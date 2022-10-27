Opinion: Senator Valverde Embodies Good Government 

Editor’s note: Opinion submissions are welcome – send to [email protected] However, we are no longer accepting submissions about the Nov. 8 election. We have a few left to post that were received by the Oct. 25 deadline.

By Jenn Schwab

Following the 2016 election I recognized that while my vote counts, my voice counts, too. I connected with my local candidates to discuss healthcare, reproductive rights, gun safety, the environment, and my hope to see our government refocus on ensuring a quality future for the next generation. Speaking with Bridget was so refreshing. She has a positive energy and tenacious spirit. When she sees a problem she works to find a solution. I was proud to join her campaign for Senator of District 35 and thrilled when she was elected.

Throughout her term she has proven to be a fierce advocate for Rhode Island families and has stayed true to her campaign promises and ideals. Beyond that, she truly represents her district and cares about her constituents. Last year a bill that directly impacted my profession was presented to the Senate Committee on Health & Human Services, for which she is vice-chair. I reached out to Senator Valverde regarding my concerns with the bill as it was written and my thoughts for improvement. She took the time to listen, ask questions, understand, and guide me on the best ways to use my voice in the legislative process. With her mentorship, I worked with my professional community and the bill sponsors on a revised version of the bill which was ultimately heard by the Senate. Senator Valverde texted me at 8:30 p.m. when the votes were tallied to tell me it passed! This simple act spoke volumes about Senator Valverde. There are so many of us in this district who have similar stories. Senator Valverde knows the people she represents and takes the time to ensure that we are heard and valued.

Senator Valverde once again has my vote! I hope that you will join me on Tuesday, Nov. 8, to use your vote to ensure a better future for Rhode Island.

Jenn Schwab is a resident of East Greenwich.