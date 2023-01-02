Police Log: A Fake ID & Supplying a Minor

Monday, Dec. 19

4:28 p.m. – Police arrested a North Kingstown man, 28, on a bench warrant after police, on patrol on Main Street, noticed the man’s car had a very loud exhaust system and a front license plate not property mounted. Routine checks turned up a warrant for disorderly conduct out of Warwick. Police took the man into custody and notified Warwick, who arranged a pickup at the station. Police had the car towed.

4:30 p.m. – Police arrested a Warwick man, 25, for driving with a suspended license after he was pulled over on Post Road after police noticed the man’s car had no front plate. The man was given a district court summons for the license violation and a warning about the missing plate. Police had the car towed; a friend gave the Warwick man a lift.

7:40 p.m. – Police arrested a Warwick man, 43, for driving with an expired license after he was pulled over on Frenchtown Road after getting a report about a driver who may be intoxicated or on drugs. The man appeared to be sober and explained he’d been staying in his car in a friend’s driveway and the friend’s wife got upset when she saw the Warwick man urinating against a fence. Routine checks showed the man did not have a driver’s license; the man told police he had not had a valid driver’s license since 2008. Police gave him a district court summons on the license violation and had the car towed.

Tuesday, Dec. 20

1:34 p.m. – A Post Road Cumberland Farms employee asked police to issue a no trespass notice to a man who came in a short time earlier and walked into the back to use the employees-only bathroom. The employee told the man he was not allowed to use that bathroom; the man argued with her and went ahead and used the bathroom, leaving the store right afterwards. The employee – who didn’t normally work at the store – followed the man out and was taking down his license plate number when he backed out and brushed her leg with his car. She was uninjured and did not care about that but did want the police to give him a no trespass order. Police found the man at his North Kingstown residence. He said he routinely stopped there to use the bathroom because of prostate issues and the usual person on for that shift had said it was all right. He acknowledged he should have explained that to the woman who was working and he signed the No Trespass order.

4:54 p.m. – A caller told police a dog had been hit by a car that had left the scene on Tillinghast Road. By the time police arrived, the caller had blocked the dog from oncoming traffic but the dog was dead. Police found pieces of a motor vehicle on the roadway that could have come off when the vehicle hit the dog and they traced it to an EG resident. The car was not at the residence; police planned to follow up.

Wednesday, Dec. 21

12:19 a.m. – Police cited a Providence man for driving a car with a suspended registration after seeing the car drift over the fog line and the yellow line on South County Trail. The man said he didn’t know he had been doing that and hadn’t realized the car registration was suspended. Police had the car towed, warned the man about the lane violations and had his car towed.

10:40 a.m. – Police are investigating the theft of cooking oil from Victor’s Restaurant and Pizzeria.

3:52 p.m. – Police arrested a Warwick man, 43, for driving with a suspended license, a violation they found after they conducted a routine check when he turned into the CVS parking lot on Main Street without using his turn signal. The man’s license had been inactive since 2013, according to the report. The man showed an email printout from the DMV to the police that stated he could renew his license. Police pointed out this was not actually a driver’s license. Police gave the man a district court summons for the license violation, a warning for the turn signal violation and had the car towed.

4:59 p.m. – A woman who works in one of the medical buildings on South County Trail told police about a letter she’d received at work from a man asking her out on a date. The man was 14 years older than her and the letter made her uncomfortable but she did not want police to contact the man, just wanted them to document the incident.

6:40 p.m. – Police arrested two Warwick women, a 20-year old for using a fake ID, and a 22-year-old for buying alcohol for a minor, after an Mainstreet Coffee employee noticed the fake ID. The employee reported the incident after the women came into the bar and the younger woman went to a table in back while the older woman bought two drinks at the bar and brought them to the table. The employee asked the younger woman for her ID and she gave the employee a fake R.I. driver’s license. The older woman became argumentative, but then both women left after the employee said they were calling the police. Police found the younger woman a block or so away and the older woman in her car in a parking lot. The younger woman told police the ID worked at college. Police gave them both district court summons’ for their different charges and issued both women No Trespass orders.

Thursday, Dec. 22

2:25 pm. – A caller told police they were in an EG shop and no workers were there. They called back and said a staffer showed up. The employee had gone out to get a water.

Friday, Dec. 23

6:25 a.m. – A police officer was stationed to Water Street because it was flooded and docks were floating in the roadway.

6:46 a.m. – The police notified Queen Street residents to move their cars because of a storm surge.

10:39 a.m. – The manager of Renegade Fitness told police that on Dec. 21 at 5 p.m. someone had poured an unknown liquid onto the electric rocks in one of their saunas, causing an explosion and small fire. The two other people in the sauna at the time were uninjured. The manager said members were told not to pour things onto the rocks but that one member had repeatedly done so. His membership was canceled and he was told to stay out of the facility. The manager said she did not want to press charges.

3:42 p.m. – An East Greenwich woman told police she’d gotten a suspicious phone call a few minutes earlier where she could hear what sounded like a young girl’s voice in the background then a man got on the line and said, “If you want your daughter back, you will have to pay money.” The woman grew concerned because her daughter was not home from school yet. She was able to locate her daughter and other children and they were all ok. Police called the number that had appeared on the woman’s phone but there was no answer. It was probably a scam, police concluded.

3:46 p.m. – A driver was cited for driving a car with a suspended registration and expired inspection after police pulled him over on Post Road because all the windows were tinted.

Saturday, Dec. 24

2:31 a.m. – Police found people sitting in the bar at Mainstreet Coffee; they issued a warning, people left and the restaurant was closed up.

10:55 a.m. – An East Greenwich man told police a contractor he’d hired did not appear to have purchased the materials needed for the project despite having been paid by the EG man. The contractor was also not responding to the EG man.

Monday, Dec. 26

2:21 a.m. – A caller told police their neighbors party was keeping their young children awake. The party was shut down and cars were moved that violated the parking ordinance.

6:17 a.m. – A caller told police they were at a holiday party the night before and the smoke detector activated when the fireplace was used. She said she wasn’t feeling well this morning and worried there was a carbon monoxide leak at the party house. Police checked on the party givers and they were fine.

10:22 a.m. – An employee of South County Urgent Care on South County Trail told police the front doors had been vandalized with graffiti sometime between the afternoon of Dec. 24 and this morning. The building does not have outdoor surveillance cameras. Neither the employee or the building’s owner could think of someone who might have done this.

11:20 p.m. – An employee of Mainstreet Coffee called police after a man who appeared to be very drunk was trying to get into his car to drive home. Earlier, the employee had told the man he could not have anymore to drink but then the employee saw him with another drink. The employee asked the man to leave and the man became upset, then went for his car. Police spoke with the customer, who was uncooperative. They told him to contact a sober person to give him a ride home. At the request of the manager, police gave the customer a No Trespass notice.

Tuesday, Dec. 27

3:50 a.m. – Police arrested a Saunderstown man, 25, for driving a car without the owner’s permission. They had been notified of a car taken from Main Street, then the Saunderstown man called police in that town to report he’d taken the car without permission. The man was taken into custody and processed at the station.