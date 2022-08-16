Podcast: Talking to Robin Kall

EG News Editor Elizabeth McNamara and Asst. Editor Kate Glass talk with Robin Kall, who lives in East Greenwich and happens to be a very influential book influencer, which started 20 years ago with her radio program, Reading with Robin. These days, she brings authors and readers together on social media, podcasts and special author events. On August 24, she’s pairing with Ashley Erling of the The Rhode Show for “Biggest Book Club, Smallest State,” a literary happening at the Greenwich Odeum with NY Times bestselling authors Beatriz Williams, Lauren Willig and Karen White, authors of The Lost Summer of Newport. Tickets benefit the the Izzy Foundation. Find out more HERE.

Kall will also be writing a monthly column for EG News starting in September!