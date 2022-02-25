Parks & Recreation Offerings for Spring

East Greenwich Community Services Department’s spring schedule has a wide variety of classes, trips and programs for all ages. Registration for the spring programs begins March 14 at 9 a.m. The department offers online registration for everyone. If you haven’t set up your online account, please visit: https://egrecreation.recdesk.com/Community/Member/Signup.

Activities this spring include preschool, youth and teen programs as well as adult and senior programs. Whether it’s our popular pick-up athletic nights, community events, preschool programs or our fantastic adult trips, there’s sure to be something that is of interest! We are happy to announce some new and exciting programs to our schedule as well as some old favorites that are back by popular demand. Our instructors provide the knowledge of many years of experience and expertise.

This spring for the little ones, we have Mini-Movers (ages 1-3yrs), a class for toddlers and their grown-ups, where the children will sing, dance and even practice tumbling skills. Creative Tumble (ages 3-5yrs) will teach basic tumbling and gymnastic fundamentals as well as rhythm and movement. Farm Friends (ages 3-6yrs) Taking place at historic Casey Farm, children will complete spring themed farm activities.

In our youth programming, we have several new and returning programs to choose from. New programs include Adventures in STEM and Farm Adventures at Fry Farm. We’re excited to have back for the spring season Chess Master Connections, Youth/Teen Tennis, and Welcome to Horseback Riding (to name a few). We also have many exciting activities planned during April vacation including visits to Launch Trampoline Park, Riddle Room Warwick, and Roger Williams Park Zoo. We also are offering full-day options for those enrolled in multiple activities each day. Let’s not forget that summer is just around the corner! We will be offering seven weeks of summer camp this summer from July 5 to August 19 which includes full-day Playground Camp and many Specialty Camp options. Full summer camp details will be announced on March 14, and registration will open April 4!

Many Adult/Senior classes and trips are being offered this spring. Adults/seniors looking to enjoy the spring air are encouraged to try Adult Tennis Lessons, ranging from beginners to experts. We also will be offering Pickleball as well as Cardio Tennis Lessons. Want to get out and enjoy nature? Then make sure to join the Ramblers-Hiking Group, where new locations are explored each week! Adults/seniors interested in getting into shape or remain in shape can sign up for Body Conditioning, Define Yourself, Zumba, Stretch & Relax, Rucking/Bootcamp and Dance & Tone. Fitness classes are offered weekday mornings as well as a Saturday and Tuesday evening option.

Adults have many pick-up sporting nights. Sports include Men’s Pick-Up Basketball, Women’s Pick-Up Basketball, Co-Ed Pick-Up Volleyball and Co-Ed Pick-Up Badminton. Those interested need to sign up in advance. These pick-up nights are lots of fun without pressure. No scores are kept, just game play; new teams are formed each week. If you are interested in our Men’s Softball League please join us April 13 at 6:30 for our managers meeting. If you’d like to be placed on a team, please call and we can forward your name to one of our team managers.

We have an exciting lineup of adult trips for the spring. Join the group as we head out to explore some great spots. All trips depart from Frenchtown Park’s parking lot on Frenchtown Road, behind the Parks and Recreation Office. Space on the town bus is limited so be sure to sign up early. You won’t want to miss out on these amazing trips for the spring. Join us for our trip to the World War II Museum located in Wakefield. This museum honors the legacy of the veterans and survivors of one of history’s most important time periods. Walk through the museum and immerse yourself in the history and artifacts available. The center is very interactive and focuses on preserving and sharing the personal stories of the WWII generation via multimedia presentations and tactile experiences through artifacts. They do not glorify war but rather focus on the people and their personal stories during that time period.

For the more adventurous folks we have a trip to Newport to ride the rails on the Rail Explorers trip. The Southern Circuit is a 6-mile round trip (3 miles out, 3 miles back) between Portsmouth Grove Station and Bayside Station, a waterfront picnic area. During your experience on the rails, you will traverse through the coastal woodlands of Aquidneck Island before a brief stop at Bayside Station, which boasts incredible water views over Narragansett Bay. In June we will be traveling to Theatre by the Sea in Matunuck for lunch at the Bistro by the Sea then an afternoon performance of “Million Dollar Quartet” brings that legendary December night to life with an irresistible tale of broken promises, secrets, betrayal and celebrations that is both poignant and funny. Relive the era with the smash-hit sensation featuring an incredible score of rock ‘n’ roll, gospel, R&B and country hits, performed live onstage by world-class actors and musicians.

For more detailed information please refer to the East Greenwich Community Services Department spring flier which is online at www.eastgreenwichri.com. Any questions can be answered by calling the Community Services Recreation Department at: 401-886-8626, ext. 1, during office hours of 8:30-4:30, Monday through Friday. Be sure to register early, as classes fill quickly!