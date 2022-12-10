Podcast Episode 8: Lasers, Pitch EG & the Ever-Popular Police Log

by | Dec 9, 2022

Editor Elizabeth McNamara talks with Joannie Hinman about the recent EG Holiday Extravaganza (formerly known as the Holiday Parade but now with LASERS) and inauguration of the new Town Council and School Committee members. They also talk about Pitch EG, the new shark tank-like program offering $`10,000 to a winning new business idea, just for the 02818 area. As well as the enduring popularity of the Police Log. Produced by Jesse Tolppa of Nova Pro Media.

Value the news you get here on East Greenwich News? As a 501-c3, we depend on reader support. Become a sustaining (monthly) donor or make a one-time donation! Click on the Donate button below or send a check to EG News, 18 Prospect St., East Greenwich, RI 02818. Thanks.

DONATE

0 Comments

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

RELATED STORIES

Newsletter Sign Up

* indicates required

Archives

Latest Streaming

 