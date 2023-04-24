Photos From Earth Day 2023 Events

by | Apr 24, 2023

Above: Members of Troop 1 pitch in during the Earth Day clean up.

Between the town’s cleanup and the EG Rotary Club’s e-waste drive, there was a lot of good work accomplished on Earth Day. Here are some photos from the day:

Some of the 100+ people who participated in the town’s 2023 Earth Day cleanup.

Ezra Tolosa, 12, and his dad, Adugna Tolosa, spent the morning at the cleanup.

Susan Curado and Marybeth Dumouchel near the end of their trash collecting journey around East Greenwich on Earth Day.

Kevin Zacharyasz with his dog, Wolfe, bringing back his second bag of trash after cleaning up on Post Road.

Chris Horton, a member of the EG Parks & Rec, stands with the trucks filled with all the trash collected Saturday morning, 4/22/23.

EG Rotary members Patricia Lenihan, Donna Wolcott, Kate Upham (president) and Wade Bushman worked the food donation station. They collected $100 plus 356 pounds of non-perishable food for the R.I. Food Bank.

Cars were lined up throughout the morning to be able to get their paper shredded.

The parking lot at New England Tech was filled with old electronics, collected during the EG Rotary’s annual Earth Day e-waste drive.

Getting a pizza reward after a morning of cleaning up East Greenwich.

EG Lion members at the town’s Earth Day clean up Saturday.

A family participating in the clean up from the Frenchtown Recreation building. (Is this you? Let us know: email [email protected])

Participants in the town’s Earth Day clean up. (Is this you? Let us know by contacting [email protected])

Value the news you get here on East Greenwich News? As a 501-c3, we depend on reader support. Become a sustaining (monthly) donor or make a one-time donation! Click on the Donate button below or send a check to EG News, 18 Prospect St., East Greenwich, RI 02818. Thanks.

DONATE

0 Comments

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

RELATED STORIES

Newsletter Sign Up

* indicates required

Archives

Latest Streaming

 