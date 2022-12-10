Podcast Episode 8: Lasers, Pitch EG & the Ever-Popular Police Log

Editor Elizabeth McNamara talks with Joannie Hinman about the recent EG Holiday Extravaganza (formerly known as the Holiday Parade but now with LASERS) and inauguration of the new Town Council and School Committee members. They also talk about Pitch EG, the new shark tank-like program offering $`10,000 to a winning new business idea, just for the 02818 area. As well as the enduring popularity of the Police Log. Produced by Jesse Tolppa of Nova Pro Media.