Photos: 2022 National Night Out

Hundreds of people turned out for EG’s second annual National Night Out at Academy Field Tuesday, with a police car, a fire truck, a scout-sponsored bow-and-arrow station, food trucks (pizza was popular!), a storyteller and a dunk tank.

It happened to be perfect dunk tank weather – the tank had a continual line of children who wanted to be dunked and another one for those who wanted to do the dunking.

The evening was put on by the Hill & Harbour Neighborhood Association in coordination with the town’s Community Services Department.