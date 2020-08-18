Parks & Rec Fall Program Signup Starts Aug. 26

We may be in the middle of a global pandemic, but the Town of East Greenwich’s Parks & Recreation Department is offering a fall schedule to help keep us occupied, with COVID-19 protections. Among the Youth Tennis Lessons, Messy Crafts, Stories and Puppets, Broadway Babies, Hands-On Electronics, and Family Game Night. For adults, choose from Zumba Fitness, Fall Wreath-Making Workshop, The Ramblers Hiking Group, and Pickleball Lessons, and several more.

Find the full brochure HERE. And the form to sign up for an online account HERE.

