‘Front Steps’ Project Earns $25K for Local Businesses

By Elizabeth F. McNamara

Sara Zarrella is the first to admit she borrowed the “Front Steps RI” idea from a photographer in Massachusetts who conceived of a “Front Steps Project” there. The idea was so simple and beautiful – take photos of families on their front steps and in return the families would support a small local business in this business-challenged time of COVID-19 – Zarrella decided to adapt it to Rhode Island.

So, on Saturday, March 21, she posted about “Front Steps RI” on her Facebook page, asking for interested families to respond. Within three hours, a whopping 350 families said they wanted to participate.

Zarrella was overwhelmed.

“I was trying to push for small businesses. Most small businesses were shut down instantly, including me,” she said. Zarrella specializes in portraits and weddings. “I just wanted to create hope and awareness in the community, some sense of positivity and hope.”

But 350 portraits? She was going to need help.

She reached out to colleagues and ended up with nine other photographers – they divvied up the families and the giant shoot was on. No fancy hairdos, no fancy clothes. Just families, as they are, in front of their houses. In return for buying a gift card (or two) to a local business, the families got digital copies of a few different professional shots. When all was said and done, families bought gift cards to more than 60 local businesses, most in East Greenwich. In total, the Front Steps RI project raised a total of $25,000 for local businesses.

For Zarrella, it felt great.

“One of the reasons I wanted to support small businesses was because I knew exactly what it was like. As a wedding and portrait photographer, I shut down before many other businesses.”

But, she added, there was a side benefit.

In this time of fear and uncertainty, she said, “It was nice to see families together. It was really unique and special to see them and to talk to people. There’s still life and there’s still hope.”

In addition to Sara, here are the other photographers who participated:

Katie Lovaas Photography

Teresa Sweet Photography

Classic Beauty Photography

Sabrina Scolari Photography

Hillary Block Photography

JL Photography

Piper Brown Photography

Massart Photography

Lisa Freshette Photography

*Sara said even though the pictures look “close up,” all the photographers maintained at least a 6 foot distance, usually more, relying on zoom lens to get that close-up feel. Find out more about her work HERE.