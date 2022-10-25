Opinion: The Importance of Local Government

By Mark Schwager

I have lived in East Greenwich for over 28 years with my wife, Dr. Patricia Flanagan. We have valued and enjoyed the many wonderful qualities that make East Greenwich an exceptional place to live, work, and raise a family.

At 16 square miles our town is small but we are centrally located in the state and enjoy a waterfront, a historic downtown, and a Main Street business district. We have commercial development along R.I. State Routes 1 and 2, and a rural “West of Route 2” area with winding, canopied country roads lined by stone walls. Our town consistently rates at the top of the rankings for public education and municipal services and our residents are very engaged in community organizations. Since moving to East Greenwich, I’ve appreciated the sense of place that the town offers and have worked to make a difference in my community.

I’ve combined my love for East Greenwich with a commitment to public service. I have previously served on the Planning Board, Municipal Land Trust, and as a member of the Board of Fire Commissioners. I am now in my 6th term as a Town Councilor, the last two terms as president of the Council. I have seen up close how important local government is to the quality of life of our residents. Although national and statewide politics attract the lion’s share of the public’s attention, local politics often have more impact on citizens’ day to day life. Municipal government will touch the roads you drive on, the schools your children attend, the police and fire personnel who are the first responders in an emergency (or pandemic), the value of your property, your parks and ballfields … the look and feel of your community. My responsibility on the Town Council is to keep local government accessible and efficient and to preserve, enhance and promote our town’s unique assets and character. When this is done well, our community will continue to innovate, grow and thrive – and people, families and businesses will want to be here in East Greenwich. I am dedicated to our community and hope to continue to serve on the Town Council on your behalf to keep East Greenwich one of the best places to live in Rhode Island.

