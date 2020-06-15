Police Log: Axe-Wielding Man Bashes Car Windows

By Andrew Belfry

Monday, May 25

10:18 p.m. – Police arrested a Providence man, 29, for assault after he got into a fight with his brother during a cookout at his brother’s Main Street apartment. The suspect became belligerent after consuming alcoholic beverages and argued with his brother resulting in a wrestling match that knocked over several plants. Neither brother wished to pursue chargers but the defendant was processed and placed in a holding cell until arraignment.

5:24 p.m. – A concerned Cindy Ann Drive resident notified police that a black Subaru Impreza continuously speeds up and down the street. Police could not locate the vehicle.

Tuesday, May 26

7:12 p.m. – Police arrested a Long Street resident, 80, after she allegedly assaulted her daughter. The suspect was babysitting her grandson and attacked her daughter when she came to pick him up. The victim claims to have been punched and choked by the suspect which police were able to verify based on redness to her chest and neck and through the testimony of a witness. The Long Street resident said she slapped her daughter because she claims she frequently returns home drunk. The defendant was arraigned and released on bail.

9:15 p.m. – An EG psychiatrist received threatening voicemails from someone using a disguised voice. The messages stated the doctor needed to apologize to a patient and nurse or there would be consequences. The phone number used to make the threats was not recognizable to the doctor and police traced the number back to an internet generated phone number with no name or address attached.

10:31 p.m. – Police were unable to locate a black vehicle that was reported to have been driving erratically through the parking lot of East Greenwich Square.

Wednesday, May 27

9:30 a.m. – Police arrested an East Greenwich man, 53, for allegedly stealing a bottle of vinegar and some garlic from Dave’s Marketplace. Police were notified after the suspect had left the parking lot; they located the black Jeep on Division Street near Sanctuary Drive and pulled the car over. The suspect was shaking when the officers applied handcuffs and he told the EGPD officers that he had fallen on hard times as a result of the COVID-19 crisis. Police later found that this man was suspected to have stolen shrimp from the market earlier that day. The man was issued a summons and a No Trespass order barring him from Dave’s Marketplace.

9:48 p.m. – Police arrested a North Kingston man, 47, after he allegedly used an axe to smash windows of various cars on Tillinghast Road and threatened the car owners, some young people attending a bonfire at that address. The man told police he was protecting the property at the request of the property owner. But the property owner told police he had given permission for the young people to have a bonfire on his property. The NK man was charged with three counts of vandalism and one count of disorderly conduct.

12:01 p.m. – A Kenyon Avenue resident’s golden retriever was found by police after the owner reported the dog missing. Officers advised the dog’s owner to be more careful.

Thursday, May 28

1:09 a.m. – A North Kingston woman, 24, was pulled over on Main Street when her vehicle was observed doing 42 mph in a 25 mph zone. The suspect stated her licence was suspected due to a missed court date following a previous driving infarction. Her stepbrother picked her up and she was issued a summons for a suspended licence and citation for speeding.

5:15 a.m. – Electrical, telephone and cable lines were down on Cindy Ann and Tall Pine Drive when a tree fell. No one was injured and police called National Grid.

2:05 p.m. – Police were unable to locate a vehicle involved in a road rage incident. A caller told police that a car cut them off and then threw a drink at their car on Division Street.

5:20 p.m. – A concerned citizen contacted EGPD regarding a young man sitting on the Middle Road bridge. It was determined the man was fine and just likes to watch traffic.

6:26 p.m. – A Crickett Circle resident advised police that individuals were cutting through people’s backyards to sneak onto the golf course. Police spoke with the EGGC owner who informed them he didn’t mind people walking on the property. Another caller told police when the individuals returned from the golf course they damaged landscaping in people’s yards.

10:07 p.m. – Police were notified that people were eating inside of La Masseria on Main Street (this was before the governor’s decision to allow some indoor dining). Arriving officers determined that the table was partially inside the structure but technically outside. The patrons were leaving at the time and the manager stated they would no longer use that table.

Friday, May 29

6 a.m. – Police were unable to locate a recycling company’s truck that a caller said was picking up trash before 6 a.m. on Middle Road west of Temple Torat Yisrael.

9:42 a.m. – A Pequot Trail resident reported construction equipment driving quickly through the neighborhood. Police spoke to the job foreman in the area and he stated he would monitor the issue.

5:13 p.m. – An East Greenwich woman called police to her Marlborough Street apartment to assist in removing a man she wished to break up with. When police asked the man for information he lied to them because he was evading a RISP arrest warrant. Police arrested the suspect for obstruction and the original warrant. A mask was placed over his nose and mouth because he said he had been in contact with a COVID-19 positive patient.

6:25 p.m. – A caller informed police of a child riding a minibike on Reilly Avenue. Police arrived to find a parent teaching a child to ride a power wheels toy car in the parking lot.

Saturday, May 30

12:01 a.m. – A doctor at the Ocean State Veterinary Specialists contacted police after a woman abandoned her dog and refused to pay for services rendered. The woman later stated she would retrieve the dog.

1:47 a.m. – A Spring Street resident called police when a group of kids were making noise while playing basketball. Police transported the youngsters back to a friend’s house on Middle Road where they were all spending the night.

9:52 a.m. – A Post Road resident contacted police after a man in a green SUV approached her while she was out for a walk. The man, who appeared to be in his 20s or 30s, asked if she needed a ride and struck his steering wheel when she declined. The vehicle, which had a trash bag covering a broken back window, sped off heading north on Post Road.

10:30 a.m. – The Marlborough Street resident who requested police assistance in removing her ex-boyfriend from her apartment on Friday contacted police after her vehicle went missing. She told police that her ex used the car while she worked and had told her the car had been stolen in Warwick the day police arrested him on a RISP arrest warrant. RISP advised EGPD that the suspect had been released the night before and maintained no permanent address.

4 p.m. – An employee of Ocean State Veterinary Specialists told police a man was playing with his genitals in his pants while exiting his vehicle. Later that day an eyewitness said that she believed the man was simply reaching for his mask. The man in question was asked not to return to the animal hospital.

8:28 p.m. – A caller told police his son earlier in the day saw a man get out of a red truck in the Cumberland Farms parking lot on Post Road and proceed to rifle through cars parked there.

Sunday, May 31

2:31 a.m. – A Massachusetts woman was ringing the doorbell of a home on Romano Court. The homeowner called the police as they did not know the individual. Police arrived to find the woman had been given the wrong address by someone.

10:47 a.m. – A Pierce Street resident contacted police after he claimed his girlfriend screamed in his face. The alleged altercation began after the boyfriend told her that the landlord forbade the woman from living in the apartment. When police questioned the woman she stated that she had paid a security deposit and much of the furniture was hers. Due to conflicting statements, the fact there was no property damage or signs of physical violence, police suggested the two spend time apart. The two agreed and would consider taking out orders of protection against each other.

12:16 p.m. – The owner of Sunny Hill Farms on Main Street filed a complaint regarding bundles of newspapers being stolen on multiple occasions. According to the owner, a man driving a dark colored Toyota sedan was involved in the crime, per video surveillance footage. Police contacted the owner of the car who stated he had not driven his vehicle because of the COVID-19 crisis but that family members had borrowed his vehicle. Police suggested that the car had been stolen and used for the robbery, but the vehicle’s owner refused to file a stolen vehicle report.

6:59 p.m. – A bird flew into the Dunkin’ Donuts sign in front of the drive-thru on Main Street causing sparks to fly. EGFD was notified.

Did you know, East Greenwich News is a 501(c)(3) tax exempt organization and we rely on reader support! Help us keep reporting on local issues by clicking on the Donate button below or sending a check to EG News, 18 Prospect St., E.G., RI 02818. Thanks!