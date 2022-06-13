Police Log: 3 DUI Arrests & Chicken on Lam

Monday, May 30

4:02 p.m. – Police arrested an EG woman for vandalism and violating a no-contact order after she was found hiding in a house in EG trying to evade police because she knew she was in violation of a no-contact order against her husband. The husband told police he had allowed his wife to return home after a stint in rehab but that she soon began drinking again and causing problems at home. Since the woman had fled the house, police searched the neighborhood, finding her in a neighbor’s house. The residents said they wanted her out. She went with police and was cooperative, though appeared to be intoxicated and her appearance was disheveled. She was processed at the police station and taken to the ACI.

Tuesday, May 31

4:52 a.m. – A Crystal Court resident called to say there was a raccoon in their chicken coop killing the chickens. Officers were able to get the raccoon out of the coop.

11:11 a.m. – An East Greenwich woman told police her name and address had been used fraudulently to open up a line of credit and she needed to file a report.

9:04 p.m. – An officer was called to Frenchtown Road near the 403 overpass to put down a deer that had been badly injured when struck by a car. The deer was moved to the side of the road; police notified DEM.

3:01 p.m. – A caller said there was a driver acting strangely at the Seasons Market on South County Trail. Police checked with the driver, who checked out OK.

9:04 p.m. – Police were called to a car-vs-deer accident on Frenchtown Road. The deer was located nearby; police notified DEM.

Wednesday, June 1

8 a.m. – A caller said there was a raccoon in the dumpster behind Healthtrax fitness center at 1000 Division Street. The raccoon made its getaway before police arrived.

3:14 p.m. – A man making music in the parking lot of 1000 Division Street was told to leave.

4:54 p.m. – A caller told police there was a child banging on a house window. Police let the parent at the home know about what was happening.

8:21 p.m. – An EG man turned in a red Trek MT200 mountain bike he’d found behind the high school. Police took custody of the bike.

Thursday, June 2

12:43 a.m. – Police arrested a Johnston man, 54, for driving with a suspended license after he was pulled over on Post Road because of an expired inspection sticker. The man told police right off that his license was suspended. Police confirmed this and learned the plates on the car did not belong to it and that the car’s registration was suspended. The driver also had no proof of insurance for the car. Police had the car towed, gave the man a district court summons for the license suspension and, later, mailed three citations to him.

3:43 p.m. – Police advised a person soliciting door-to-door that they needed a license and would have to stop soliciting until they had one.

8:28 p.m. – A caller told police a chicken was running in and out of traffic at the intersection of Frenchtown Road and South County Trail. The chicken was known by police, having been seen in the area over the past few weeks. In this instance, officers and a couple of bystanders were able to encircle the chicken and EG’s animal control officer grabbed it. The ACO spoke with a few different people who had chickens to see if it was theirs or if they would foster it but to no avail. Eventually, she contacted the NK animal control officer, who posted about it on their Facebook page. She found someone to take the chicken for now; it was determined the chicken was a female.

8:47 p.m. – Police arrested an East Greenwich man, 51, for driving while intoxicated after he was stopped by police on Forge Road after he pulled a four-lane U-turn on Post Road north of Cedar Avenue, nearly hitting another car in the process. According to the report, the man first just stopped the car for police in the middle of the road, eventually pulling over to the side. Police could smell alcohol on the man and he had difficulty both finding his license and turning off the car. When police asked if he had been drinking, the man said, “Yeah, I’ve had a few.” He said he’d picked up his daughter from work and before that had been at The Trap. His daughter, a youth, was with him in the car. He acknowledged he probably wasn’t fit to drive. The man refused to take standard field sobriety tests or a breath test. He was arrested on suspicion of drinking while driving; a family member arrived to pick up his daughter. At the station, the man was uncooperative, flipping off the officers. He refused to take a chemical breath test. He was given a district court summons and released to a family member. Police subsequently sent him three traffic summons, including refusing a breath test.

Friday, June 3

12:06 a.m. – A caller asked if they could leave their car parked on Main Street overnight because the driver was too drunk to drive. Police said yes.

6:51 a.m. – A woman driving on Frenchtown near Tillinghast hit a deer. The deer ran away; the car was undriveable.

12:34 p.m. – A board member of a R.I. nonprofit said they believed someone was “phishing” – using a fake email account similar to their real one. The emails have been somewhat random and include birthday wishes to board members and rants. She was filing a police report now for documentation purposes.

3:57 p.m. – A caller said a black SUV speeding on Main Street nearly struck some parents and children in a crosswalk.

6:11 p.m. – A resident of Tillinghast Road asked police for extra surveillance at a residence overnight, saying they’d noticed a pile of firewood at an address that’s been a site of bonfires in the past.

6:58 p.m. – A caller complained about a group of youths who ride bikes and scooters around the CVS parking lot on Main Street, imperiling those trying to walk into various stores in the plaza.

8:32 p.m. – Police arrested a North Providence woman, 59, for driving while intoxicated after a caller told police about a possible domestic abuse situation taking place near Academy Field, where a woman was seen pulling a man out of a car and hitting him. While enroute to the Academy Field area, police saw the car that had been described heading west on Division Street. Police tried to get the woman to pull over. Eventually, she turned into the parking lot at Showcase Cinemas and drove to the back of the lot. The woman initially did not want to get out of the car. She said she and the man in the passenger seat had been at dinner on Main Street and got into a verbal argument afterwards. The man had a mark on his neck but said he did not want to press charges. According to the report, the woman was very uncooperative but she did take field sobriety tests, which she failed. She was taken into custody and police had the car towed. The woman was “extremely uncooperative,” according to the report and kicked at the front seat of the police car. At the station, she refused a chemical breath test. She was given a district court summons for the DUI and a traffic citation for refusing the breath test.

10:24 p.m. – Police were asked to get a Main Street bar customer who appeared to be drunk to leave; police told the man, who lived nearby, to go home for the night.

10:35 p.m. – Police arrested a Lincoln man, 37, for driving while intoxicated after he drove into a pickup truck right in front of police on First Avenue at Main Street. Neither driver appeared to be injured. The Lincoln man told police the rain had made driving difficult. He said he’d been coming from a bar where he’d had “a few” drinks and was on his way home. After failing field sobriety tests, the man was taken into custody. At the station, he refused to take a chemical breath test. He was given a district court summons for the DUI, and traffic citations for refusing the breath test and drifting over the centerline.

Saturday, June 4

12:56 a.m. – Police followed speeding motorcycles on First Avenue after the riders were seen passing cars illegally on Main Street, traveling around 70 mph. Police lost the bikes on Division Street; one of the motorcycles was subsequently involved in an accident on the ramp from Division to Route 95. EGFD rescue took the operator to Kent Hospital. The incident remained under investigation.

12:27 p.m. – Police had the car of a Newport man towed after police noticed the car heading west on First Avenue without a front license plate and the driver was not wearing a seat belt. The man said the car was registered to him but police learned otherwise through routine checks. He admitted he’d lied and that the registration information he had was for his mother’s car. Police had the car towed and gave him citations for four violations.

11:50 p.m. – After getting an anonymous tip the bar at Blu on the Water was over capacity, police spoke with the manager, who said he disagreed. That portion of the bar is allowed to hold 425 people; police instructed the manager on methods to keep the capacity down. The manager said he would monitor numbers more closely going forward.

Sunday, June 5

8:56 p.m. – A caller told police the music at Blu on the Water was above the noise limit. Police decibel readings showed readings of 61 for A and 67 C; the caller’s meter had recorded a 71 for C. The town’s noise ordinance limit is 65 for C so police spoke with the manager at Blu. He said they would turn down the music. At 9:20 p.m., police took new readings, which showed levels – 54 and 61 – within the legal limit.

Monday, June 6

12:32 a.m. – Police cited a Providence woman for driving an unregistered car after she was pulled over on South County Trail because of a broken tail light. Routine checks showed her car was not registered; she explained she’d bought the car in 2020 and had had a difficult time registering it. Police had the car towed; they dropped off the driver at the Season’s Market down the road.