Plumbing Issue Closes Library

by | Jan 19, 2021

The East Greenwich Free Library is closed “until further notice” because of a plumbing issue rendering water use impossible at this time.

The problem started Thursday, according to head librarian Adrienne Girard, but the library remained open through normal business hours Saturday. They realized they needed to close the building starting Tuesday when it was determined drains were not working.

On Tuesday morning, Dept. of Public Works Director Joe Duarte was working with library staff and private contractors to resolve the situation, part of which relies on identifying the exact location of the library’s connection to the town sewer line. The sewer lines in the downtown area date back to the early part of the 1900s and records are sometimes difficult to find.

There has been no damage to the building but depending on the ultimate diagnosis and remedy, Girard said it was unclear when the library would be able to reopen. Fingers crossed!

 

 

