Opinion: Make Vote-By-Mail, Early Voting Permanent

by | Jan 24, 2022

By Marie C. Hennedy

Believe it or not, Covid’s got a rare silver lining.

Easier voting-by-mail and early in-person voting – Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea’s 2020 emergency measures – kept voters safe, preserved ballot integrity, and produced a record RI voter turnout. 

Now we need to make that payoff permanent! 

Please, see details at www.LETRIVOTE.ORG and urge these EG-area legislators to pass 2022’s RI Vote Act (H-7100 and S-2007):

District #30 Representative Justine Caldwell
[email protected]
401-212-7320

District #35 Senator Bridget Valverde
[email protected]
401-276-5589

District #24 Representative Evan P. Shanley
[email protected]
401-440-3495

Senate District #33
Coventry, East Greenwich, West Greenwich
[email protected]
(401) 276-5567

 Why? Democracy needs this shot in the arm.

