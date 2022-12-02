Pitch EG Offers $10K Prize for Top Local Business Idea

Maybe you are a stay-at-home parent who’s come up with an idea for a solar-powered composter, or a small restaurant owner who wants to expand into shelf-ready takeout offerings, or a boating enthusiast who has created self-inflating bumpers – $10,000 could be a great start to making your entrepreneurial dream come true.

That’s the idea behind Pitch EG, a “shark tank” like competition where four applicants will face each other in a final round at the Greenwich Odeum on Thursday, April 27, with the winner taking home $10,000.

According to Len Iannuccilli, who originated the idea to bring a “pitch” event to East Greenwich, the thought is to help foster creative ideas, ones that have the potential to enhance the community. Len brought the idea to EG News, where he serves on the board, seeing it as a chance for the community to come together around a fun event.

Judges are Heather Scanlon Provino of The Scanlon Group, Holly Ferrara of Greenwood Credit Union, Steve Hardy of Gaspee Real Estate Partners, and Greg Dantas of R.I. Real Estate.

Hosts for the evening are Will Gilbert of The Rhode Show on Channel 12 and Jessica Schiano of 92 PRO-FM.

With the pool of applicants narrowed to just the 02818 area, the potential to win is high! But act quickly – applications are due by Jan. 30.

Here are the details:

Pitch EG is open to anyone with a business/product idea or a current business looking to grow.

Applicants need to submit a video explaining the “pitch” and a summary of the product / business.

Four contestants will be selected for the April live event!

Learn more and apply HERE. Additional questions? Send an email to [email protected].