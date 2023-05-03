Photos: EG Little League Parade & Opening Day
by Chuck Nadeau | May 2, 2023
Photos by Chuck Nadeau (chuckn.com)
The skies may have been gray but the mood was bright as baseball and softball players paraded from Academy Field down Main Street to Cragan Field Saturday, for the East Greenwich Little League’s Opening Day festivities.
According to EGLL President Russ Marcantonio, about 415 children are participating this spring. Good luck to all the teams!
Sienna Giardino throws out the ceremonial first pitch of the 2023 spring season. Photo by Chuck Nadeau
John Lacek was catcher for the ceremonial first pitch. Photo by Chuck Nadeau
Members of the Gators Majors Softball team are Kayla Washburn, Brooke Blaney, Natalie Ucci, and Emma Hartman. Photo by Chuck Nadeau
Players and parents line the field at the start of the opening ceremonies. Photo by Chuck Nadeau
Welcome to Cragan Field. Photo by Chuck Nadeau
EGLL President Russ Marcantonio welcomes the Little Leaguers. Photo by Chuck Nadeau
Community Services & Parks Director Andy Wade. Photo by Chuck Nadeau
Photo by Chuck Nadeau
Photo by Chuck Nadeau
Photo by Chuck Nadeau
Photo by Chuck Nadeau
Walking on air on opening day. Photo by Chuck Nadeau
