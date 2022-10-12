Patricia Page Named Interim EGHS Principal

The press release from EGSD about the naming of Patricia Page as interim principal of EGHS. Former principal Ken Hopkins resigned in August after two years in the position (read more HERE).

The East Greenwich School Committee approved the contract for Dr. Patricia Page to begin serving as the Interim Principal of East Greenwich High School. Dr. Page will begin her work in this new role on Monday, October 17, 2022. The contract came to the School Committee on the recommendation from Dr. Brian G. Ricca, Superintendent of Schools.

The process for hiring for this position followed District Policy 5410.1. Brianna Moody, Coordinator of Human Resources, convened a Screening Committee that interviewed three round candidates, and that committee recommended Dr. Page as the only finalist. Dr. Ricca interviewed Dr. Page with Michael Podraza, the Acting High School Principal, and confirmed the Screening Committee’s recommendation.

Following the departure of Kenneth Hopkins this summer, Mr. Podraza selflessly volunteered and served as Acting Principal to ensure the learner-centered operations of our high school continued. Along with Dr. Jonathan Mendelsohn and our talented and professional Faculty & Staff, the high school has had a great opening to our academic year, including the first Pep Rally since the 2019 – 2020 school year. Dr. Ricca expressed his thanks for Mr. Podraza’s selfless work: “As the former principal at EGHS, Mr. Podraza was able to smoothly return to his former role putting the needs of our students first. In collaboration with the current leadership at the high school, as well as our outstanding faculty and staff, I am proud of how seamless this has felt.”

When asked about the new role, School Committee Chair stated, “We are thrilled that Dr. Page is able and willing to fulfill this interim role. Her willingness to step up is a direct reflection of a positive school climate. With her experience and knowledge of East Greenwich High School, she is poised to do much more than to keep things afloat. Her proven leadership will keep us moving forward with the many new initiatives outlined in the district’s strategic plan, particularly our CTE and Pathways programs. EGPS is very fortunate to have Dr. Page on its leadership team.”

Dr. Ricca was happy and proud to point out that this position was possible due to the excellent working relationship established with the East Greenwich Educational Association. Donna McPhee, the President of the EGEA, also noted, “The EGEA works with administration to problem solve. Opportunities for collaboration and teacher input result in better opportunities for all stakeholders.”

Dr. Page holds graduate degrees in Business Administration and Education and a Ph.D. specializing in Educational Technology. Her varied career includes senior management positions in the private and public sectors with responsibility for organizational development, employee relations, compensation, and benefits; technical and leadership training, and information technology. Within the East Greenwich school district, she has supported students throughout their academic careers to fulfill our Vision of a Graduate. She has served as Performance-Based Graduation Requirements Coordinator, third grade teacher, management and finance educator, and most recently, Applied Unified Arts department chair and CTE coordinator. She was the Rhode Island Teacher of the Year in 2014.

Dr. Page has forged and scaled on the district, state, and national level meaningful public-private partnerships to support authentic learning opportunities for students. She has worked in tandem with state and regional education officials, post-secondary administrators and educators, and civic partners to transform practice and policy to support the successful transition of high-school students into a post-secondary environment. She brings to this role extensive experience in the design, implementation, and evaluation of strategic plans, person-centered policies, and compliance-based initiatives in support of organizational objectives.

When not in the district, you can find Dr. Page supporting the development of financial capability in the K-16 and under-resourced populations through her work as President of the RI Jump$tart Coalition. She lives in East Greenwich with her husband, David. They are the proud parents of two EGHS graduates.

In reflecting on this hire as Superintendent, Dr. Ricca noted: “Dr. Page is a known and trusted member of the EGHS community. She was critical in starting our CTE Program this year and embraces the Strategic Plan, ‘All Means All.’ I look forward to her leadership on behalf of our entire high school and the greater East Greenwich community.”