Podcast #9: Looking Ahead in EG With Stephen Susi

Stephen Susi, EG News’s social media manager, joins Editor Elizabeth McNamara in this ninth episode of EG News, the Podcast. We talk about the success of our yearend fundraiser (it’s over!!!), high tides on Water Street just before Christmas; Stephen’s Portuguese connection; the man who went missing in December; Pitch Rhode Island and the $10,000 prize for an entrepreneur with a great business idea; what’s coming up in early 2023 from the town and the school district; and what Stephen’s social media role has become at EG News.

Here’s the link: https://anchor.fm/egnews/episodes/Episode-9-Looking-Ahead-in-EG-With-Stephen-Susi-e1tb2b1