Police Log: BB Gun at School, Narcan Rescue, Overloaded Mail Boxes

Monday, Nov. 30

10:30 a.m. – A EG woman told police she and her two daughters were walking their dog on Middle Road when a loose black lab attacked their dog. The owner of the black lab was able to grab hold of it and brought it home. The woman stated that no one was physically hurt including her dog, but that the incident had been traumatizing. Police attempted to make contact at the resident where the black lab lives but no one was home; they planned to follow up.

11:10 a.m. – A Massachusetts man, 35, was issued a summons for driving with a suspended license after hitting another car with a truck he had rented. The man said he backed the rental truck up out of a storage facility on South County Trail and not realizing he had struck a car, drove off. Police stopped him because they got a report of a Penske rental truck involved in an accident. Routine checks turned up the license violation.

2:35 p.m. – A caller told police a woman was yelling on South County Trail. It turned out to be a couple watching television with the volume turned up high.

Tuesday, Dec. 1

12:33 p.m. – Police charged a 12-year-old Cole Middle School student with possession of a firearm by a minor and bringing a firearm to school after he showed a Daisy Beretta-style BB gun to school to show off to his friends. According to the report, the boy showed the BB gun to a couple of kids in one of the bathrooms and those boys ended up notifying their parents to report the gun. The principal found the gun in the boy’s backpack wrapped in a hat. The boy said he never intended to use the gun, just wanted to impress people. He was suspended from school to do distance learning and his case will be heard in Family Court.

1:07 p.m. – The fencing of a construction site on Greenwich Boulevard fell into the street. The contractors were told to move it.

7:15 p.m. – Police arrested a Warwick man, 28, on a warrant out of West Warwick for domestic cyber stalking after he was pulled over on Post Road because his car did not have a rear licence plate.

Wednesday, Dec. 2

1:47 a.m. – A caller told police about yelling at a residence on Marlborough Street. Police found the occupants were only having a loud discussion.

10:52 a.m. – A lawyer for a Hope Valley man called police to check into an accident Nov. 25 involving his client. The lawyer asked for any information about the accident, which took place on Division Street at Sanctuary Drive. Police said the Hope Valley man and another driver had been in an accident and the Hope Valley man was assisting the other driver until the second man said he planned to call the police. At that point, the Hope Valley man left on foot, without his car. The lawyer said that was the story his client had given as well and said his client would turn himself in if he was facing arrest. Leaving the scene of an accident resulting in injury is a felony.

Thursday, Dec. 3

2:55 a.m. – A Miss Fry Drive woman received an email notifying her that packages had been delivered to her home. She told police she suspected they were stolen as they weren’t in the front of her house. The packages were later found on the side of her house.

7:45 a.m. – Police told a man who is a registered sex offender that he could not continue to stay at the residence where he had spent the night. He got a ride to Providence.

Friday, Dec. 4

1:40 p.m. – Police arrested a Providence man, 50, after seeing him in the parking lot at Thorpe’s Wine and Spirits on Main Street. The man, who previously lived in EG, was known to police and they were aware of a Superior Court warrant out for his arrest. He was taken into custody and brought to the Adult Correctional Institutions.

6:50 p.m. – Police administered two doses of Narcan to a woman who appeared to have overdosed; she regained consciousness after the second dose and was taken by EGFD rescue to Kent Hospital.

9:34 p.m. – An EG woman warned police her ex-boyfriend might try to check on her while she is quarantining. She assured them she is fine and doesn’t want anything to do with him anymore. Police told her to contact them if the situation escalated.

11:21 p.m. – A Marlborough Street resident was asked to turn the music and television down by police after a neighbor complained about the noise.

Saturday, Dec. 5

12:11 a.m. – Residents in the apartments above PB Bistro Bar on Main Street were evacuated because of smoke coming from the restaurant. Fire personnel were unable to find the cause of the smoke, but the HVAC system had been tripped and tripped again 45 minute after it was reset. The owner of the restaurant said the last employee had left at 10 p.m. and there had been nothing out of the ordinary; she said she’d have the HVAC system checked out right away.

8:31 a.m. – The store manager of the CVS on South County Trail told police it appeared three women had shoplifted $650 worth of cosmetics. A clerk noticed the cosmetics section was looking bare so they reviewed surveillance video and could see the women putting things into their bags. The quality of the video made it difficult to identify the suspects.

11:53 a.m. – A caller was concerned about pooling water on Secret Lane and Hidden Lane. Police noticed puddling but did not find any cause for concern.

7 p.m. – A resident of a house on Bear Swamp Road told police a large tree had fallen on the house. The branches appeared to have punctured the roof and water was pouring out of a can light in the ceiling.

7:01 p.m. – The deli front glass inside Chef-a-Roni Fancy Foods on South County Trail triggered an alarm. Police found the building was secure. There was a crack in the glass of the deli front but it wasn’t broken out.

Sunday, Dec. 6

5:02 p.m. – A small patch of grass in the backyard of a Kent Drive home was on fire. EGFD extinguished the fire.

5:30 p.m. – A couple was fighting at a residence on Marlborough Street. Police drove a woman involved in the fight to EGPD headquarters to be picked up by a friend.

9:13 p.m. – A caller told police that the mailboxes in front of the post office on Post Road were full. Police reached out to the U.S. Postal Service Inspection Service who said they would dispatch a team to collect the mail from the overloaded boxes.

11:38 p.m. – A Marlborough Street man told police his friend used his debit card without his permission after he’d invited him over for pizza. The friend admitted to taking the card and using it to spend $18.23 on food; he said he’d return it but hadn’t yet so the EG man decided to call the police. He said he did not want to press charges – just wanted the card returned.

Monday, Dec. 7

4:14 a.m. – Police arrested a 24-year-old East Greenwich man for driving while intoxicated after a report of a car stopped in the northbound lane of Main Street for at least 10 minutes. There was significant damage to the car and the driver appeared to be unconscious. The car smelled of alcohol and police noticed an open bottle of Corona. Eventually, the man woke up and said he was on his way to work at a local restaurant. He tried to shut the door on the police and repeatedly tried to light a cigarette but police had called EGFD rescue because of his condition and said he should not smoke. After he failed field sobriety tests, the man was taken into custody and charged with DUI, first offense; refusing a chemical breath test, second offense; driving a suspended license and possession of a controlled substance (the report failed to indicate what controlled substance).