Police Log: Barking Dog to Rescue, Valet Trouble

Monday, Nov. 7

11:55 a.m. – Police arrested a North Kingstown man, 44, for driving while intoxicated after he was found sleeping in the driver’s seat of his car with the motor running on Overlook Lane at Harwood Drive. It took a while to rouse the man, who once awake moved very slowly and seemed confused. He said he’d been for a walk. Police noticed a small bottle in the man’s pocket, which turned out to be a Fireball Cinnamon nip. Police also found four bottles of white wine in the car, one empty, and a plastic Mountain Dew bottle with what smelled like alcohol in it. The man agreed to take field sobriety tests, which he failed. He was taken into custody and processed at the station, where he declined to take a chemical breath test. Police gave the man a District Court summons for the DUI and a citation for refusing the breath test. A family member picked him up.

12:30 p.m. – Police put down a possum found injured at the EG Highway garage on Bear Swamp Road. The animal control officer took custody of the body.

4:05 p.m. – A caller told police there was a man on Hemlock Drive trying to sell solar panels door to door. Police told the man he would need a permit.

6:15 p.m. – A caller asked police to check on their mother, who they had not heard from in two days. The woman checked out ok.

Tuesday, Nov. 8

9:26 a.m. – A building owner asked police to tell nearby King Street residents not to feed feral and stray cats in the area because the cats are causing a nuisance for his tenants.

11:18 a.m. – An EG resident told police his computer had been frozen and a pop-up window presented a phone number to call to unlock it. He called the number and was told to convert $2,000 to bitcoin and transfer it to a particular account. The man did this but his computer remained frozen. The bank he withdrew the money from said there was nothing they could do to recover the money; they recommended he file a police report.

2:45 p.m. – A landscaper complained that a woman had let her dog urinate on leaves he had collected.

4:32 p.m. – A Connecticut man told police he was driving east on Middle Road and was being followed by a man with whom he’d had a road rage incident on South County Trail. Before police arrived, the man called back to say the other man, driving a truck, had made a u-turn and was heading back toward South County Trail. Police located the truck. The driver of the truck told police the other man had cut him off. He said it happened where South County Trail goes from two lanes to one south of Division Street. The two drivers honked at each other and exchanged middle fingers. When the Connecticut man turned onto Middle Road, the other driver decided to cut through the On Semi parking lot to be able to find the Connecticut man. He said he parked on the side of Middle Road, got out, raised his hands over his head and said, “What the f*** are you doing?” The Connecticut man’s story echoed the second man’s story except that he said the other man had positioned his truck in such a way as to block him. The Connecticut man said he did not want to press charges so police released the other man.

7:20 p.m. – A Moosehorn Road resident told police he saw someone running through the woods behind his house on his wildlife camera and requested police check his house. Police found the person who was running through the woods was looking for their lost dog.

9:53 p.m. – A caller told police there was loud music coming from the restaurant downstairs from their residence. Police spoke with someone at the restaurant, who agreed to turn off the music.

Thursday, Nov. 10

1:27 a.m. – A woman asked police for assistance after an argument with the man she had been staying with. She said he’d told her to leave then drove off. While police were there, the man returned. Both agreed it had been a verbal argument only. The woman, however, had no place to go. Police took her back to the station, where she would wait for the first bus in the morning.

3:26 a.m. – A caller told police the dog of an elderly neighbor had been barking for 30 minutes and the caller worried the neighbor might be in trouble. Police went to the house and could see a woman on the floor; EGFD arrived and got into the house. The woman was all right but needed help getting up, which was provided.

10:51 a.m. – Police arrested a youth, 17, for driving someone’s car without permission and driving without a license.

Friday, Nov. 11

8:47 a.m. – A Limerock resident told police four tires that had been stored at the rear of his shed had been taken. The tires, he said, were valued at $1,200 and he’d last seen them on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

10:53 a.m. – An East Greenwich woman told police she’d received a bill for $700 from Direct TV, a service she did not have. While the bill was in her name, the address associated with the service was in Michigan. Direct TV told her to file a police report.

Saturday, Nov. 12

2:03 a.m. – An East Greenwich resident told police there was a truck parked at her house that did not belong to her and she wanted it towed. The truck belonged to a co-worker. Police suggested the woman call the co-worker but she said he had blocked her number. Police called the number and left a message. They explained to the woman that she, not the police, would have to have the truck towed since it was on private property. She then asked police for help gaining access to her home; police got EGFD to help. They were able to open a window in the front of the house by breaking a latch and helped the woman through it.

10:19 a.m. – A woman turned over a gray tiger kitten she said she found on Rector Street. Police took the kitten to NK Animal Hospital and personnel there said they would post the kitten’s picture to their social media.

2 p.m. – A valet working at La Masseria was cited by police after he twice moved a crosswalk sign, the second time after he had been told by police the sign was town property and needed to remain where it was. The valet driver said he wasn’t making as much money with the sign there. Police have spoken to valets for the restaurant as well as restaurant management before for using the crosswalk as a parking space. The valet refused to give his name to the first officer on the scene but eventually gave it to a second officer who arrived. Police told the man they would mail the municipal citation to his home address. The citation was for one instance of not listening to police and two instances of moving a town sign.

10:23 p.m. – A caller said there were kids out on Spring Street and Eldredge Avenue and that it seemed too late for them to be out. Police did not find any youths in the area.

Sunday, Nov. 13

12:22 a.m. – Police were called to Queen Street at Marlborough for a report of a fight. Two men were fighting but a third was also involved, attempting to stop the fight. The men had been arguing at Low Key, a bar on Main Street, and the argument continued once they left, becoming physical while they walked down the street. The man who was talking appeared to be very drunk and told police he could not recall what the argument had been about. The other man said they were arguing over a woman; he said he did not want to press charges. The men were released.

1:03 a.m. – Police dealt with an altercation in front of Low Key, where one man said another man had shoved him using two closed fists to the chest. The man pointed to a group of men and singled out one as the aggressor. That man, however, said the two had argued but he had not shoved anyone. Surveillance video showed another man shoving the first man. All the parties appeared to be intoxicated. The first man said he wanted to press charges when police identified the other man.