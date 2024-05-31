Podraza Named SK Superintendent

Above: Asst. Supt. Michael Podraza, left, during the celebration of EGHS’s Pat Page as Best First Year Principal earlier in May.

The assistant superintendent has been with the EG School District for 17 years

The South Kingstown School Committee has named EG Asst. Supt. Michael Podraza as its new superintendent and he will be leaving the district he has served for 17 years at the end of June.

Podraza was hired in 2007 as assistant principal of East Greenwich High School. He served as principal of the high school until 2020, when he was named to the number two job in the district, serving under now-retired Supt. Alexis Meyer and the current superintendent, Brian Ricca.

“While I’m incredibly excited about this new opportunity, it’s with a plethora of mixed emotions that I officially share this news with you all today,” Podraza wrote in a letter to his EGSD colleagues.

He added, “East Greenwich is truly blessed with some of the most dedicated, passionate, and talented educators and staff one could ever hope to work alongside. Your commitment to student wellbeing, your unwavering support for one another, and your constant drive for improvement have been a constant motivator for me everyday for 17 years.

Words cannot express my gratitude for the countless ways you’ve contributed to both my growth and the success of this district. From the late nights spent lesson planning, outreaching to parents, giving invaluable feedback to students, to the countless celebrations and recognition of student achievements, you’ve all played a vital role in shaping the lives and futures of countless students. While I may be moving on to a new chapter, I’ll always be a proud supporter of East Greenwich Public Schools.”

Supt. Ricca said Podraza kept him updated through the hiring process – which included a May 20 public Q&A with Podraza and the other finalist for the position.

“I’ve been working with my team to prepare to post for the position, review the job description, and ensure that it reflects the work Mr. Podraza has been doing since serving in this role,” he said via email Wednesday. “We hope to post for this position by the end of next week and begin a thoughtful, meaningful process that culminates in an opportunity to learn and grow with a new person in the role of assistant superintendent for teaching and learning.”