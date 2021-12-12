Police Log: A Knife, a Bat & 42 Fake Dollar Bills

Monday, November 29

8:37 p.m. – An EG man told police he paid $249 for an online application for what he thought was a TSA PreCheck organization. His bank representative informed him that it was a scam, and he cancelled his credit cards. The man received a refund but was concerned of future identity theft since the scammers knew his driver’s license and passport number. He wished to file a report for documentation purposes.

3:59 p.m. – A caller told police a vehicle cut him off on First Avenue and then stopped in the roadway to confront him. The man said the driver then cut off a school bus and appeared to be getting onto Route 95 north; police were unable to catch up.

Tuesday, November 30

7:25 a.m. – Police were called to a town wastewater pumping station for a report of an illegal dumping. An employee said he conducted his morning check of the Oak Dell Circle pump station when he observed a pile of garbage dumped in the middle of the access road – the waste included a chair and two air conditioners. Police took photos and the employee asked police to keep a check on the area.

7:44 a.m. – A caller said they spotted a large coyote around Spring Street and Kenyon Avenue; the animal was gone when police arrived.

3:16 p.m. – An EG woman told police her bank observed multiple purchases (over $1,000 each) that were made on Amazon and online shopping sites. The woman told the bank she did not make those transactions and was reimbursed. She said she was concerned the person had access to her bank account and had her bank information changed. Police advised the woman to keep checking her bank accounts and to not give her personal information to anyone.

5:01 p.m. – A Stone Ridge Drive resident said someone had been parked in front of their residence for most of the afternoon; they said no one in the neighborhood recognized the vehicle or driver. Police spoke with the driver – it turned out his vehicle had broken down.

Wednesday, December 1

9:03 a.m. – An EG woman told police she was walking her dog when a relative drove up and started screaming about ongoing family issues. The woman said the relative yelled, “I am going to kill you,” and drove off. When the woman returned home, she noticed two marks on her car’s passenger side door. She said she believed her relative may have done it. Police observed the marks and took photos.

10:34 a.m. – Police were called to Bates Trail for a report of an argument between a homeowner and contractor. Two workers on site told police they were working at the residence when they got into an argument with the owner. The owner told police he was in the process of building a residence on the street and had hired a plumbing service to do some work. After an argument with the two workers, he said he did not want either of them in his residence and would work with the plumbing service’s owner to finish the project.

12:55 p.m. – An AAMCO Transmission employee requested a no trespass order for an unruly customer who had been a continuous problem at the Post Road shop. He said the customer complained his vehicle was not running properly and the employee said a cylinder needed to be replaced before the transmission could be fixed and advised the customer not to drive the vehicle. The customer disregarded the advice and drove off. The employee said minutes later the customer called and said his transmission failed and was extremely rude over the phone. The employee offered to pay for the tow but could not warranty another transmission for the vehicle because the cylinder needed fixing first. When the customer returned to AAMCO, he yelled and screamed in the waiting area where others could hear, including calling the employee a racial slur. Despite being asked several times to leave, the customer refused until he eventually left the lot when the employee called the police.

5:32 p.m. – A caller said there was a hit and run on Shippeetown Road; they were unable to get the other driver’s information and said the vehicle left a mirror at the scene.

Thursday, December 2

1:47 a.m. – Police cited an EG woman, 19, on South County Trail for driving with an expired registration and possessing marijuana. Police pulled her over after observing she did not have a front plate and her back plate showed an expired registration. When talking with her, police noticed a plastic bag with a green leafy substance. Police asked if she had a medical marijuana card and she said no. They found two marijuana grinders, a bong and other empty bags with marijuana residue; police took possession of the drugs.

9:30 a.m. – Police cited a WG man, 36, for driving with a suspended registration after pulling him over on Division Street because of an outdated registration sticker. The man said he was unaware of the suspension; police had the vehicle towed.

9:19 p.m. – A woman told police she finished cleaning the bank on the New London Turnpike when a man approached her outside, startling her. She said he was holding a sleeping bag and was at a picnic bench when she left.

Friday, December 3

12:24 a.m. – A caller complained of loud music from Kai Bar; police investigated and had the patio music turned off.

1:55 a.m. – A caller told police a possibly intoxicated man was on Main Street and stumbling with his pants down; EGFD responded.

12:33 p.m. – Police cited a Warwick woman, 36, for allowing someone to drive her vehicle that had an expired registration. The driver, who’d been stopped on Main Street, told police the car belonged to his daughter-in-law; police towed the vehicle and sent the woman a violation notice.

4:58 p.m. – Police observed a man shining a flashlight into a car in the Kon Asian Bistro parking lot while also looking at a nearby car too but not shining the light in. The man told police the blue car was his (which police confirmed) and when they asked why he was there, he said “I am getting ready for the holiday parade.” Police informed him that the parade was the next day and asked why he had been looking into the adjacent vehicle. The man denied having looked at the other car. Police noticed the man’s car was full of trash and they asked him about that. The man said he didn’t know why he had so much trash in his car.

7:57 p.m. – Police arrested a North Kingston man, 32, for driving under the influence after getting a tip from EGFD about a possibly intoxicated driver on Frenchtown Road. One of the firefighters said he pulled up behind the driver at a red light and, after the vehicle did not move after two light cycles, he approached the car and found the driver and passenger unconscious. The firefighter said he banged on the window to wake the driver and when police arrived, it was clear that the driver was not capable of safely operating the vehicle. Police asked the driver if he had anything to drink that evening and he said no; the driver also told police he did not take any drugs. Police observed the driver had difficulty answering simple questions and swayed back and forth. Meanwhile, the passenger said she was taking methadone and that she was pregnant; EGFD took her to the hospital. After placing the driver under arrest, police found two used syringes, three empty bottles of methadone liquid, a metal disposable cooker, and 42 fake U.S. dollar bills in the car. The driver said the needles allegedly belonged to his mother for her diabetes and that the fake money was Monopoly money that his kids played with. Police had the vehicle towed.

Saturday, December 4

4:09 p.m. – A caller told police the dumpster at Cragan Field was overflowing, and that someone in a pickup truck had been dumping items into the dumpster the past few nights. Police notified the EG Little League president who said he’d have the dumpster company remove the trash.

5:20 p.m. – A caller said dogs at a house on Canterbury Lane had been barking for over two hours; police tried contacting the resident, but no one was home.

8:36 p.m. – A man on Division Street told police he got out of a car because the driver was intoxicated. The driver had left the area, so police drove the man to Dunkin’ Donuts on Quaker Lane where he got a taxi to take him home.

9:29 p.m. – A caller said a group of youths were blasting music at the Frenchtown Road basketball/tennis courts; police dispersed the group.

9:53 p.m. – Police arrested a Warwick man, 20, and Coventry man, 20, at the Park-and-Ride on South County Trail for disorderly conduct. When officers arrived at the scene, two men – one carrying a bat – walked over. Police told them to put down the bat and sit on the ground until backup arrived. The two men said a third man was in their Jeep Wrangler and had a knife. Police spoke with the jeep’s owner who said the three of them had been four wheeling when, on the way home, the man with the knife wiped his feet in the new vehicle. The owner got upset, pulled over on Route 4, and said his friends would beat the man up if he didn’t get out. The owner said the man did not get out and told the owner he had a knife. The owner then told police the man put the knife next to his neck. At the Park-and-Ride, the owner exited the vehicle and grabbed a bat from his trunk when the man with a knife locked himself inside the jeep. At this time, the owner called the police. Police asked if the owner saw the knife, and he said he did not – he heard a noise similar to a knife opening. Meanwhile, the man with the knife told police he refused to get out because the car had been on the highway and it was dangerous; he said he told the driver he had a knife because he was in fear. Police took the two men into custody; a friend picked up the Jeep.

10:05 p.m. – A caller said three teenagers were vandalizing a pickup truck in the East Greenwich Square parking lot. No officers were available, so RISP Wickford Barracks responded.

Sunday, December 5

1:06 a.m. – Police arrested a Narragansett man, 26, on Main Street for driving while under the influence. The man told police he was headed to Low Key to pick up some friends when he attempted a turn and collided with a vehicle that was stopped at a red light. Police observed significant damage to the front ends of both vehicles and noted that the man was unsteady on his feet and slurring his words. Police said they smelled alcohol on his breath and conducted field sobriety tests which he failed. Police took him into custody and had the vehicles towed.

3:50 a.m. – A man said his wife was attacking him with her fists and body – it turned out to be a verbal argument and was not as reported; the man left the residence for the time being.

1:48 p.m. – A Cedar Avenue resident said smoke from someone’s burn pile was inundating her house. Police spoke with the homeowner burning leaves in his fire pit and he extinguished the fire.

6:33 p.m. – A Bicknell Avenue resident told police a Mustang kept driving around the neighborhood and doing tire burnouts. Police received another similar report by someone who said the vehicle was headed toward McKinley’s Pub in Warwick.

7:07 p.m. – Police cited a Warwick man, 36, on Main Street for driving with an expired license. Police received a call concerning an erratic driver which police soon spotted and followed. The driver continued straight in a left-only lane and traveled at high speeds before pulling into the Hill and Harbor Cigar Bar parking lot. The driver then got out of his car and walked up to officers. Police said they asked the driver to get back in his vehicle, but he refused and allegedly escalated the situation by saying he was in a private lot and police couldn’t stop him; police handcuffed him while waiting for backup. The driver eventually gave his information which revealed he was operating a vehicle with a suspended license and registration. Police had the vehicle towed and took the driver to police headquarters to wait for a taxi.

9:06 p.m. – RISP Wickford Barracks told police they received reports of rocks falling from the Route 4 construction site at Division Street, landing on cars passing under the bridge; police notified the site’s foreman.