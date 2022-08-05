Photos: 2022 National Night Out

Hundreds of people turned out for EG’s second annual National Night Out at Academy Field Tuesday, with a police car, a fire truck, a scout-sponsored bow-and-arrow station, food trucks (pizza was popular!), a storyteller and a dunk tank.
It happened to be perfect dunk tank weather – the tank had a continual line of children who wanted to be dunked and another one for those who wanted to do the dunking.
The evening was put on by the Hill & Harbour Neighborhood Association in coordination with the town’s Community Services Department.
Potato sack racing at EG’s 2022 National Night Out.
EGPD’s Dave Petrucci with 10-month-old David. David’s twin sister, Mia, was out of the picture (but equally adorable!).
Sisters Maya and Nina of East Greenwich.
Scott Deutsch, Amanda Blau (candidate for state Dist. 30) and Bob Houghtaling at EG’s National Night Out event.
RI State Police canine officer puts his dog through some drills.
Value the news you get here on East Greenwich News? As a 501-c3, we depend on reader support. Become a sustaining (monthly) donor or make a one-time donation! Click on the Donate button below or send a check to EG News, 18 Prospect St., East Greenwich, RI 02818. Thanks.
0 Comments