Podraza Steps In at EGHS During Hopkins’ Absence

Supt. Alexis Meyer confirmed to parents via email Thursday that EGHS Principal Ken Hopkins has not been at the school for several days and “will be out of the building for a period of time.” He has been out since Oct. 26, Meyer said.

In his absence, Asst. Supt. Michael Podraza has been filling in. It’s a role Podraza knows well, having served as principal at the high school for several years before moving to the assistant superintendent position in summer 2020. Hopkins came to EGHS in August 2020, right before the return to in-person school. He had served as assistant principal at Smithfield High School before coming to EG.

Asst. Principal Jonathan Mendelsohn remains on hand as well.

Meyer did not say how long Hopkins would be out.

Here’s the text of the email Meyer sent out Thursday morning: