refusing to take a chemical test. Police later found half a bottle of “Oyster Bay Sauvignon Blanc” in the front passenger seat of the vehicle.

10:36 a.m. – Police arrested Mark C. Clements, 18, of Providence, for robbing the Bank R.I. branch at 1269 South County Trail (at Division Road).

5:06 p.m. – A Huguenot Drive woman bought $6,000 worth of BitCoin from a cryptocurrency machine at Chesca’s gas station in Cowesett after a pop-up on her computer instructed her to contact “Apple Support.” The fake support service told her that they uploaded “$6,000 worth of child pornography” to her computer and that they would contact the police if she did not transfer money over to them. She did not provide the caller with her banking information, and after she told the police of the ordeal, she agreed to speak with her bank.

10:10 p.m. – Police cited a Coventry man because the exhaust on his black Ford Mustang made too much noise. During routine checks, police found out the car’s registration had expired; they had the vehicle towed from the Hill and Harbor Cigar Lounge.

10:15 p.m. – Police pulled a West Warwick man over after allegedly speeding past an officer finishing a traffic stop on South County Trail. The officer stated that the man “did not appear to know what the move over law was” and was warned about the moving violation. However, police determined the man’s car had a suspended registration, so they cited him for the violation and had his car towed.

Saturday, April 15

1:20 a.m. – Police arrested a West Greenwich woman, 34, for DUI and refusing to take a breathalyzer after they caught her speeding on Division Street. The officer at the scene noticed the smell of alcohol on the woman’s breath, slurred speech, and bloodshot eyes. She told police she had a glass or two of wine. During a field sobriety test, she told the officer, “I would like to see your balance because I bet it’s not very good.” After she failed the test, police took her into custody; a half-empty can of “High Noon” was found in the car’s center console.

2:25 p.m. – An EG resident found a wallet in the road on Bow Street with credit cards, a Rhode Island license, and $11 cash. Police attempted but could not reach the person they believe owns the wallet.

5 p.m. – An Oak Dell Circle resident told police that the license plate for his 2007 Yamaha motorcycle had gone missing. He wasn’t sure when he lost it, but needed to report it missing to obtain a new one.

Sunday, April 16

1:21 a.m. – Police reported to a fight that broke out on Cliff Street. At least one man cut his head and face when he was hit and fell to the curb. Everyone refused medical attention and left the scene.

2:21 p.m. – An EG man found a Credit One card in front of the library. When police called the woman who owned the card, she told them she had already canceled it and asked them to destroy it – which they did.

Monday, April 17

12:16 a.m. – An EG resident called the police about a pit bull that ran up to him near Cole Middle School while he was out for a walk. Police took the pit bull, who did not have a leash, tags, or collar, to North Kingstown Animal Shelter.