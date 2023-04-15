Police Arrest 18-Year-Old in Bank Robbery

East Greenwich police have charged Mark C. Clements, 18, of Providence, for the robbery Tuesday (4/10) of the Bank R.I. branch at 1269 South County Trail (at Division Road).

Police were called to Bank R.I. at 9:05 a.m. Tuesday on a report of a robbery. The suspect entered the bank and passed a note to one of the tellers demanding money. According to Det. Lt. Tyler Lufkin, he left with around $1,500, in a 1993 Subaru Impreza. No weapon was used and no injuries were reported.

Clements has been charged with second degree robbery.

This incident remains and active criminal investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact East Greenwich Detectives at (401) 884-2244.