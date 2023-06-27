Photos: Dogs on Main Stroll

by | Jun 27, 2023

The dogs were back in force last Thursday (6/22/23) – in the street, on the sidewalks, even in people’s arms – for the annual Dogs on Main Stroll. Here are a few:

Bernese Mountain dogs Scath (wearing the rainbow) and Ember.

Elaine Vespia with Pebbles.

Daisy the Golden Doodle with her people Bianca and Virginia.

Haven, a 7-month Akita.

The Extraordinary Rendition Band leads the dogs on parade down Main Street June 22, 2023.

