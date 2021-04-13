Police Log: $1,800 in Allergy Medication Shoplifted; Domestic Abuse Arrest

Monday, March 29

2:46 p.m. – A Middle Road resident told police their car was egged. They said they would review security camera footage.

Tuesday, March 30

9:34 a.m. – Police cited a driver at Division Street and Briarbrook Drive for driving with a suspended registration.

3:53 p.m. – A vehicle on Division Road was struck by a falling tree limb, shattering the windshield. An officer escorted the driver to the Extended Stay America parking lot.

Wednesday, March 31

7:57 a.m. – Police arrested an East Greenwich man, 41, for domestic violence against his wife and daughter after the woman made a report to police at the station. The man’s wife told police her husband is an alcoholic and came home the night before heavily intoxicated. He began yelling at her about ice packs in the freezer for lunch before accusing his wife of being a “bad mother” to their daughter. The wife tried to defend herself but her husband kicked her desk chair forward and pinned her against the desk. Things calmed down but the next morning the husband was drunk again and again yelled at his wife. Their daughter tried to step in and break up a fight, but her father pushed her with such force her mother worried she would be hurt. The wife slapped her husband and her husband retaliated, striking her in the eye. She tried to reach a phone to call the police but her husband pinned her down and, according to her daughter, choked her. The woman was emotional speaking to police and grew more upset when police told her her husband would probably be arrested. The woman’s daughter then spoke up and said she was tired of living in fear, encouraging her mother to fill out a written statement. Police took the man, who appeared to be heavily intoxicated, into custody and charged him with domestic simple assault and battery, simple assault, domestic disorderly conduct and refusal to relinquish a telephone. He was held at the station before being taken to Kent County Superior Court for arraignment.

10:48 a.m. – Police arrested a Warwick man, 28, for driving with an expired license. An officer stationed on Crompton Road near A Step Up daycare saw a car driving 45 mph in a 25 mph zone. He pulled the car over and upon running checks determined the driver’s license had expired in October. The driver said he knew his license expired but when he contacted AAA they told him he was no longer a member. The driver was given a traffic court summons but was told he could renew his license before his court date. He got a ride home from his sister.

1:30 p.m. – Police responded to the report of a car driving erratically on Division Street. It was not as reported: the driver was lost at the time of the call and was all right.

3:17 p.m – A Middle Road resident told police he saw someone in his backyard on his surveillance camera. An officer investigated and determined that the person was visiting a historical cemetery nearby.

Thursday, April 1

9:06 a.m. – Someone on Tillinghast Road told police there was a suspicious white van parked in the driveway with the numbers 888 on the side. However, the van was gone upon police arrival.

Friday, April 2

4:24 p.m. – A caller on Crompton Road asked for police presence to keep the peace during a custody exchange. The exchange was completed without incident.

8:56 p.m. – An alarm went off at East Greenwich High School when someone entered the visitor’s locker room door. However it was just the football coach returning equipment to the school after an away game.

10:33 p.m. – A caller told police she saw someone on the ground in front of Jason’s Sushi Bar with a group of people standing around them. She said a few of these people were yelling. Police checked in and determined someone had a bit too much drink and would be taken home by a sober person.

Saturday, April 3

12:59 a.m. – Police assisted the fire department with a house fire on Larch Road. It was a small electrical fire that was put out quickly.

4:53 a.m. – Police arrested a South Kingstown man, 33, for three outstanding court warrants and driving without a license after stopping the driver because his car did not have a front license plate and had an expired inspection sticker. When police spoke with the driver, the man gave a different first name. The driver said he just bought the car but did not have the receipt with him. He also said he didn’t have a license. His nephew was in the car as a passenger.

The officer ran checks on the driver and determined his real first name. He also found three outstanding warrants in the driver’s name: two Superior Court warrants for failing to appear in court and one warrant from Middletown Police for a domestic charge. The officer and a second officer arrested the driver without incident. They took him to the station and gave him a citation for the license violation. Middletown police took the man into custody and the nephew was picked up by his father. The car was towed from the scene.

11:04 p.m. – Police responded to two cars that got into a minor accident on Main Street. No one was injured.

11:40 p.m. – Someone called 911 but did not make sense when speaking and did not answer any questions. An officer requested rescue to check on the person, wondering if they were heavily intoxicated and needed medical assistance. The person refused transport to the hospital.

Sunday, April 4

12:53 a.m. – A Melrose Street apartment resident told police his neighbor, with whom he’d been having trouble, knocked a hole in the wall between the two apartments before leaving.

6:36 p.m. – The manager of the CVS on 527 Main St. said she suspected two customers shoplifted over $1,800 of allergy medication from the store. She said a man and a woman entered the store and asked where the allergy medication aisle was. The manager saw them leave the store with a black duffle bag, and later she noticed the store was missing 30 packages of Allegra worth $897 and 35 packages of Claritin worth $974. The manager was unable to describe the individuals in detail since they both wore hoods and medical face masks. The store’s security footage did show the two entering and leaving the store, but there are no security cameras in the allergy medication aisle. No employee saw them take anything.