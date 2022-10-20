Opinion: Public Education Is Failing Our Students

By Jonathan Martin, M.D.

On Oct. 17, 1979, the US Department of Education was created; 43 years and trillions of tax dollars later, our children’s proficiency scores are worse than they were at its inception. It is far past time for the federal government to extricate itself from our children’s education. The curricula that is being handed down to the states by the federal government is divisive, often anti-American, and filled with overly-controversial material, while completely lacking any academic rigor to set our kids up for success.

Teachers, like Romona Bessinger in Providence, shouldn’t live in fear because they’ve pointed out the poison seeping into our kids’ education. Teachers shouldn’t be browbeat by their union leadership, superintendents, and RIDE when they speak up about the softening of the curriculum, the lack of resources for both gifted and delayed students, or the clear enabling of pathologic behavior that is celebrated by the USDOE. Teachers shouldn’t be afraid to speak up about these things, but they are bullied into complacency.

Parents, like Scott Smith in Virginia, shouldn’t expect to be dragged out of a school committee meeting forcibly, bleeding, because he wanted answers why his daughter was sexually assaulted in a school bathroom. Parents shouldn’t have to become warriors to protect their children’s innocence because the place they send their kids to for seven hours a day is indoctrinating them with malicious ideology promulgated by the USDOE. Parents shouldn’t be afraid to speak up at school committee meetings without being labeled a domestic terrorist by the federal government, but they’re bullied into silence.

Cities and towns should have the right to decide what type of curriculum is right for their community. Parents and educators together, without the interference of the USDOE, and with reverse-regulated support from RIDE, should control what their children are learning in school.

Teachers want to teach. Parents want their kids to learn. Children must be protected from ideological indoctrination in lieu of learning. Our system, both federally and at the state level, is failing our children and has been for the past 43 years.

It is time to take a local and independent approach to our curriculum development. It is time to take back our children’s education and support our students, teachers, and parents. It is time to end the US Department of Education.

Jonathan Hamilton Martin, M.D., is a candidate for Rhode Island House Dist. 24.