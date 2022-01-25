Opinion: Make Vote-By-Mail, Early Voting Permanent

By Marie C. Hennedy

Believe it or not, Covid’s got a rare silver lining.

Easier voting-by-mail and early in-person voting – Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea’s 2020 emergency measures – kept voters safe, preserved ballot integrity, and produced a record RI voter turnout.

Now we need to make that payoff permanent!

Please, see details at www.LETRIVOTE.ORG and urge these EG-area legislators to pass 2022’s RI Vote Act (H-7100 and S-2007):

District #30 Representative Justine Caldwell

[email protected]

401-212-7320

District #35 Senator Bridget Valverde

[email protected]

401-276-5589

District #24 Representative Evan P. Shanley

[email protected]

401-440-3495

Senate District #33

Coventry, East Greenwich, West Greenwich

[email protected]

(401) 276-5567

Why? Democracy needs this shot in the arm.