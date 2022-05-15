Police Log: Bad Checks, Botched ‘Donation’ & Bees

Monday, May 2

7:39 a.m. – Police arrested an East Greenwich man for driving with a suspended license when he was stopped on Middle Road after police clocked him going 48 mph in a 25 mph zone. The man told police he was on his way to work and hadn’t realized he was speeding. He also told police he did not have a great driving record. Routine checks turned up the license suspension. Police gave him a district court summons and a speeding ticket; a relative arrived to pick up the man and the car.

11:02 a.m. – Police arrested a Pawtucket woman, 20, for passing bad checks after she turned herself in. A week earlier, an employee of Centreville Bank told police a woman had tried to cash a check for $3,100 from the Mews Tavern and the woman had run out of the bank, leaving her license behind, when the teller went to call the tavern to confirm the check’s legitimacy. Police were able to identify the woman and now she was turning herself in. She told police she had gotten the check from a potential “sugar daddy” named Aaron she’d met on Instagram. He’d given her two checks for $6,800 and promised her $800 for cashing them. She told police she didn’t realize she was doing anything illegal. She said she’d only communicated with Aaron via Instagram and had deleted everything when he blocked her after she’d texted him from Centreville Bank. She was processed and later taken to Kent County Courthouse to be arraigned.

12:02 p.m. – Police investigated a tractor trailer parked on Post Road near Grand View Road. The driver was getting coffee at Felicia’s.

4:19 p.m. – The owner of a Main Street business complained again about a man who has been revving his electric bike in front of her business. Police found the man and told him he couldn’t use the electric feature of the bike because he doesn’t have a driver’s license.

8:11 p.m. – A caller told police a customer at the drive through at the McDonald’s on New London Turnpike was refusing to leave, had turned off his car engine, and was yelling at employees. Police spoke with the customer, who said he’d accidentally dropped his debit card in the Ronald McDonald donation box. The box is controlled by the charity so employees were unable to retrieve the care; the man said he would contact the restaurant in the morning.

1:04 p.m. – An East Greenwich woman told police she sold an old car in February with no plates on it. Recently, however, she got a speeding ticket in the mail from Central Falls, mentioning a license plate number that had been attached to that car at one time. She realized the plates must have been in the trunk of the car when she sold it. She asked police to cancel the registration.

Tuesday, May 3

11:16 a.m. – Police arrested a West Greenwich man, 32, for driving with a suspended license after he was stopped on Division Street because his car registration sticker was out of date. Checks showed the car registration was suspended and the man’s license had been suspended since 2018. He said the car was not his, that he was fixing the car for someone and it didn’t have plates so he’d stuck one on. He said he was only test-driving the car. Police gave him a district court summons for the license violation and a ticket for misuse of plates; they had the car towed.

11:43 p.m. – Police arrested a Warwick woman, 19, for driving with an expired license after she was pulled over for driving 51 mph on South County Trail, a 35 mph zone. Checks showed the woman’s license had expired in 2020. Police gave her a district court summons for the license violation and a warning about speeding. A friend with a valid license arrived to give the woman a ride and drive the car away.

Wednesday, May 4

4:48 p.m. – The owner of a gym on South County Trail told police there had been a verbal altercation between some members of his gym and the owner of an adjoining business after the other owner opened the door to the gym and told those inside they were being too loud. This angered those in the gym and, according to the report, a profanity-laced back-and-forth ensued until the neighboring owner left. Police spoke with people at the gym and the other owner. All agreed this was an ongoing issue. When police were in the adjoining space, they could hear music and the sound of dropping weights coming from the gym. Police told both owners to talk to their landlord. The neighboring owner was given a no trespassing order, which he refused to sign. Both owners agreed to keep the peace. Police left a voicemail for the landlord.

Thursday, May 5

7:58 a.m. – Police arrested a Johnston man, 23, for driving with a suspended license after he was pulled over on Main Street because of an expired registration sticker. The man said he knew about the license suspension, noting he had a number of fines. Police gave him a district court summons. The man contacted a friend to come pick up the car in the Dunkin Donuts parking lot on Main Street.

Friday, May 6

12:20 a.m. – Police arrested a West Warwick man, 52, for driving with a suspended license after he was pulled over on Frenchtown Road because of an expired registration sticker. The man told police he knew his license was suspended but hadn’t realized his registration was too. He said he’d only been trying to drive the short distance home. Police gave him a district court summons and a ticket for the registration violation. The car was left parked at the park-and-ride there and the man got a ride from a friend.

3:16 p.m. – An East Greenwich woman told police someone had fraudulently cashed a $4,200 check on her account, which she discovered when reviewing her bank statement. The bank restored her funds.

Saturday, May 7

2:25 a.m. – A Duke Street resident told police one of her kayaks was missing from her backyard, a disappearance she noticed upon arriving home an hour earlier. She said all four of her kayaks had been leaning against a shed on her property that afternoon when she was working in her yard. She said the missing sea kayak was worth $700.

12:36 p.m. – A caller said some kids in the car next to his at the boat launch were smoking pot. They left the area.

5:58 p.m. – A caller said a man and a woman were outside their car at the intersection of Division Road and Shippeetown Road. Police learned they were trying to collect bees. Someone else was on their way to help with bee collection.

Sunday, May 8

5:45 p.m. – A caller told police there were two dogs in a parked car on Main Street with the windows closed. Police were not able to locate the owner but since it was not a hot day, they did not attempt to free the dog.