Peak COVID-19 for Rhode Island Projected Mid-April

The COVID-19 crisis will peak in Rhode Island around April 19, with about 975 people in the hospital and 147 of those in intensive care, according to projections from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME), an independent global health research center at the University of Washington. The crisis would abate in early June, but Rhode Island could see as many as 306 total COVID-19 deaths through Aug. 4, according to IHME projections. Those projections assume Rhode Islanders maintain social distancing, with schools and nonessential businesses closed.

The chart below offers information for the whole United States but click on the green bar for individual state projections. IMPORTANT NOTE: This is a fast-moving illness; these projections are being updated regularly.