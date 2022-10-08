Opinion: Not Every Student Fits Same Mold

Editor’s note: Our apologies to Nicole Bucka – she send this in a few weeks ago and we lost track of it. Submissions are welcome – send to [email protected] The last day to submit an opinion column (or letters to the editor) about the Nov. 8 election is Oct. 25, two weeks before election day (11/8).

By Nicole Bucka

East Greenwich School District has a proud tradition of excellence. Our schools have consistently prepared our students for collegiate success. I ran for School Committee to maintain our district’s strength, and to deliver alternative pathways to success. Not every student fits into the same mold. Students’ personal abilities, talents and goals are as broad as today’s job market. There are many pathways in our state after high school in careers that are as essential as they are lucrative. Technical careers and the trades, when introduced to the right student, can spark a road to success that a collegiate path alone may not inspire.

With my 23-year career in education and advocacy for those with learning differences, I’ve seen children who didn’t fit the mold shine in many ways and go on to have successful careers. They are often charismatic, creative, entrepreneurial, courageous, and innovative. The traditional, college-bound mold often unintentionally suppresses those traits. EGSD’s strategic “All Means All” plan aims to deliver opportunities that recognize every student’s gifts, so all students can find a meaningful educational pathway to success in adulthood.

I’m running for reelection to the school committee because I believe in children’s unique abilities and interests. I believe in the “All Means All” plan, because every child is different, and no single mold will ever work for all our students.

I respectfully ask you to please vote for me this fall, so I may continue to dedicate my years of expertise and experience to the success of your family, and our beloved home of East Greenwich.

Nicole Bucka is a candidate for reelection to the East Greenwich School Committee.