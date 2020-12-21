Police Log: A Missing Chicken & Main Street Drug Bust

Monday, Dec. 7

4:30 p.m. – A Pawtucket woman notified EGPD that a $7,870 check issued to her had bounced. The check was written to her by an EG company that was owned by a Massachusetts home improvement business. After the woman told the company of the bounced check, she was assured the money would clear. It did not.

5:14 p.m. – Police arrested a Warwick man, 61, for driving while intoxicated after the car he was driving rear-ended another car in front of the CVS on South County Trail. The man appeared to be confused and told police on three separate occasions that he did not drink and had not had a drink since 2013, then he said it was since 2005, then 2003. He could not locate his registration and insurance information. The man finally said he’d had 4 or 5 Corona beers. He was taken by EGFD rescue to the hospital to rule out a head injury but before he left he agreed to a preliminary breath test (PBT) and he blew a .24 percent; the legal limit is .08 percent. At the hospital, he also agreed to an alcohol blood test. In addition to the DUI first-offense charge, the man was cited for following another car too closely and having no proof of insurance.

Tuesday, Dec. 8

1:33 a.m. – Police spoke with a man walking on Overfield Road; he said he was just out for a walk.

9:02 a.m. – EGPD assisted EGFD inspect Town Hall after someone reported smelling gas in the building. It turned out to be a false alarm.

10:16 a.m. – A Middle Road resident told police that a chicken had gone missing. They told the caller they would keep an eye out.

2:53 p.m. – An EGPD officer found a brown Verizon box with a router and cables inside on the roadway of First Avenue near Eldredge Elementary School.

Wednesday, Dec. 9

6:25 a.m. – A woman told her friend to call police and send them to an address on Castle Street. She didn’t give a reason and there was no answer at the home they were directed to.

8:40 a.m. – A Warwick woman handed over a Galaxy type cell phone stating she had found it on Revolution Street. No one had reported the phone missing and the woman seemed hesitant to give the police any information about herself according to EGPD.

11:10 a.m. – The EGPD assisted a RI Constable in keeping the peace when evicting a man from his, now, former home on Sanctuary Drive. The man was nervous and claimed the document calling for his eviction was illegitimate. He demanded an appeal but he had already appealed. He later accepted the situation and a moving company was scheduled for the next day.

12:28 p.m. – An Alder Court resident told police two cars had been driving on the street between 2 and 3 p.m. on occasional days, with someone using an iPad to video out of the passenger side window. Children were present each time and the same man was driving both cars. Police said they would try to be in the area during that time; they confirmed the two cars did not match vehicles used by the tax assessor.

12:45 p.m. – A man found a black iPhone 7 Max on Division Road. EGPD officers met the man at the South County Trail Park-N-Ride. The owner of the cell phone was contacted and picked it up at EGPD headquarters later that day.

8 p.m. – A Fry Brook Drive man was scammed out of $4,000 when someone called him claiming to be an Amazon employee. The victim told the man on the phone he did not owe Amazon $4,000 but was still persuaded to buy $4,000 in Best Buy gift cards and hand over the information to the man on the phone.

11:55 p.m. – Police arrested a Central Falls woman, 37, and a Scituate man, 26, on a number of drug-related offenses. The two were in a red Silverado with a loud muffler that was stopped at the entrance of the Greenwich Hotel parking lot despite there being no traffic. Police suspected the pair was waiting for police to pass by. Police stopped them and searched the vehicle, finding methamphetamine, marijanana, crack cocaine, pills, and numerous pipes. The woman was charged with three counts of possession. The man was charged with one count of possession, driving with a controlled substance, driving an unregistered vehicle, and a muffler violation.

Thursday, Dec. 10

11:57 p.m. – An EGPD officer misjudged a right turn out of an alleway onto Main Street and clipped a yellow pole with his cruiser. There was no damage to the vehicle, but scuff marks with yellow paint ended up on the rear passenger side door.

1:12 p.m. – A man told police he lost a black wallet with a red stripe on Main Street the night before.

11:49 p.m. – Police checked on a woman walking on Tanglewood Drive. She was fine and said she was just out for a walk.

Friday, Dec. 11

9:44 a.m. – A caller told police a suitcase flew out of the trunk of a car on Cedar Avenue and Sylvan Drive. The caller later told police the driver stopped and picked up the suitcase.

3:07 p.m. – A caller told police she experienced an incident of parking lot rage when the driver of an excavating company truck yelled at her over a parking issue. Police said they would call the company to speak to them about the issue.

5:15 p.m. – Police were unable to locate a group of kids reported to have set off fireworks in front of the sewage treatment plant on Crompton Avenue.

9:50 p.m. – A Frenchtown Road resident called police about a white Hyundai sedan slowing down and stopping in front of homes. The driver apparently used a flashlight to shine into houses.

Saturday, Dec. 12

7:30 a.m. – A Harwood Road resident saw a man in a trench coat and briefcase standing at the base of their driveway. Police could not find the man.

9:51 p.m. – A Lion Street resident called the police about a car with a dog inside. Police were able to find the car owner.

Sunday, Dec. 13

5:11 p.m. – A Tillinghast Road resident checked with police to make sure the company repossessing his car had the authority to do that. The car will stay at the residence for the night.

7:18 p.m. – A person at the gas station on First Avenue and Main Street told police a vehicle next to theirs smelt like marijuana.

Monday, Dec. 14

7:30 a.m. – A Main Street Starbucks employee told police the flagpole in front of their store appeared to have been hit overnight and was now leaning on the building. A neighbor across the street told police they’d heard a loud sound around 11:30 p.m. Sunday. Looking out their window, they saw a delivery truck and the damaged flagpole. The driver of the truck brought items to the closed shop. The Starbucks employee said she would contact the delivery company.