Police Investigating Small Explosion at EGHS

Above: Aerial view of EGHS and outlying fields.

The incident may have taken place early Sunday, Jan. 15

The East Greenwich police and the state Fire Marshal’s office are investigating a “small explosion of some type” that took place on a practice field at the high school, possibly early Sunday morning, Jan. 15. The incident was confined to a small area and, in a press release from Town Manager Andy Nota, it does not represent a “direct threat” to the community. The exact circumstances are not yet known and police are looking for anyone with information to contact them at (401) 884-2244.

Here is the full press release:

The East Greenwich Police Department in conjunction with the State Fire Marshal’s office are investigating an incident that occurred in an outdoor practice field area located on Town recreational property within the High School campus. This incident appears to have involved a small explosion of some type and was contained to a small area. This incident may be related to a loud noise heard by neighbors in the early morning hours of Sunday, January 15th. At this time, the specific circumstances surrounding this event and possible individual(s) involved remain unknown and are continuing to be investigated. The State Fire Marshal’s Office is presently conducting testing of samples taken from the field area in an effort to determine the particular materials used. This incident is not believed to pose any direct threat to the School Community, users of the park area, or members of the at-large community. In spite of this assessment, the Department is taking their investigatory response very seriously in wanting to send a clear message that this type of illegal conduct will not be tolerated in the community. This matter is also being coordinated with the School Administration and as additional information becomes available it will be disseminated to the community through the appropriate channels. The Police Department is asking for your assistance in that should you have any information that may be relevant to this case, to please contact the Department at 401-884-2244. Please help us in keeping our community safe, your assistance and support in such matters is greatly appreciated. Andrew E. Nota

East Greenwich Town Manager

Credit for aerial photo above: Facility Condition Assessment Report 2017